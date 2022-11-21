ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Wizards’ Friday Night Concert with Joe & Teddy Riley

By BreAnna Holmes
93.9 WKYS
 4 days ago

Source: Wizards PR

The Washington Wizards’ Friday Night Concert Series is back! This is a free concert that fans can stay in Capital One Arena for after the Wizards’ basketball game.

Teddy Riley and Joe kicked the series off for this season with their performances after the Wizards victory against the Miami Heat on Friday November 18th. Checkout the clips below to see clips from their performances and make sure to get your tickets for the next one! [view schedule in photo above]

Teddy Riley Opens Up About The Heartbreaking Ordeal Him & Millions of Families Are Experiencing Now

Teddy Riley #VERZUZ Babyface Finally Went Down, The Winner Was All of Us Who Witnessed It


Comments / 0

 

