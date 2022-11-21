Just as it has all season long, undefeated Grand Rapids South Christian leaned on Jake DeHaan. The dual-threat quarterback completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 266 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another while leading the Sailors in rushing (99 yards)in their 28-0 win over Goodrich in the 2022 Michigan high school football Division 4 final Friday night. And if that wasn't enough, DeHaan hauled in an interception to quash a Martians drive. After neither...

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 16 MINUTES AGO