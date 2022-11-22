Read full article on original website
Related
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Excitement Over Grandma Coming to Visit Is Full of Pure Joy
Beemer the Golden Retriever is one excited pup, and it's for the best reason--his Grandma is right outside! As she gathers her things from her car and hypes herself up to see her granddog, Beemer just can't help but get riled up himself! After all, who doesn't love a visit from grandma?
pethelpful.com
Hedgehog's Tiny Little Sneeze Has Us Totally Obsessed
Sneezes come in all different shapes and sizes. No two people sneeze the same exact way, and a truly unique sneeze can become as much of an identifier as your name and face. When this one little animal sneezed, it was so cute that no one could forget it, and it went viral for this reason.
Celebrate Thanksgiving This Year With Native American Recipes
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and it just dawned on me that I've lived in America almost all my life. And yet, I never actually tried the first type of cuisine that ever existed in this country: Native American food. Strange, considering that we celebrate Thanksgiving as an event where Indigenous peoples helped white settlers survive a tough winter, isn't it?
This Adorable $7 TikTok Find Is The Ultimate Stocking Stuffer
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. It’s almost a daily experience nowadays to scroll down TikTok and come across one of the cutest little gadgets you’ve ever seen. If you have seen any #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt videos, you’re probably as obsessed as we are with home gadgets that make your life easier.
15+ Best 'Outlander' Gifts for Super Fans
Outlander fans have really earned the right to party after the end of Droughtlander earlier this year. Weathering a hiatus between Season 5 and Season 6 that was the series' longest yet, Outlander obsessives and members of the Heughan’s Heughligans clan are surely ready to kick up their kilts and kick back with a holiday binge watching session while reveling in all things Jamie and Claire. And what better way to celebrate than by treating yourself or the super fan in your life to a present that honors the spirit of your favorite time-traveling romantic drama?
pethelpful.com
Video of Squirrel Enjoying 'Meal and a Movie' Is Maximum Cuteness
We've introduced you to TikTok user @derrickdowneyjr before, but here's a recap if you missed it. This TikToker befriended an unlikely wild animal that kept coming back. His friendship with the squirrel surprisingly continued to grow. He named the squirrel Richard and even built him his own home! But it doesn't end there.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A Christmas Mystery’ on HBO Max, A Yuletide Mystery That’s Fun For The Whole Family
A Christmas Mystery on HBO Max is your classic yuletide whodunnit. 100 years ago, a set of jingle bells fell from Santa’s sleigh in the town of Pleasant Bay, Oregon, bringing prosperity to everyone who lived there. When the bells go missing from the museum that holds them, everyone in town panics and 11-year-old Violet Pierce is determined to find out who stole them. A CHRISTMAS MYSTERY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We zoom in on sepia-tinged photographs of a small mill town called Pleasant Bay, while a narrator says, “Let me tell you the tale of Jimmy...
Elk Tries To Jump Over A Fence… Fails Miserably
Elk can be some of the most majestic creatures you’ll ever see, and me coming from the southeast, it is truly hard to fathom a casual encounter with one of these creatures out in public, just like a normal doe or small buck here. Seriously, it’s hard to even...
11 Best Fitness Gifts for Gym Lovers
The holidays are a time to eat and drink and just be merry, but sooner or later we must resume our healthy habits! Whether you’re looking for the perfect present for your fitness guru friend or a loved one looking to get a fresh start to the new year, one of these gifts for gym lovers is bound to fit the bill.
Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Thanksgiving Dinner Spread in New Video
Sofia Vergara is serving up some delicious food for the Thanksgiving holiday!. The actress took to her Instagram to show off her mouthwatering spread for Turkey Day—and while it's a few days ahead of schedule, she did not disappoint!. The video, backed to the tune of Black Eyed Peas'...
pethelpful.com
Pet Parent Tries to Protect Christmas Tree From Cat and the Plan Backfires Miserably
Cats love nothing more than Christmas decorations and they are so happy that we went through all this trouble just to decorate for them!. TikTok account @OllieOllieoxenfree posted this amazing video where she attempted to cat-proof her Christmas tree and well, you'll have to watch to see how well that went.
Viral TikTok of a live turkey next to one in the oven sparks huge backlash
First published in 2021A TikTok of a live turkey standing next to an oven while one of its own species is being cooked inside in has gone viral, sparking huge backlash and debate.With Thanksgiving taking place in America yesterday, many families across the country will have been serving up a feast including turkey.On TikTok, a clip posted by @our10acres has gone viral as a live turkey appeared to be in the kitchen, next to an oven in which a turkey was being cooked.In the clip, the woman filming can be heard saying, “What you doing bub?” as the turkey looks...
pethelpful.com
Macaw's Reaction to Seeing Her Favorite Snow Globe Is Simply the Best
Everyone loves cute little knickknacks to decorate their living space with. Some people prefer small figurines while others may prefer gemstones or photographs. One animal has a clear favorite decoration, and the video of her seeing it for the first time this year is something you don't want to miss.
pethelpful.com
Corgis' Unimpressed Reaction to Holiday Lights Is Too Funny
These hilarious Corgis posted by @TikTok user @Hammyandolivia shows us that either these dogs don't care too much about holiday light displays, or they are just very well behaved. On one hand, they sure do seem happy in their festive holiday headgear, on the other, they look a bit bored...
The cute video of a lady skating on the road along with two of her pets
Photo byauthor; the screenshot was taken from a video posted on Twitter. We, as humans, tend to spend most of our time on our work and curriculum. But in between our busy schedules, we also manage to make some time to spend with our families, pets, and ourselves in nature as well.
intheknow.com
Proud dog mom shares her pup’s stellar report cards from doggie daycare
Viewers are losing it over this video of a woman reviewing her dog’s report cards from doggie daycare. Every parent wants their child to have a good experience at school, even if their child happens to be a dog. Just ask TikToker and mom to bulldog Stanley, Samm Hudson (@sammhudson1), who recently posted a video where she proudly shares Stanley’s report cards from doggie daycare at Disney World, and viewers couldn’t be more thrilled for the pup.
ktalnews.com
Best chunky knit blanket
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Thrown over the back of a couch or the end of a bed, chunky knit blankets add an effortlessly chic touch. Looking rustic yet stylish, they’re great for all kinds of uses, from covering armchairs to simply keeping cozy.
ktalnews.com
Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?. It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your wife a high-end Christmas gift can be especially difficult because of the deluge of advertisements and sales around the holidays. Navigating the minefield of family obligations during the holiday season only adds stress to the task.
Watch Woman Make Gorgeous Faux Fireplace Out of Boxes to Hang Her Stockings On
No fire required for this cozy setup.
Comments / 0