Read full article on original website
Related
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Celeb Breaks off Engagement as Finale Nears
Another Bachelor Nation couple has called it quits. The Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer called off their engagement. Windey, 31, is now competing on Dancing With the Stars and accepted Schwer's proposal during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale that aired in September. The couple's split was confirmed by...
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'
"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
DWTS fans beg for beloved season 31 contestant to take over as full-time host and fire Tyra Banks
DWTS fans are begging for host Tyra Banks to be axed - and want her to be replaced by a current contestant. Viewers have had enough of the TV personality and already have someone else in mind to take over as host. Following Monday night's show, fans took to social...
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics
Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Question Wayne Brady and Witney Partnership
"Something seems off about their partnership but maybe it's just because Witney is busy this season being a mom," wrote one fan on Reddit.
Pregnant ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Conceiving 2nd Baby Was ‘Really, Really Tough’
Not so easy! Pregnant Lindsay Arnold thought having a second child would be simple — but has since realized that she was “naïve” about how difficult conceiving could be. “Trying to conceive can be, like, the most difficult, frustrating, hard, [all] consuming thing. It's just something that really just takes over your life,” Arnold, 28, […]
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
Jeopardy!’s Matt Amodio breaks silence after shocking tournament loss & baffling final wager as fans ‘sad’ to see him go
JEOPARDY! legend Matt Amodio has broken his silence after being eliminated from the Tournament of Champions in a shocking way. Fans were left heartbroken that the 38-time winner didn't make the finals and debated his fatal Final Jeopardy move. The postdoctoral researcher from Massachusetts faced Professor's Tournament winner Sam Buttrey...
tvinsider.com
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Finale: Did the Right Couple Win the Mirror Ball? (RECAP)
Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:. The coveted mirror ball trophy was on the line in the November 21 Dancing With the Stars finale, and after more than 10 weeks of competition, the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 winner has been crowned. The episode, hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, aired live on Disney+, and it featured a night of memorable performances from more than just the finalists.
Ken Jennings Made A Big Mistake While Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’
Ken Jennings has been sharing hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik this year, after longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died in 2020. While Ken has been doing a great job as host and many fans enjoy watching him transition from champion to host of the game show, he is still human. In a recent episode, he made a big mistake.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Katie Thurston Weighs in on Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller
Greg Grippo and Katie Thurston had a nasty breakup on 'The Bachelorette.' Here's what Katie said about his romance with 'Bachelor in Paradise' star Victoria Fuller.
Women's Health
Carrie Ann Inaba Posts Passionate Plea As 'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Protest Disney+ Move
Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba is keeping her fingers crossed that longtime fans of the competition show will stick around. The show moved to Disney+ this fall. The former ABC personality made a plea to fans to follow the show over to the streaming service. Dancing With...
Women's Health
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Reality TV love story. Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first...
‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Rachel Recchia Confirms She Is Dating Again But ‘Taking It Slow’
Handing out her roses again! The Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia confirmed she’s dating a mystery man, but is “taking it slow,” during a Tuesday, November 8, episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour.” The reality...
E! News
223K+
Followers
55K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0