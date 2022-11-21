Read full article on original website
Related
freedom929.com
BETTY HARROLLE
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Betty Harrolle, age 83, of Olney, will be held Monday afternoon, November 28, at 1:00, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Haven Hill Memorial Garden in Olney. The visitation is also Monday, November 28, from 11:00 until service time, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Betty Harrolle of Olney.
freedom929.com
RICHARD J. “DICK” HAHN
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Richard J. “Dick” Hahn, age 88, of Olney, will be held Saturday morning, November 26, at 10:00, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney, with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Olney. The visitation is Friday evening, November 25, from 4:00 until 6:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Richard J. “Dick” Hahn of Olney.
freedom929.com
RAYMOND EDWARD “RAY” FEAR
(NEWTON) The funeral service for Raymond Edward “Ray” Fear, age 78, of Newton, will be held Saturday afternoon, November 26, at 4:00, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, with full military rites conducted after the service at the funeral home. The visitation is also Saturday afternoon, November 26, from 2:00 until service time, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton. Again, that’s for U.S. Army Reservist and U.S. Army National Guardsman, Raymond Edward “Ray” Fear, of Newton.
freedom929.com
JEFFREY LEE STEPHENS
(NEWTON) The celebration of life service for Jeffrey Lee Stevens, age 62, of Newton, will be held Tuesday afternoon, November 22, at 12:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong, with burial at a later date in the Harmony Cemetery, north of Greenup. The visitation is Tuesday morning, November 22, from 10:00 until service time, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Again, that’s for Jeffrey Lee Stevens of Newton.
freedom929.com
ANNUAL RUN THIS THURSDAY IN OLNEY
(OLNEY) The Richland County Recreation Council will have its Annual Turkey Trot this coming Thursday morning, on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Starting at 8:00 in the morning, the race will also end at Musgrove Park in Olney with no prior registration or sign up needed. A $10 per runner donation is suggested with all proceeds going to the RCRC in Olney. All are invited out to the morning run this Thursday morning, Thanksgiving morning, in Olney.
freedom929.com
IRIS “CHARLENE” HALL
(FLORA / CLAY CITY) The graveside funeral service for Iris “Charlene” Hall, age 90, of Flora, formerly of Clay City, will be held Friday afternoon, November 25, shortly after 12:00 noon, at the Clay City Cemetery. The visitation is Friday morning, November 25, from 10:00 until 12:00 noon, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Clay City. Again, that’s for Iris “Charlene” Hall of Flora, formerly of Clay City.
freedom929.com
NELLIE IRENE KOONTZ
(TEUTOPOLIS) The funeral service for Nellie Irene Koontz, age 84, of Teutopolis, will be held Wednesday morning, November 23, at 10:00, at the United Methodist Church in Montrose, with burial in the Arcola Township Cemetery. The visitation is Tuesday evening, November 22, from 4:00 until 6:00, at the United Methodist Church in Montrose. The Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Nellie Irene Koontz of Teutopolis.
freedom929.com
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT WORK
(OLNEY) The Olney Township Road District will today, on this Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, begin a bridge replacement project just west of Olney where Gadde Bridge Lane crosses a tributary of the Fox River. With Sierra Bravo Contractors from Sesser chosen by Richland County to construct the new bridge, just a half mile west of the Olney Central College baseball field, with a $321,911 bid, the project will take approximately one month to finish. Therefore starting today, and continuing until the work is complete, Gadde Bridge Lane at this location will be closed to all through traffic. The patience of all in appreciated.
freedom929.com
RCHS STUDENT-MUSICIANS PERFORM
(OLNEY) Congratulations go out to thirteen (13) student-musicians from Richland County High School that were selected to partake in the 2022 Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) District 5 Music Festival, which was held the past two Saturdays at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. The students were selected from a rigorous audition process as the top student-musicians representing fifteen (15) schools from twenty counties across the southeastern Illinois area. The six RCHS students that participated in the Jazz Festival on November 12th were Kyle Rennier (senior/jazz band 1), Evan Irvin (senior/senior jazz band II), Wyatt Baker (junior/ senior jazz band I), Aidan Gomez (junior/senior jazz band I), Ethan Zuber (sophomore/senior jazz band I), and Ryan Zhu (senior/senior jazz band II), plus Emma Wells who attended the event as a helper to the District 5 ILMEA Instrumental Jazz representative. The ten RCHS students that participated in the Band, Orchestra, and Choir Festival on November 19th were Victoria Zwilling (senior/orchestra), Aidan Gomez (junior/senior band), Jozalyn Houser (senior/senior band), Evan Irvin (senior/ senior band), Kyle Rennier (senior/senior band), Carly Houchin (freshman/senior band), Emma Wells (junior/senior band), Ari Henby (senior/senior orchestra), Sean Joyce (junior/senior choir), and River Logan (freshman/senior choir). A job well done by these RCHS students.
