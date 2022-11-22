Man in Georgia allegedly burned down ex-girlfriend’s house during SWAT standoff

Read full article on original website
Related
Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
Balloon release, funeral announced for daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on the case. A balloon release and funeral services have been announced for a Lyft driver, the daughter of a Georgia councilman after she was shot and killed earlier in the week. Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen...
fox5atlanta.com
Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
Paulding County man evading arrest for more than a decade arrested in Jamaica, US Marshals say
ATLANTA — After being on the run for more than a decade, a Paulding County man facing several child molestation charges was arrested in Jamaica, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Authorities said he was on their radar after overstaying his visa. The 71-year-old was arrested...
fox13memphis.com
Man sentenced for ramming a grandmother’s car, killing her in Georgia
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man was sentenced Tuesday after ramming a grandmother’s car and killing her in Douglas County, Georgia, in 2014. According to WSB-TV, a judge sentenced Dewey Green to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 40 years. Green was convicted in October by a jury for killing Janice Pitts, 53, eight years later.
fox5atlanta.com
Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large
Grandmother dies after crashing car into a man on horseback, suspect still at-large. The woman's granddaughter was in the back seat when their car crashed into a man riding a horse on a road in Loganville. The crash killed the horse and left the woman with fatal injuries. The young girl escaped the wreck.
2 People Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a man and his daughter. The crash happened on Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton around 11:30 a.m.
'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
WYFF4.com
Georgia teenager gave co-worker lethal dose of fentanyl while on the job, deputies say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he gave fentanyl to a co-worker who later died. The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jared Soto, 18, on Friday in connection to the July 13 death of Halaya Graciela Herrera.
2 killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s office said two people were killed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. CCSO officials said the crash happened at 2:20 p.m. on Hwy 1-8 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox13memphis.com
McDonald’s employees deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
ATLANTA — Three managers at a McDonald’s snapped into action and are credited with helping to deliver a baby girl inside an Atlanta restaurant. Sha’querria Kaigler, Keisha Blue-Murray and Tunisia Woodward were at work at McDonald’s when they heard a scream from the bathroom, McDonald’s told WSB-TV.
Ga. man out on bond for rape then strangles man, sells another the drugs that killed him, DA says
CANTON, Ga. — A Georgia man who was convicted of rape and released on bond then strangled one man and sold another man the drugs that killed him, according to the Canton district attorney. Nicholas Brian Gosnell, 23, pleaded guilty to rape, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault/strangulation, trafficking fentanyl and...
fox5atlanta.com
Duluth police charge unresponsive man passed out behind wheel with DUI
DULUTH, Ga. - The Duluth Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were sent to investigate a call about a man seemingly passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a development on Nov. 15. When they got there, officials said there was music blaring from...
An ex-Gwinnett cop convicted of woman's 1993 murder vows his innocence. New evidence was just uncovered.
11Alive News uncovered evidence never heard or seen by the jury, which in 1995 convicted Michael Chapel to life in prison for murder. A former Gwinnett County Police officer, who has spent nearly three decades in prison for murdering a woman while on duty, is vowing his innocence. 11Alive Investigators...
VIDEO: Driver found unconscious behind wheel, police shatter window to wake him up
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was taken to the hospital last week after police said he was found passed out behind the wheel of a car. In body camera footage released by the Duluth Police Department, officers and Gwinnett County Fire officials attempted to wake the driver up by knocking on the windows.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man charged in abduction of 10-month-old Cartersville boy
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - State officials have arrested a man in connection to a reported child abduction in Cartersville Monday night. At around 6:15 p.m., Cartersville officers were dispatched to 366 Old Mill Road where they found Maurice Hall. Officials had reports that Hall took a 10-month-old boy without the mother's permission and had plans to transport him to South Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
7-year-old Georgia boy helps younger brother, family escape house fire
CLEVELAND, Ga. - A White County family's smoke detector failed to go off when a fire started but luckily, their 7-year-old son stepped in. Early Friday morning, a fire started at the Sinclair's home. Seven-year-old Keegan Sinclair noticed something strange was happening in their house. "My nightlight was off, but...
Man burns down ex-girlfriend’s north Ga. home during SWAT standoff, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now in custody after deputies say he set his ex-girlfriend’s Pickens County home on fire during a standoff over the weekend. Deputies say they were called to a home on Skidder Way in Jasper from a woman saying her ex-boyfriend, 54-year-old Scott Eric Shane Wallace, broke in and threatened to burn her house down.
Shelby Reporter
CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth
CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
Church in DeKalb County files lawsuit after financial scheme costs church millions
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local megachurch is speaking out to Channel 2 Action News about a financial scheme targeting Black congregations across the country. House of Hope Atlanta filed this lawsuit on Tuesday because of what they are calling a nationwide conspiracy that cost them millions of dollars.
Comments / 0