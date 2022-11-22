U.S. military plane forced to return to Midway after striking a bird

CHICAGO — A military plane had to return to Midway Airport after hitting a bird early Monday evening.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a military C-37 returned safely to Midway after reportedly striking a bird earlier in the day around 5 p.m.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The US Air Force’s website says C-37 “are twin-engine, turbofan aircraft acquired to fill the worldwide special airlift missions for high-ranking government and Department of Defense officials.”

It is unclear what the purpose of the aircraft’s presence and air travel was at this time.

