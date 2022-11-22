Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
What comes next as Metro leaders plan to close Brookmeade Park homeless camp?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park’s homeless encampment has caused outrage and frustration from the West Nashville community. FOX 17 News has shown you what the conditions are like inside the park, highlighting the crime and drug concerns. “We’ve been saying since day one. They needed to be...
fox17.com
Brookmeade Park closing, is first homeless encampment prioritized in $50 million plan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Outreach workers notified folks who live inside Brookmeade Park Tuesday that the encampment will be closing. Public notices will be put up on Nov. 28. This comes as FOX 17 News first reported Brookmeade park would be the encampment that gets first priority. The Encampment...
fox17.com
Study finds Nashville ranks worst place for potholes in U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A recent study ranks Nashville's roads as some of the worst across the country, thanks to potholes. Rebekah Hammonds with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says we will never have a pothole free road, given the drastic difference in temperatures the next few months. However, they're still making changes to reduce that number.
fox17.com
Codes dept. investigates Nashville short term rental violations amid slew of new permits
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Loud parties, crowded streets, and shots fired. That’s the reality plaguing some Nashville neighborhoods as the city sees a record number of new short term rental properties. Data from Metro Nashville Codes Department shows more than 1,700 new STR permits have been issued so...
fox17.com
'Near collapse' TN state leaders call on governor for Dept. of Children Services reform
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — State leaders are calling on the Governor Bill Lee to step in, as the Department of Children Services (DCS) is "near collapse." When these kids have nowhere else to turn, DCS Commissioner Margie Quinn says some end up in offices, or even hospitals for 100 days at a time.
fox17.com
Fire burns home in Williamson County on Thanksgiving
Williamson County, Tenn (WZTV) — A Williamson County home caught fire on Thanksgiving. Williamson County Fire Rescue responded to the fire in The Grove. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the home from an outdoor fireplace. Firefighters say the fire from the outdoor fireplace...
fox17.com
Student with severe autism held back after his parents claim MNPS mis-evaluated him
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A child with severe disabilities is being held back after his parents claim Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) mis-evaluated him. Thirteen-year-old Landon Falluer is severely autistic and has apraxia of speech, a speech sound disorder. Landon’s mother says he's been in honors classes his whole...
fox17.com
MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
fox17.com
Dickson County mom still fighting for school bus access for son with disabilities
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A mom in Dickson County says she is still fighting to get transportation to school for her son with disabilities. FOX 17 News first reported Monday that Dickson County Schools does not provide a school bus for 7-year-old Kameron Beechum, who has a progressive disorder that impacts his mobility. He walks on his own, using a walker occasionally if he’s walking long distances.
fox17.com
GOBBLE GOBBLE: Newborns at Williamson Medical Center dressed as turkeys for Thanksgiving
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Newborns at Williamson Medical Center are ready for their first Thanksgiving!. The babies have been decked out in turkey hats and booties created by Bizzy Bee Crochet. Check out the gallery to see the cuteness. Get reports like this and all the news of...
fox17.com
Country musician Tracy Lawrence hosts annual Turkey Fry, Benefit Concert in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country musician and philanthropist Tracy Lawrence hosted his 17th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert in Nashville Tuesday. The event began at Nashville Fairgrounds with a whopping 250 volunteers in attendance who helped fry a record-breaking 1,200 turkeys. All the turkeys will be handed...
fox17.com
Nashville nonprofit to provide Thanksgiving meal for homeless veterans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nonprofit organization Matthew 25 is serving up a Thanksgiving feast for homeless veterans on Thursday at 4 p.m. The ministry's hope is to give homeless veterans the strength and self-assurance to not only be able to make ends meet, but to have stability, steady employment, and stable housing. Matthew 25 provides a transitional housing program with beds, three meals a day, job placement help, case oversight, and more.
fox17.com
Travel & Leisure names Gaylord Opryland Resort best Christmas light display in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Travel & Leisure named Gaylord Opryland Resort the best Christmas light display in the state of Tennessee. The travel magazine based in New York City made a curated list of the best Christmas light displays in every state from coast to coast. Christmas at Nashville's...
fox17.com
Here's who contacted the Dept. of Children's Services before a homeless toddler died
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is continuing to learn more information about who exactly reached out to the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) about Ariel Rose before she passed away. The 23-month-old had been seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. Ariel died at a transitional...
fox17.com
Two prominent Nashville sports bettors don't rely on luck to hit it big
When it comes to making big money on sports betting, there are two guys from Nashville that do not rely on luck because their game is more of a science. This power duo says a lot of people treat gambling like a lottery, but they look at it as a calculated business model. Their algorithms and data have led them to become the top sports gamblers in the world.
fox17.com
Automotive site study: The best and worst cars for depreciation in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A new study from automotive search website examines the best and worst vehicle for your investment in the Nashville area based on value 5 years after purchase. Vehicles joined the list of purchases which became much more expensive during the pandemic and inflationary period, iSeeCars decided to examine which...
fox17.com
Police officer hospitalized after shots fired in Wilson County
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pursuit starting in Smith County reached a tipping point when shots were fired on a roof in Lebanon on Eastover Road, according to the Wilson County Sheriff's office. Police tell FOX 17 News an officer has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries from...
fox17.com
Nutcracker Immersive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — You have probably heard of the new immersive shows sweeping the nation. Here in Nashville, 150,000 attended the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit. There are currently two new immersive shows taking place in Music City. Immersive King Tut and the brand new Immersive Nutcracker. The immersive...
fox17.com
Man charged after MNPD says he pulled a knife on officers
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was arrested after police say that he pulled a knife on officers. MNPD officers were in a marked police vehicle at a stop light when they say that they saw a man pointing at them while standing on the median. Officers say the man began to come toward them, crossing S 5th and Main Street while continuing to point at the police officers. The officers stepped out of the vehicle to talk to the man as he approached the marked vehicle. The man, later identified as Marty Felix, tried to open the passenger door of the police vehicle before officers ordered him to the sidewalk. Once there they say they noticed a strong smell of alcohol asked Felix what he needed. Felix took a step forward and officers put up their arms to keep Felix at an arms length. Police say that Felix then swatted the officers hands before planting his feet and raising his fists to the officers.
fox17.com
Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation
Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
Comments / 0