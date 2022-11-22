Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oxford Eagle
Oxford girls cruise to victory over Starkville Academy
Oxford girls basketball showcased their defensive might on Tuesday as they cruised to a 55-23 victory over Starkville Academy. The Lady Chargers (6-1) played with relentless intensity all night, playing high in the passing lanes and generating plenty of turnovers that led to easy buckets in transition on the other end.
Oxford Eagle
Davis, Tyson lead Oxford boys to win over Starkville Academy
Oxford basketball enjoyed a stellar performance from their star duo of junior D.J. Davis and freshman Adam Tyson on Tuesday as the pair combined for 42 points in a 66-53 victory over Starkville Academy. Davis poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the way for the Chargers, who controlled...
Oxford Eagle
Second half woes rear head in first Egg Bowl loss since 2019
“[It’s] just really discouraging… I had a hard time picturing this happening when the game was going so [it’s] difficult — always difficult to end your season with a loss like this.”. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin struggled to find the right words following his...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Leake Academy Girls Set Mississippi Record, Make 20 3-Pointers To Win Its 12th Consecutive Game
The Leake Academy girls basketball team set a Mississippi record by making 20 3-pointers in an 87-40 victory over Memphis St. Agnes Academy Tuesday afternoon at Holiday Shootout at Marshall Academy in Holly Springs. And Leake set the record without its best player, senior point guard Miriam Prince. Leake broke...
Oxford Eagle
Lyons’s historic season leads to Player of the Year honors
This was destiny for Bree Lyons. The Oxford senior, who made her varsity debut as an eighth grader in 2018, made it her mission to etch her name into the storied program’s record books after her older brother convinced her she had a chance to truly make a name for herself if she worked hard enough.
Oxford Eagle
Abram’s big day pushes men’s basketball over Stanford, 72-68
ORLANDO, Fla. – A huge outing from freshman Amaree Abram and some timely shooting helped Ole Miss men’s basketball hang on for a first round victory at the ESPN Events Invitational over Stanford, 72-68, on Thanksgiving Day. Ole Miss (5-0) never trailed, but Stanford (2I-3) made it interesting...
Houston, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Houston High School football team will have a game with Louisville High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
mississippiscoreboard.com
OLE MISS’ JONATHAN MINGO, MSU’S WILL ROGERS HAVE BEEN CLOSE FRIENDS SINCE MIDDLE SCHOOL DAYS IN BRANDON
One wears Number 1 for Ole Miss. The other one wears Number 2 for Mississippi State. They are as close of friends as their numbers are. Jonathan Mingo, Number 1 for Ole Miss, and Will Rogers, Number 2 for MSU, have been close friends since their days at Brandon Middle School.
hottytoddy.com
Goal-Line Stand for the Ages: The 1992 Egg Bowl
This article marking the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Ole Miss victory over Mississippi State (17 -10) is being reprinted in memory of the “Rowdies” of the south end zone of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium: Willie Morris, David Sansing, Ron Borne, Barry Hannah, and Dean Faulkner Wells. –Larry Wells. It...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview
Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach will lead the Rebels and Bulldogs this week into the 119th meeting of one of the nation’s most-played rivalries. Ole Miss holds a 64-46-6 edge in the series that dates to 1901. Thursday’s game will be the 95th version of the “Battle of the...
therebelwalk.com
Reports: Lane Kiffin tells Ole Miss players he plans to return to coach the Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. — Early Wednesday evening, our sources began saying Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had met with his team, ahead of Thursday’s Egg Bowl and informed them he intends to be their head coach for the 2023 season — “unless something changes.”. The message...
yalnews.com
Looking Back In Yalobusha History
Local members of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, CIO, unanimously ratified an agreement Saturday, Nov. 22, 1952, reached in St. Louis between the union and Rice-Stix Dry Goods Co. The agreement, which was to run to Oct. 1, 1954, gave blanket wage increases to all production personnel of five...
Oxford Eagle
Jane Fonda Lee Stewart
Mrs. Jane Fonda Lee Stewart, 83, died at her home on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The memorial service will be held Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:30 A.M. in the Chapel at Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Willis officiating. The visitation will be held prior to the service in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until service time.
thelocalvoice.net
Happy Thanksgiving! Oxford, Mississippi: Thursday, November 24, 2022 Food and Drink Specials + Entertainment
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium: Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl (6 pm) Funkys: Watch the Egg Bowl (6 pm) & Thursday NFL Football – OLDIES NIGHT. The Library: FREE Thanksgiving meal! Watch the Egg Bowl (6 pm) & Thursday NFL Football. Rafters: Open all day, watch The Egg...
panolian.com
Robert Kevin Hodges, 52
On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Robert Kevin Hodges, of Charleston, passed away at the age of 52. He had been a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS for an extended period of time. Kevin was born August 4, 1970, to Griffin Hodges, (now deceased), and Wanda Robinson Ivy...
Daily Mississippian
The importance of fashion in Ole Miss’ queer community
Entering the world of fashion can feel like being immersed into a fantasy: providing a sense of escape and community. This is especially true for members of the LGBTQ+ community, who have spent centuries being. repressed from expressing their true identities. Numerous students from the University. of Mississippi enjoy escaping...
Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Grenada woman
GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Madrena Robinson, of Grenada. She is described as Five feet three inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Robinson was last seen Thursday, November 17 around 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of First […]
actionnews5.com
‘The biggest push we’ve seen’ to widen I-55 in DeSoto County
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Widening I-55 in DeSoto County has been a topic of discussion going back decades, but leaders believe the county is at a point where it’s wide or bust for Mississippi’s 3rd most populous county. “We almost can’t add any more business and industry...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol searches for missing woman by helicopter
UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Here at home, The Mississippi Highway Patrol is using a helicopter to look for a missing woman. Her name is Jo Ann Decker. Crews started to search for her last night. Decker was previously reported missing this month and was later found. Decker has...
Things are warming up at Horn Lake Animal Shelter, thanks to some Mid-South businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some DeSoto County businesses have come together to make the holidays better for the animals and workers at the Horn Lake Animal Shelter. The folks at I Need Coffee & Sushi Now in Southaven organized a fundraiser to get a new heat and air conditioning for the shelter.
Comments / 0