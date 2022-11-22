ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans hosts Denver after Corbett's 30-point performance

Denver Pioneers (5-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -2.5; over/under is 150.5. BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the New Orleans Privateers after Tyree Corbett scored 30 points in Denver's 74-71 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs. The Privateers are 2-1 on their home court. New Orleans is...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Yzerman scores his 600th career goal

1917 — The NHL is formed with five charter members: Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Maroons, Toronto Arenas, Ottawa Senators, Quebec Bulldogs. Frank Calder is elected president. 1949 — Boston College beats Holy Cross 76-0, with Al Cannava rushing for 229 yards. 1956 — In the Melbourne Olympics, Australia, Vyacheslav...
ALABAMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

SOUTH FLORIDA 75, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 60

ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .391, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wilcox 5-7, Higgins 5-9, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Howell-South 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 5, J.Harris 2). Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 3, Higgins 3, J.Harris 3, Bethea 2, Howell-South 2, Wilcox...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS A&M 82, DEPAUL 66

Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Radford 4-5, Taylor 3-7, Washington 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Dennis 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, Obaseki, Radford, Taylor). Turnovers: 12 (Dennis 3, Taylor 3, Obaseki 2, Radford 2, Robinson 2). Steals: 9 (Taylor 6, Gordon, Obaseki,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy