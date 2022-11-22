Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Port Jefferson restaurant gives back to community with free Thanksgiving meals
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a restaurant in Port Jefferson gave out free meals to the community.
Award-winning chef ensures Yonkers residents don't stay hungry on Thanksgiving
Chef Peter Kelly, of X20 Restaurant, and his staff cooked meals for residents in the city's municipal housing buildings.
News 12
Brewster diner that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see end to tradition
A Brewster eatery that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see an end to the tradition. Bob’s Diner, which began serving up Thanksgiving dinners free of charge 15 years ago, could close its doors soon with a future project as the main cause. "The reason this might be our last...
News 12
Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving
A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
‘I just like putting smiles on people’s faces’: Brooklyn chef provides Thanksgiving meals for people in need on L train
Chef Bea, who has been cooking for over 15 years, helped hand out the food from the turkey, the candied yams and the stuffing that took her two days to prepare to make people feel loved.
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
News 12
Missing Bronx man returns home safe for Thanksgiving
A missing Bronx man was reunited with his family for Thanksgiving. Ibrihima Kaba, 57, suffers from memory loss due to a recent stroke. He went missing three days ago after leaving Bronx Care Hospital. “When I was in the office, he just walked away and disappeared. We looked at the...
Tenants: Bed-Stuy apartment building has not had heat for several winters
The Department of Buildings has received several complaints and three boiler violations listed for the building
Lynx captured in Central Islip gets new home in Holtsville
The lynx is now living at the Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve.
Fat Joe gives back to Bronx families for Thanksgiving
Bronx rapper Fat Joe is giving back to the borough where he was raised to make sure that families have food on the table for Thanksgiving.
News 12
Police: Man working with forklift in Brooklyn dies after heavy doors fall on him
Authorities say a 31-year-old man died after a large pack of doors fell on him while he was working with a forklift in Red Hook. The incident happened Thursday at the corner of Columbia and Creamer streets around 5:30 p.m. News 12 was told the victim was standing on the...
Police: College student from Great Neck missing after checking in at airport in Rochester
The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red colored jacket, black pants and a black knit hat. He was carrying a black backpack.
Harrison apartment fire leaves 30 people homeless
Fire officials say they were called to 3 Calvert St. around 5:30 p.m.
News 12
Tenants: Monthslong gas outage at NYCHA’s Sterling Houses ruins Thanksgiving plans
Families living at the New York Housing Authority’s Sterling Houses in Brooklyn say a homemade Thanksgiving dinner won't be a reality for them this year due to their gas being turned off since June. Melinda Veazy has lived at her apartment inside 1448 Sterling Place for about two decades.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Some roads in New Rochelle to close for city's Turkey Trot
Also, there's no parking allowed along the route from 7 a.m. to noon, so residents are advised to move their cars.
News 12
2 people escape raging flames in Warwick
Hot spots from a Warwick fire that left two residents homeless on Wednesday brought first responders back to the destroyed home during the evening. Warwick firefighters, along with other nearby companies that included New Jersey, responded to the call around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say they faced challenges fighting the...
Brownsville residents rally for new streetlights to make streets safer
The street that Brownsville residents are hoping receives better lighting is Watkins Street. They say that there are just two working street lights with long stretches of the block with no visibility at all, inviting criminals to attack.
Tires, rims stolen from Medford condominium complex
Raymond Lamanna, who lives at Blue Ridge Condominiums complex, says he parked his car around 6:30 p.m. while also noticing some people sitting in a car in the parking lot. A neighbor called him an hour later and told him his car was up on blocks and his tires and rims were stolen.
News 12
Man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly killing Newburgh dad in front of his kids
Ophelia Atkins hugs her daughter a bit tighter these days after she says the 5-year-old little girl and her 6-year-old sister witnessed their dad’s death in the city of Newburgh. “My daughter and her sister could’ve got killed in there. Quan got shot over 10 times.”. The victim’s...
