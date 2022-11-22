ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON 68, SAINT MARY'S 64, OT

Percentages: FG .442, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (K.Johnson 2-4, Fuller 1-1, Menifield 1-1, Bey 1-4, Bajema 0-1, Brooks 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Brooks 2, Kepnang 2, Bajema, Bey, Meah). Turnovers: 22 (Fuller 8, Brooks 5, K.Johnson 4, Bajema 2, Kepnang 2, Meah).
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

VANDERBILT 67, FRESNO STATE 59

Percentages: FG .348, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Holland 2-4, Whitaker 1-3, Baker 1-8, Yap 0-1, Andre 0-2, Campbell 0-2, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Colimerio, Moore). Turnovers: 7 (Campbell 3, Moore 2, Andre, Whitaker). Steals: 6 (Campbell 3, Yap 2, Moore). Technical...
FRESNO, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 24 PURDUE 80, WEST VIRGINIA 68

Percentages: FG .511, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Gillis 2-3, Newman 2-4, Jenkins 1-1, Smith 1-1, Kaufman-Renn 1-2, Loyer 1-4, Morton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey, Kaufman-Renn, Morton). Turnovers: 17 (Edey 6, Jenkins 3, Gillis 2, Newman 2, Smith 2, Loyer, Waddell). Steals:...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Porterville Recorder

NO. 20 UCONN 83, OREGON 59

Percentages: FG .476, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Newton 5-6, Hawkins 5-14, Calcaterra 3-4, Sanogo 2-2, Karaban 2-4, Clingan 0-1, Alleyne 0-2, Diarra 0-2, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Clingan 4, Hawkins, Karaban, Sanogo). Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 5, Karaban 2, Sanogo 2, Hawkins,...
OREGON STATE
Porterville Recorder

NO. 18 ALABAMA 81, NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 70

Percentages: FG .444, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Miller 4-7, Burnett 2-2, Clowney 1-2, Jah.Quinerly 1-3, Griffen 0-1, Gurley 0-4, Sears 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako 2, Miller 2, Clowney). Turnovers: 10 (Clowney 4, Jah.Quinerly 3, Bradley 2, Gurley). Steals: 6 (Clowney 3,...
EAST LANSING, MI
Porterville Recorder

SETON HALL 70, MEMPHIS 69

Percentages: FG .451, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (C.Lawson 1-1, J.Lawson 1-2, K.Davis 1-2, Kennedy 1-4, Dandridge 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hardaway 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dandridge 2, C.Lawson, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (K.Davis 5, Dandridge 3, Lomax 3, Williams 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, McCadden). Steals:...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Arkansas 82, N. Arizona 73

ARKANSAS (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Spencer 3-7, Poffenbarger 2-6, Barnum 0-1, Carr 0-4, Daniels 0-1, Langerman 0-1, Wolfenbarger 0-2, Dauda 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Dauda 3, Poffenbarger 1) Turnovers: 18 (Daniels 4, Poffenbarger 4, Barnum 2, Carr 2, Spencer 2, Dauda 2, Langerman 1,...
ARIZONA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 33, New England 26

Min_Jefferson 6 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 10:40. NE_Agholor 34 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 8:21. Min_Hockenson 1 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 1:30. NE_Henry 37 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 10:54. Min_Nwangwu 97 kickoff return (Joseph kick), 10:41. NE_FG Folk 25, 6:43. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 36, 14:07. Min_Thielen...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Yzerman scores his 600th career goal

1917 — The NHL is formed with five charter members: Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Maroons, Toronto Arenas, Ottawa Senators, Quebec Bulldogs. Frank Calder is elected president. 1949 — Boston College beats Holy Cross 76-0, with Al Cannava rushing for 229 yards. 1956 — In the Melbourne Olympics, Australia, Vyacheslav...
ALABAMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Boston, 1 p.m. Calgary at Washington, 2 p.m. Colorado at Nashville, 2 p.m. Montreal at Chicago, 2 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 2...
COLORADO STATE

