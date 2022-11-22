Read full article on original website
Why Jim Cramer Sees 'Another Bad Quarter Ahead' For Ford, And What Will Turn Things Around
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO can be "bought here. I would not push it, though." Benzinga's analyst ratings data shows a consensus Buy rating on VSTO. When asked about Duolingo Inc DUOL, he said, "Everyone I know loves it." However, the...
Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Agrees With Elon Musk: 'Twitter Will Earn The Trust Of The People'
Cathie Wood and Elon Musk are known to have openly supported each other’s ideas on Twitter. What Happened: On Friday, Wood cited Musk’s tweet about how moving closer to truth over time will earn the social media platform the trust of people and said that ARK agrees with the idea. She also highlighted that pursuing truth requires openness, honesty, and transparency.
Netflix Goes Aggressive On Gaming Venture To Boost Revenue Stream
Netflix, Inc NFLX has put up more than a dozen job listings on its website for Netflix Games Studio’s Los Angeles office, Mobilegamer.biz reports. Netflix is hiring a game director to work on “a brand-new AAA PC game.”. Netflix sought a candidate with “experience with FPS and third-person...
Amazon Aims To Invest $1B Annually At Movies To Be Released In Theaters
Amazon.com AMZN is reportedly planning to expand its latest streaming content to a more traditional setting by investing $1 billion each year toward running its new Prime Video releases in movie theaters. The company hopes to release 12 - 15 films annually through this new investment allocation, Bloomberg reported citing...
