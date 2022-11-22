ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oxford Eagle

Oxford girls cruise to victory over Starkville Academy

Oxford girls basketball showcased their defensive might on Tuesday as they cruised to a 55-23 victory over Starkville Academy. The Lady Chargers (6-1) played with relentless intensity all night, playing high in the passing lanes and generating plenty of turnovers that led to easy buckets in transition on the other end.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Davis, Tyson lead Oxford boys to win over Starkville Academy

Oxford basketball enjoyed a stellar performance from their star duo of junior D.J. Davis and freshman Adam Tyson on Tuesday as the pair combined for 42 points in a 66-53 victory over Starkville Academy. Davis poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the way for the Chargers, who controlled...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Second half woes rear head in first Egg Bowl loss since 2019

“[It’s] just really discouraging… I had a hard time picturing this happening when the game was going so [it’s] difficult — always difficult to end your season with a loss like this.”. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin struggled to find the right words following his...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Lyons’s historic season leads to Player of the Year honors

This was destiny for Bree Lyons. The Oxford senior, who made her varsity debut as an eighth grader in 2018, made it her mission to etch her name into the storied program’s record books after her older brother convinced her she had a chance to truly make a name for herself if she worked hard enough.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Abram’s big day pushes men’s basketball over Stanford, 72-68

ORLANDO, Fla. – A huge outing from freshman Amaree Abram and some timely shooting helped Ole Miss men’s basketball hang on for a first round victory at the ESPN Events Invitational over Stanford, 72-68, on Thanksgiving Day. Ole Miss (5-0) never trailed, but Stanford (2I-3) made it interesting...
OXFORD, MS
High School Football PRO

Houston, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Houston High School football team will have a game with Louisville High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HOUSTON, MS
hottytoddy.com

Goal-Line Stand for the Ages: The 1992 Egg Bowl

This article marking the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Ole Miss victory over Mississippi State (17 -10) is being reprinted in memory of the “Rowdies” of the south end zone of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium: Willie Morris, David Sansing, Ron Borne, Barry Hannah, and Dean Faulkner Wells. –Larry Wells. It...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview

Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach will lead the Rebels and Bulldogs this week into the 119th meeting of one of the nation’s most-played rivalries. Ole Miss holds a 64-46-6 edge in the series that dates to 1901. Thursday’s game will be the 95th version of the “Battle of the...
OXFORD, MS
yalnews.com

Looking Back In Yalobusha History

Local members of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, CIO, unanimously ratified an agreement Saturday, Nov. 22, 1952, reached in St. Louis between the union and Rice-Stix Dry Goods Co. The agreement, which was to run to Oct. 1, 1954, gave blanket wage increases to all production personnel of five...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Jane Fonda Lee Stewart

Mrs. Jane Fonda Lee Stewart, 83, died at her home on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The memorial service will be held Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:30 A.M. in the Chapel at Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Willis officiating. The visitation will be held prior to the service in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until service time.
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Robert Kevin Hodges, 52

On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Robert Kevin Hodges, of Charleston, passed away at the age of 52. He had been a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS for an extended period of time. Kevin was born August 4, 1970, to Griffin Hodges, (now deceased), and Wanda Robinson Ivy...
CHARLESTON, MS
Daily Mississippian

The importance of fashion in Ole Miss’ queer community

Entering the world of fashion can feel like being immersed into a fantasy: providing a sense of escape and community. This is especially true for members of the LGBTQ+ community, who have spent centuries being. repressed from expressing their true identities. Numerous students from the University. of Mississippi enjoy escaping...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Grenada woman

GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Madrena Robinson, of Grenada. She is described as Five feet three inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Robinson was last seen Thursday, November 17 around 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of First […]
GRENADA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy