Downs named semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award

In just three seasons, the UNC football star has cemented himself as one of the most decorated wide receivers in program history.

Earlier today, North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, joining 11 other pass catchers in college football.

Downs, who missed two games due to injury, has turned into the Tar Heels' lead receiver and has cemented himself as one of the best pass catchers in college football.

Through nine games, the former four-star recruit has recorded 77 catches for 878 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His consistency and versatility has proven invaluable for the North Carolina offense, as Downs has become a playmaker in the slot and as a deep threat.

Through the transition from Sam Howell to star quarterback Drake Maye, he has remained consistent in his draft-eligible season.

Downs is on the cusp of breaking multiple school records, both in a season and for his career. The Suwanne, Georgia native is one receiving touchdown away from tying the single-season record and three shy of the program benchmark.

He currently holds the single-season record for receiving yards with 1,335 and is currently seventh all-time with 2,332.

Downs will look to bolster his season and career stats on Friday when the Tar Heels play host to rival NC State at 3:30 p.m.