freedom929.com
TUESDAY MEETINGS ON TAP
(NEWTON/OLNEY) In an upcoming meetings on this Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022 :. * the City of Olney’s Fire Pension Board will meet this (11/22/23) morning at 9:00 at the Olney Fire Station, at 501 North Walnut Street, in Olney. * the Richland County Board will have a special meeting...
freedom929.com
SWITCH TURNED ON THIS WEEK
(OLNEY) Don’t forget to make plans to visit the Olney Christmas Lights Display this year in the Olney City Park, not only for the colorful lights and displays, but also for the sounds of the Christmas season. Starting this Thanksgiving evening and continuing through New Year’s Eve, the lights and displays will be lit up each Sunday night through Thursday night from 5:00 to 9:00 and each Friday night and Saturday night from 5:00 to 10:00. Check it out.
freedom929.com
UPCOMING LOCAL MEETINGS
* the Jasper County School Board will have its regular monthly meeting for November tonight (11/21/22) at the Administrative Office in Newton, starting at 6:30. * the City of Olney’s Fire Pension Board will meet tomorrow (11/22/23) morning at 9:00 at the Olney Fire Station, at 501 North Walnut Street, in Olney.
freedom929.com
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are urged to get out and give blood when possible. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (11/21/22) at the Robinson Community Center from 1:00 to 5:00. * Tuesday (11/22/22)...
freedom929.com
THANKSGIVING DAY REMINDERS
(OLNEY/NEWTON) A few reminders associated with Thanksgiving Day :. * most all local and area City and Village Halls will be closed tomorrow and Friday, including those in Olney, Newton, Noble, and elsewhere – after today, the City and Village Halls will be back open next Monday. * Republic...
freedom929.com
WALK-IN CLINIC DATE CHANGE
(OLNEY) It’s been announced that due to Thanksgiving, the Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney will have this week’s walk-in Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic tomorrow morning, on Wednesday, from 8:00 to 10:00 only. The office will then be closed on Thursday and Friday until next week. For more, check the office’s page on Facebook.
freedom929.com
MONTHLY MEETING LAST NIGHT
(NEWTON) The Jasper County School Board of Education had its regular monthly meeting last night in Newton. The Board : approved the payment of bills as presented : approved the District’s Annual Finance Report for Fiscal Year 2022 : approved the posting of the 2022 Tax Levy : approved the letting of bids for District fuel : discussed the process of issuing District Health Life Safety Bonds, but took no action either for or against : also further discussed the bonds topic for the various District-wide projects, but again, no action was taken : and in personnel moves – accepted the retirement from Dee Bower as a Full-Time Bus Driver & Chaperone – accepted the resignation from NCHS Cheerleading Sponsors Jenni Utley and Rebecca Finn effective immediately – approved the Tutors for the After School Tutoring Programs, including Justin Kelsheimer, Heather Kistner, Vicki Wermert, Jennifer Eaton, Alexandra Boggs, and Samantha Will – agreed to advertise for an NCHS Assistant Scholastic Bowl Coach : next monthly meeting for the Jasper County School Board is December 19th.
freedom929.com
NEXT DRAWING THIS FRIDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Queen is still hiding and the next Olney Tiger Sports Booster Queen of Hearts drawing (10) will be this coming Friday night at 8:00 at the Olney Elks Lodge, worth $20,000. Get your tickets today at the four sites in Olney : B&L Package Liquors, Rural King, Browns Furniture, and the Red Rooster : and at the TNT Stop near Claremont. The tickets are $5.00 each or get five tickets for $20.00. Plus now get your tickets online on the Olney Tiger Sports Boosters Queen of Hearts page on Facebook. Must be 18 or older to participate.
freedom929.com
FILINGS BEGIN TODAY
(OLNEY/NEWTON) Today’s the first of only four days available for citizens to file nomination papers for area City Council elections next spring. The prospective candidates can file nomination petitions during the regular business hours at each City Hall, from today, this November 21st, through this coming Wednesday, November 23rd, each day from 8:00 to 4:00. The final day to file will be a week from today, next Monday, November 28th, from 8:00 to 5:00. The City Halls will be closed this coming Thursday and Friday, November 24th and 25th, for Thanksgiving. If needed, Primary Elections will be held February 28th with the Consolidated Elections set for April 4th. There are two seats up for election on the Olney City Council with three alderman seats up for election on the Newton City Council.
Comments / 0