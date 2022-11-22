ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Attorney: Proposed Rehoboth Boardwalk hotel is appropriate

The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission got its first look at a new 60-room hotel facing Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk Nov. 14, and while comments were generally positive, there were also some concerns raised. Grotto Pizza and Onix Group, a real estate developer from Kennett Square, Pa., are proposing to...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Ocean City, Maryland: 6 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

A seaside resort town since the 1800s, Ocean City, Maryland offers an ambiance of nostalgia mixed among its sandy shores, lively nightlife, natural settings, and family-friendly attractions. With its nickname of White Marlin Capital of the World (you can thank President Franklin Roosevelt for that), the sunny city is an excellent destination for watersports such as fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding, as well as surfing, swimming, and sun bathing.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Signal planned for Nassau Commons-Route 9 intersection

There is no doubt traffic using the Route 9-Nassau Commons Boulevard intersection near Lewes has increased with the opening of the new Redner’s Fresh Market. Some relief could be on the way as plans to improve the intersection progress. Those improvements include a traffic signal, turn lanes and pedestrian crossings, according to Charles “C.R.” McLeod, Delaware Department of Transportation director of community relations.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth in Bloom undertaking largest project to date

Formed four years ago, Rehoboth in Bloom has done a number of plant-friendly projects around town, including the installation and upkeep of dozens of planters around Rehoboth Beach’s commercial district. Now, the volunteer gardeners for this Rehoboth Beach Main Street program are taking on their biggest project to date...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBAL Radio

5 juveniles arrested in Ocean City for an armed carjacking and break-ins

Four teenagers and a 12-year-old have been arrested after an armed carjacking and car break-ins in Ocean City over the weekend. Police said all of the suspects are from Baltimore City and County. Investigators report the suspects pistol-whipped a 73-year-old man in Ocean City and stole his vehicle. They then...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

OPA supports pedestrian and biking access in community

Board members agree to submit endorsement letter to State Highway Admin. (Nov. 25, 2022) The Ocean Pines Board of Directors on Saturday agreed to submit a letter of endorsement in support of the efforts by the Worcester County Bike and Pedestrian Coalition with the Route 90 expansion project. The letter...
OCEAN PINES, MD
Cape Gazette

Four charged in stealing raw chicken from Milford plant

Four people face theft charges after Milford police say they stole about $30,000 in raw chicken from the Perdue plant in Milford. The Milford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division began investigating an internal theft reported by Perdue on Rehoboth Boulevard, officials said, and after several weeks learned that four people were involved in a criminal theft operation orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Driftwood Motel outside Lewes closes after 44 years

There are several large hotels planned or under construction in and around the Cape Region. However, a few small, one-level motels have recently closed or changed ownership. On southbound Route 1, outside Lewes, the Driftwood Motel has closed after 44 years. Located on two lots between Tenley Court shopping center...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Arrests Made in Milford Internal Theft Case

MILFORD, Del.- Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into an internal theft reported by the Perdue poultry processing plant in Milford. A several week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover, Del. The investigation revealed that Jones had several co-conspirators to include Lloyd K. Dukes, 44, of Felton, Del., Kenneth W Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
MILFORD, DE
Ocean City Today

OC could add articulating buses

(Nov. 25, 2022) The passing of the torch from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to Wes Moore could pay off for Ocean City’s bus fleet. At a Transportation Committee meeting last Thursday, Public Works Director Hal Adkins said officials are toying with the idea of asking for five articulating, or “artic” buses, in fiscal 2024.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WGMD Radio

DSP Investigating Serious Crash Southwest of Laurel

Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash that occurred just after 7:30 Tuesday morning on Horsey Church Road near Chandler Road southwest of Laurel. Emergency personnel from Laurel were on the scene for over 2 ½ hours – they were assisted by Blades, Delmar and Sharptown Fire Companies as well as Sussex County Paramedics. They have cleared the scene, however, DelDOT reopened Horsey Church Road just after noon. Additional information will be released when the investigation is completed.
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

DSP on scene of serious crash in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash in Laurel. The crash occurred a short time ago on Horsey Church Road, in the area of Chandler Road. As a result, the road will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel.
LAUREL, DE
Ocean City Today

Former Berlin mayor’s new book hitting stores this Sat.

(Nov. 25, 2022) Having been a reporter and editor for many years, Gee Williams’ soon-to-be released book, “Turn Your Town Around,” benefits from a newswriter’s appreciation for extensive research, solid fact-checking and clear writing. That’s what readers will find, along with the observations of someone who...
BERLIN, MD
Cape Gazette

Man found shot following two-car crash near Long Neck

Two Millsboro men – one who police say had been shot in a lower extremity – face charges after a two-car crash Nov. 21 near Long Neck. The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of Route 24 and Long Neck Road when a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by Evan Briscoe, 22, was speeding eastbound on Route 24 east of Long Neck Road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
MILLSBORO, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy