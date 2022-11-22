ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Study finds Nashville ranks worst place for potholes in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A recent study ranks Nashville's roads as some of the worst across the country, thanks to potholes. Rebekah Hammonds with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says we will never have a pothole free road, given the drastic difference in temperatures the next few months. However, they're still making changes to reduce that number.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Fire burns home in Williamson County on Thanksgiving

Williamson County, Tenn (WZTV) — A Williamson County home caught fire on Thanksgiving. Williamson County Fire Rescue responded to the fire in The Grove. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the home from an outdoor fireplace. Firefighters say the fire from the outdoor fireplace...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Dickson County mom still fighting for school bus access for son with disabilities

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A mom in Dickson County says she is still fighting to get transportation to school for her son with disabilities. FOX 17 News first reported Monday that Dickson County Schools does not provide a school bus for 7-year-old Kameron Beechum, who has a progressive disorder that impacts his mobility. He walks on his own, using a walker occasionally if he’s walking long distances.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Nashville nonprofit to provide Thanksgiving meal for homeless veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nonprofit organization Matthew 25 is serving up a Thanksgiving feast for homeless veterans on Thursday at 4 p.m. The ministry's hope is to give homeless veterans the strength and self-assurance to not only be able to make ends meet, but to have stability, steady employment, and stable housing. Matthew 25 provides a transitional housing program with beds, three meals a day, job placement help, case oversight, and more.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two prominent Nashville sports bettors don't rely on luck to hit it big

When it comes to making big money on sports betting, there are two guys from Nashville that do not rely on luck because their game is more of a science. This power duo says a lot of people treat gambling like a lottery, but they look at it as a calculated business model. Their algorithms and data have led them to become the top sports gamblers in the world.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Automotive site study: The best and worst cars for depreciation in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A new study from automotive search website examines the best and worst vehicle for your investment in the Nashville area based on value 5 years after purchase. Vehicles joined the list of purchases which became much more expensive during the pandemic and inflationary period, iSeeCars decided to examine which...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police officer hospitalized after shots fired in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pursuit starting in Smith County reached a tipping point when shots were fired on a roof in Lebanon on Eastover Road, according to the Wilson County Sheriff's office. Police tell FOX 17 News an officer has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries from...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Nutcracker Immersive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — You have probably heard of the new immersive shows sweeping the nation. Here in Nashville, 150,000 attended the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit. There are currently two new immersive shows taking place in Music City. Immersive King Tut and the brand new Immersive Nutcracker. The immersive...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man charged after MNPD says he pulled a knife on officers

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was arrested after police say that he pulled a knife on officers. MNPD officers were in a marked police vehicle at a stop light when they say that they saw a man pointing at them while standing on the median. Officers say the man began to come toward them, crossing S 5th and Main Street while continuing to point at the police officers. The officers stepped out of the vehicle to talk to the man as he approached the marked vehicle. The man, later identified as Marty Felix, tried to open the passenger door of the police vehicle before officers ordered him to the sidewalk. Once there they say they noticed a strong smell of alcohol asked Felix what he needed. Felix took a step forward and officers put up their arms to keep Felix at an arms length. Police say that Felix then swatted the officers hands before planting his feet and raising his fists to the officers.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation

Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
WILSON COUNTY, TN

