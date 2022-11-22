Read full article on original website
New Orleans hosts Denver after Corbett's 30-point performance
Denver Pioneers (5-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -2.5; over/under is 150.5. BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the New Orleans Privateers after Tyree Corbett scored 30 points in Denver's 74-71 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs. The Privateers are 2-1 on their home court. New Orleans is...
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets
Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who is dealing with a separation of his non-throwing shoulder, is listed as questionable against the Jets.
Today in Sports History-Yzerman scores his 600th career goal
1917 — The NHL is formed with five charter members: Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Maroons, Toronto Arenas, Ottawa Senators, Quebec Bulldogs. Frank Calder is elected president. 1949 — Boston College beats Holy Cross 76-0, with Al Cannava rushing for 229 yards. 1956 — In the Melbourne Olympics, Australia, Vyacheslav...
AP source: Tests reveal no tears in Bills' Miller's knee
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller's injured right knee showed no ligament tears, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the team has...
SOUTH FLORIDA 75, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 60
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .391, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wilcox 5-7, Higgins 5-9, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Howell-South 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 5, J.Harris 2). Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 3, Higgins 3, J.Harris 3, Bethea 2, Howell-South 2, Wilcox...
LB Ben Niemann quietly has been important part of Cardinals' defense
The Arizona Cardinals have two linebackers that get a lot of attention in Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, both of whom were first-round draft picks who have had important roles in 2022. They also have a quiet but important linebacker in Ben Niemann, who has been playing an important role.
TEXAS A&M 82, DEPAUL 66
Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Radford 4-5, Taylor 3-7, Washington 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Dennis 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, Obaseki, Radford, Taylor). Turnovers: 12 (Dennis 3, Taylor 3, Obaseki 2, Radford 2, Robinson 2). Steals: 9 (Taylor 6, Gordon, Obaseki,...
