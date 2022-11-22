ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

News 12

Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving

A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
HACKENSACK, NJ
News 12

Missing Bronx man returns home safe for Thanksgiving

A missing Bronx man was reunited with his family for Thanksgiving. Ibrihima Kaba, 57, suffers from memory loss due to a recent stroke. He went missing three days ago after leaving Bronx Care Hospital. “When I was in the office, he just walked away and disappeared. We looked at the...
BRONX, NY
News 12

2 people escape raging flames in Warwick

Hot spots from a Warwick fire that left two residents homeless on Wednesday brought first responders back to the destroyed home during the evening. Warwick firefighters, along with other nearby companies that included New Jersey, responded to the call around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say they faced challenges fighting the...
WARWICK, NY
News 12

Tires, rims stolen from Medford condominium complex

Raymond Lamanna, who lives at Blue Ridge Condominiums complex, says he parked his car around 6:30 p.m. while also noticing some people sitting in a car in the parking lot. A neighbor called him an hour later and told him his car was up on blocks and his tires and rims were stolen.
MEDFORD, NY

