Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man At-Large, Suspected of Killing Ex, Another Man on Thanksgiving, 2 Others Injured
A man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening. A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition and a 15-year-old boy was in stable condition at a hospital, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said.
fox26houston.com
Man fatally shot by Houston police officer, family says he was going through mental health crisis
HOUSTON - The family of Alfredo Gonzales Garza is outraged after watching camera footage that shows what led up to his death. The 26-year-old was fatally shot by a Houston police officer on Oct. 25 after calls were made about a man disrupting traffic with a flagpole off Long Point Road in the Spring Branch area.
Oldest of 3 sisters became their legal guardian after dad allegedly killed mom and disappeared
"I don't want to get killed by him," one of the sisters, who were left orphaned due to an act of violence, told ABC13.
2 teenage cousins shot and killed while getting Thanksgiving groceries from car in west Houston: HPD
ABC13 spoke to the mom of the 18-year-old who was killed. She said he had just graduated high school this past spring.
Kemah shooting left 17-year-old suspect and 55-year-old victim dead, deputies say
Deputies revealed on Wednesday the details of the Nov. 17 killing, which also involved the death of a 17-year-old suspect.
fox26houston.com
Breaking Bond: Convicted felon accused of violently attacking mother 24 hours after jail release
HOUSTON - 36-year-old Danny Leonard's criminal history dates back to 2004. On Nov. 7, Leonard was charged with evading arrest following a police chase and a felony for possession of a weapon. 230th Criminal District Court Judge Chris Morton granted Leonard two personal recognizance bonds and he was a free...
Click2Houston.com
Good Samaritan stabbed, killed outside nightclub in SW Houston; Search for gunman underway, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a deadly stabbing outside a southwest Houston nightclub Sunday morning. Investigators said the victim Sergio Mandujano, 36, can be seen on surveillance video attempting to fight off two men before...
fox26houston.com
A.J. Armstrong third murder trial set for February after mistrial in October
Houston - Prosecutors say they will try A.J. Armstrong for the third time for the murder of his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr. He is being tried for capital murder in the shooting deaths of his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016. A mistrial was declared in the...
Brothers killed when driver slammed into them on Beltway described as 'inseparable'
Eduardo and Carlos Miranda's family is still trying to understand the loss of the two "inseparable" brothers killed in a wreck on the Beltway.
KHOU
HPD gives details after officers shoot into Kingwood home with owner inside
HPD called around to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. They started shooting when they saw a man inside with a gun, police say.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize your kids? Video shows 4 teen boys, 1 girl stealing cases of beer out store in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for five teenagers who allegedly stole beer out of a store in southwest Houston earlier this month. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident took place in the 10800 block of Beechnut around 4 p.m. on Nov. 1. Officers said the suspects entered...
cw39.com
HPD arrests suspect with victim’s body still in apartment a day after shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — When officers were sent to check on a welfare call in southwest Houston, they found more than they were expecting. Now one person in behind bars, accused of murder. Charges have been filed against 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in the death of an unidentified 27-year-old victim. The...
HCSO: 79-year-old man badly beaten with hammer; female suspect on the run
HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a young woman charged in the brutal beating of an elderly man. The 79-year-old victim was beaten with a hammer on Nov. 14 at an apartment complex in Cypress. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and treated for bleeding and swelling of the brain.
Houston Police Chief Denies Claims That Takeoff's Murder Case Has Gone Cold
The hunt for Takeoff's shooter continues.
Officers shoot into Kingwood home while responding to medical alarm, HPD says
KINGWOOD, TEXAS - A homeowner’s home was shot up by police Wednesday in Kingwood, police said. The Houston Police Department was called around 10 p.m. to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. Officers knocked on the front door, but no one answered...
Disabled teen who went missing on Thanksgiving Day in NW Houston found safe, HPD says
Police say Jaquez Sanders went missing at around 1 p.m. on Thursday. He was located safely a few hours after, according to HPD.
3-year-old shot in Richmond neighborhood, according to Fort Bend County deputies
An investigation is underway after a child was shot and transported to a medical center.
Houston man to face capital murder charges a third time for deaths of his parents in 2016
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. will be tried for capital murder for the third time in connection with the deaths of his parents six years ago, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. The third trial is expected to begin on Feb. 24. The next...
Click2Houston.com
Transgender teen says he was attacked at his home by fellow classmate during hate crime
HOUSTON – As a transgender high school student, Kamir Bernard, who still identifies as he or him, says just maneuvering through life on a daily is rough. “Since I started being myself more, people like, you know, give you side eyes and try to be funny,” Bernard said. “Sometimes I’d walk places and they’d be like ‘oh that’s a man,’ and it gives me anxiety.”
cw39.com
Man shot in attempted robbery in Webster, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Thursday morning after he was shot near an apartment complex in Webster. It happened at 2 a.m. when he was dropping off another man at the apartment complex at 16400 El Camino Real near Galveston Road. The driver was approached by three...
