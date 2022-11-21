Read full article on original website
Related
SC high school football state championship schedule for SCHSL playoffs in South Carolina
SCHSL Playoffs State Championships All Games at Benedict College ...
TSSAA football state championship schedule 2022: Tennessee high school BlueCross Bowl
The TSSAA will hold its BlueCross Bowl football state championships from Thursday-Saturday in Chattanooga at Finley Stadium. Thursday's games Division II-AA CPA (8-5) vs. Lipscomb Academy (12-0), 11 a.m. ET ...
MHSAA football finals: Jake DeHaan leads G.R. South Christian to 28-0 win, D-4 title
Just as it has all season long, undefeated Grand Rapids South Christian leaned on Jake DeHaan. The dual-threat quarterback completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 266 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another while leading the Sailors in rushing (99 yards)in their 28-0 win over Goodrich in the 2022 Michigan high school football Division 4 final Friday night. And if that wasn't enough, DeHaan hauled in an interception to quash a Martians drive. After neither...
Virginia Tech staves off upset bid from Charleston Southern
Justyn Mutts finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Virginia Tech withstood a determined challenge from Charleston
