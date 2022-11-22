Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON 68, SAINT MARY'S 64, OT
Percentages: FG .442, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (K.Johnson 2-4, Fuller 1-1, Menifield 1-1, Bey 1-4, Bajema 0-1, Brooks 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Brooks 2, Kepnang 2, Bajema, Bey, Meah). Turnovers: 22 (Fuller 8, Brooks 5, K.Johnson 4, Bajema 2, Kepnang 2, Meah).
VANDERBILT 67, FRESNO STATE 59
Percentages: FG .348, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Holland 2-4, Whitaker 1-3, Baker 1-8, Yap 0-1, Andre 0-2, Campbell 0-2, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Colimerio, Moore). Turnovers: 7 (Campbell 3, Moore 2, Andre, Whitaker). Steals: 6 (Campbell 3, Yap 2, Moore). Technical...
NO. 24 PURDUE 80, WEST VIRGINIA 68
Percentages: FG .511, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Gillis 2-3, Newman 2-4, Jenkins 1-1, Smith 1-1, Kaufman-Renn 1-2, Loyer 1-4, Morton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey, Kaufman-Renn, Morton). Turnovers: 17 (Edey 6, Jenkins 3, Gillis 2, Newman 2, Smith 2, Loyer, Waddell). Steals:...
NO. 20 UCONN 83, OREGON 59
Percentages: FG .476, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Newton 5-6, Hawkins 5-14, Calcaterra 3-4, Sanogo 2-2, Karaban 2-4, Clingan 0-1, Alleyne 0-2, Diarra 0-2, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Clingan 4, Hawkins, Karaban, Sanogo). Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 5, Karaban 2, Sanogo 2, Hawkins,...
NO. 18 ALABAMA 81, NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 70
Percentages: FG .444, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Miller 4-7, Burnett 2-2, Clowney 1-2, Jah.Quinerly 1-3, Griffen 0-1, Gurley 0-4, Sears 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako 2, Miller 2, Clowney). Turnovers: 10 (Clowney 4, Jah.Quinerly 3, Bradley 2, Gurley). Steals: 6 (Clowney 3,...
SETON HALL 70, MEMPHIS 69
Percentages: FG .451, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (C.Lawson 1-1, J.Lawson 1-2, K.Davis 1-2, Kennedy 1-4, Dandridge 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hardaway 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dandridge 2, C.Lawson, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (K.Davis 5, Dandridge 3, Lomax 3, Williams 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, McCadden). Steals:...
Arkansas 82, N. Arizona 73
ARKANSAS (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Spencer 3-7, Poffenbarger 2-6, Barnum 0-1, Carr 0-4, Daniels 0-1, Langerman 0-1, Wolfenbarger 0-2, Dauda 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Dauda 3, Poffenbarger 1) Turnovers: 18 (Daniels 4, Poffenbarger 4, Barnum 2, Carr 2, Spencer 2, Dauda 2, Langerman 1,...
North Jersey Male Athlete of the Week leaves it all on the field
Anthony Almeida fills the Christian McCaffrey role for the DePaul football team. That developed, in part, because McCaffrey is Almeida’s role model. “Last year, I fractured my foot about four...
Minnesota 33, New England 26
Min_Jefferson 6 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 10:40. NE_Agholor 34 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 8:21. Min_Hockenson 1 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 1:30. NE_Henry 37 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 10:54. Min_Nwangwu 97 kickoff return (Joseph kick), 10:41. NE_FG Folk 25, 6:43. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 36, 14:07. Min_Thielen...
Today in Sports History-Yzerman scores his 600th career goal
1917 — The NHL is formed with five charter members: Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Maroons, Toronto Arenas, Ottawa Senators, Quebec Bulldogs. Frank Calder is elected president. 1949 — Boston College beats Holy Cross 76-0, with Al Cannava rushing for 229 yards. 1956 — In the Melbourne Olympics, Australia, Vyacheslav...
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Boston, 1 p.m. Calgary at Washington, 2 p.m. Colorado at Nashville, 2 p.m. Montreal at Chicago, 2 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 2...
