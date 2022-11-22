Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash that occurred just after 7:30 Tuesday morning on Horsey Church Road near Chandler Road southwest of Laurel. Emergency personnel from Laurel were on the scene for over 2 ½ hours – they were assisted by Blades, Delmar and Sharptown Fire Companies as well as Sussex County Paramedics. They have cleared the scene, however, DelDOT reopened Horsey Church Road just after noon. Additional information will be released when the investigation is completed.

LAUREL, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO