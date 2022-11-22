Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cape Gazette
Attorney: Proposed Rehoboth Boardwalk hotel is appropriate
The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission got its first look at a new 60-room hotel facing Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk Nov. 14, and while comments were generally positive, there were also some concerns raised. Grotto Pizza and Onix Group, a real estate developer from Kennett Square, Pa., are proposing to...
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Ocean City, Maryland: 6 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
A seaside resort town since the 1800s, Ocean City, Maryland offers an ambiance of nostalgia mixed among its sandy shores, lively nightlife, natural settings, and family-friendly attractions. With its nickname of White Marlin Capital of the World (you can thank President Franklin Roosevelt for that), the sunny city is an excellent destination for watersports such as fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding, as well as surfing, swimming, and sun bathing.
WBOC
Milford Mispillion Riverwalk Area Will Soon Break Ground on Improvements
It is common for people to desire a new looking when a new year rolls around. And the Mispillion Riverwalk area is getting just that. And Jim Mallory who enjoys walking the park says improvements will only add to the area's natural beauty.
Cape Gazette
Signal planned for Nassau Commons-Route 9 intersection
There is no doubt traffic using the Route 9-Nassau Commons Boulevard intersection near Lewes has increased with the opening of the new Redner’s Fresh Market. Some relief could be on the way as plans to improve the intersection progress. Those improvements include a traffic signal, turn lanes and pedestrian crossings, according to Charles “C.R.” McLeod, Delaware Department of Transportation director of community relations.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth in Bloom undertaking largest project to date
Formed four years ago, Rehoboth in Bloom has done a number of plant-friendly projects around town, including the installation and upkeep of dozens of planters around Rehoboth Beach’s commercial district. Now, the volunteer gardeners for this Rehoboth Beach Main Street program are taking on their biggest project to date...
WBOC
102 Years Old Pittsville Man Recovers After Home Catches Fire
William Sadberry, better known as "Cigar" Sadberry, is 102 years old. On November 10 his home was engulfed in flames. His daughter, Terry Smith, says although it was an emotional experience, she is grateful for the outcome.
Male seriously burned in 2-alarm house fire on Eastern Shore
One person suffered serious burns in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home, in Caroline County on Monday morning.
WBOC
Heroic 11 Year-Old Grateful He Stepped Up to Rescue Toddler Sister from Burning Apartment
Laprentis Doughty, 11, of Salisbury says he knew he had to do something when his family's apartment caught fire with his baby sister still inside. His mother, Keishuana Banks is beyond grateful for his bravery.
WBAL Radio
5 juveniles arrested in Ocean City for an armed carjacking and break-ins
Four teenagers and a 12-year-old have been arrested after an armed carjacking and car break-ins in Ocean City over the weekend. Police said all of the suspects are from Baltimore City and County. Investigators report the suspects pistol-whipped a 73-year-old man in Ocean City and stole his vehicle. They then...
Ocean City Today
OPA supports pedestrian and biking access in community
Board members agree to submit endorsement letter to State Highway Admin. (Nov. 25, 2022) The Ocean Pines Board of Directors on Saturday agreed to submit a letter of endorsement in support of the efforts by the Worcester County Bike and Pedestrian Coalition with the Route 90 expansion project. The letter...
Cape Gazette
Four charged in stealing raw chicken from Milford plant
Four people face theft charges after Milford police say they stole about $30,000 in raw chicken from the Perdue plant in Milford. The Milford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division began investigating an internal theft reported by Perdue on Rehoboth Boulevard, officials said, and after several weeks learned that four people were involved in a criminal theft operation orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover.
Cape Gazette
Driftwood Motel outside Lewes closes after 44 years
There are several large hotels planned or under construction in and around the Cape Region. However, a few small, one-level motels have recently closed or changed ownership. On southbound Route 1, outside Lewes, the Driftwood Motel has closed after 44 years. Located on two lots between Tenley Court shopping center...
WBOC
Seaford Holiday Light Display Ends After 25 Years, Family Looking to Pass It On
SEAFORD, Del. -- After welcoming visitors into their wondrous home light display and serving the Seaford community every holiday season for a quarter of a century, Kenna Nethken and his wife Cheryl Webster are hanging up the lights for good. Catherine Shufelt remembers coming home for winter break when she...
WBOC
Arrests Made in Milford Internal Theft Case
MILFORD, Del.- Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into an internal theft reported by the Perdue poultry processing plant in Milford. A several week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover, Del. The investigation revealed that Jones had several co-conspirators to include Lloyd K. Dukes, 44, of Felton, Del., Kenneth W Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
Ocean City Today
OC could add articulating buses
(Nov. 25, 2022) The passing of the torch from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to Wes Moore could pay off for Ocean City’s bus fleet. At a Transportation Committee meeting last Thursday, Public Works Director Hal Adkins said officials are toying with the idea of asking for five articulating, or “artic” buses, in fiscal 2024.
WBOC
Delaware Natural Resources Police to Collect Toys as Holiday Gifts for Children
DOVER, Del. - To kick off the holiday season, Delaware Natural Resources Police operating within the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control once again are teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to provide toys as gifts for children in local communities. The Toys...
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Serious Crash Southwest of Laurel
Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash that occurred just after 7:30 Tuesday morning on Horsey Church Road near Chandler Road southwest of Laurel. Emergency personnel from Laurel were on the scene for over 2 ½ hours – they were assisted by Blades, Delmar and Sharptown Fire Companies as well as Sussex County Paramedics. They have cleared the scene, however, DelDOT reopened Horsey Church Road just after noon. Additional information will be released when the investigation is completed.
WMDT.com
DSP on scene of serious crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash in Laurel. The crash occurred a short time ago on Horsey Church Road, in the area of Chandler Road. As a result, the road will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel.
Ocean City Today
Former Berlin mayor’s new book hitting stores this Sat.
(Nov. 25, 2022) Having been a reporter and editor for many years, Gee Williams’ soon-to-be released book, “Turn Your Town Around,” benefits from a newswriter’s appreciation for extensive research, solid fact-checking and clear writing. That’s what readers will find, along with the observations of someone who...
Cape Gazette
Man found shot following two-car crash near Long Neck
Two Millsboro men – one who police say had been shot in a lower extremity – face charges after a two-car crash Nov. 21 near Long Neck. The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of Route 24 and Long Neck Road when a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by Evan Briscoe, 22, was speeding eastbound on Route 24 east of Long Neck Road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
Comments / 0