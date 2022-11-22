Read full article on original website
Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
Mexican restaurant Rosario's says goodbye to Southtown location
SAN ANTONIO - In Southtown it’s the end of an era, as the beloved Rosario’s Mexican food restaurant prepares for its final day of service at its current location. Owner Lisa Wong says they're moving to their new home on South Saint Mary's, starting next week. This after...
Rain, thunderstorms expected to drench San Antonio area on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO - It looks like it could be a really wet Black Friday. A big upper low will be west of us early Friday which will put us in a favorable region for good atmospheric lift and decent moisture for rain chances. There will be just a hint of instability too for a thunder risk.
Witnesses help pull driver out of crashed car, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say four witnesses pulled a driver out of his car after he lost control and crashed on IH-10 Sunday morning. Police were called at 3:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of IH-10 West. According to officials, a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when...
H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicked off at Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO - Downtown saw some major holiday fun Friday as the 38th annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Travis Park took place. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and even Santa Claus were in attendance. The night started early in the evening and it capped off with the 50-foot tree being...
Sunshine finally returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - 0.52" of rain reported at SAT Airport overnight. The sun is back!! Lots of sunshine throughout the day. Breezy westerly winds gusting to 25-30mph. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clear and cool overnight, dropping into the lower to middle 40s. Sunday. A beautiful day....
Police find malnourished 6-year-old during welfare check, 2 suspects being questioned
SAN ANTONIO - A 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. The officer on scene said the child look malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who...
Film festival helps local pet rescue organizations
SAN ANTONIO - A film festival entertaining the community while also helping local pet rescue organizations. The Animalis Fabula Film Festival kicked off at the Blue Star Arts Complex Friday. "The movies are from all over the world. They're of all different aspects.it's not about activism or about this. It's...
Man who fatally shot ex-wife and another man on Thanksgiving turns himself in
SAN ANTONIO – A man turned himself in to the San Antonio Police Department after he fatally shot his ex-wife and another man on Thanksgiving. The shooting happened Thursday at around 9 p.m. at the 1500 block of Baggett Lane in Houston, Texas. Police say he broke into his...
San Antonio couple gets engaged during UTSA game
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday’s game was a win-win for two UTSA fans. Not only did the Roadrunners have the largest comeback in school history, but a couple at the game got engaged!. Jose De Los Santos Jr., 20, got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend...
Man struck by vehicle after getting out of truck when crashing on the highway
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit by a vehicle after exiting his truck when he crashed into a barrier on the highway. The incident happened at the NW Loop 1604 and Bandera Road at around 12:49 a.m. Police say that a white pickup truck crashed into a barrier...
Woman hospitalized after altercation led to shooting at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One woman is hospitalized after an altercation inside the Ingram Park Mall led to a shooting. Police were dispatched to the Ingram Park Mall near JCPenney at around 6 p.m. Officials say a fight occurred between two groups inside the mall. The fight escalated in the...
Impaired driver crashes through gates of Public Safety Headquarters
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of drunk driving and crashing his vehicle through the main gates of Public Safety Headquarters, according to police. At around 5 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block W. Cesar Chavez for a disturbance with a gun. When police...
San Antonio man wanted for shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving night
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 24-year-old, Paris Shaw, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On Thursday, November 24, at approximately 11:50...
17-year-old hospitalized after he was stabbed by his aunt
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy is hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed by his aunt. Police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Fortuna Street at around 8:23 p.m. Officials say that a woman stabbed her 17-year-old nephew inside a home. According to officials, the...
Alamo Heights, Harlandale, and Burbank players' get their SA Sports All-Star game jersey'
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Harlandale's Saxon Lagenberg, Burbank's Eric Morales, Alamo Heights' Rhett Anderson, Ethan Ball, and Austin Soupiset as they will represent the Team Gold in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th. For more...
Brennan, Holmes, and Fredricksburg players' SA sports All-Star game jersey presentation
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Fredricksburg's Gary Seidenberger, Holmes' Jozsef Leos, and Brennan's Avron Carter, Ashton Dubose, Aaron Dubose, and Wakil Mateen as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
Man arrested after fatally shooting 70-year-old man in road rage incident
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he fatally shot a 70-year-old man following a road rage incident. Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of SE Military Drive just after 2:15 pm for a shooting in progress. According to officials,the suspect's vehicle was driving behind the victim...
Head coach of Texas State fired after football team was not winning enough games
Texas state announced Sunday that they have fired their head coach because they were not winning enough games. The Director of Athletics of Texas State, Don Coryell said that while Jake Spavital was a tremendous member of the Bobcat community the decision was made because not enough games were won and there was no progress.
