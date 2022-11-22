Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
After midterms, states weighing abortion protections, bans
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Election wins for abortion rights and Democrats could translate into abortion protections in some states. But more restrictions could still be coming elsewhere. This year’s overturning of Roe v. Wade pushed abortion decisions to the states. While the majority of voters oppose total bans, the issue is playing out differently in different states. In Minnesota and Michigan, where this month’s elections put Democrats in control, protections are a priority. But in Florida, where Republicans strengthened their grip on power, a tighter ban could be under consideration — though there’s a question of how far it should go.
FOX 28 Spokane
Former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — John Y. Brown Jr., who became Kentucky’s governor after building empires in business and sports, has died. He was 88. Brown had been a leading Democratic fundraiser by the time he made his own run for public office. He also acquired an international reputation as a master salesman. Kentucky Fried Chicken was a string of small-town restaurants before he turned it into a global enterprise. He also owned three professional basketball teams, including the Boston Celtics. While governor, Brown offered his credo one day in a news conference at his office in the Capitol at Frankfort: “Let me be free; let me be myself. I am different.” He served as governor from 1979-1983.
FOX 28 Spokane
Authorities: Virginia Walmart shooter who killed 6 bought gun hours before the shooting and left a note of grievances
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities: Virginia Walmart shooter who killed 6 bought gun hours before the shooting and left a note of grievances.
FOX 28 Spokane
Walmart shooting raises need for violence prevention at work
NEW YORK (AP) — The mass shooting Wednesday at a Walmart in Virginia is only the latest example of a workplace shooting perpetrated by an employee. Many companies have active shooting training. But experts say there is much less focus on how to prevent workplace violence. Workers too often don’t know how to recognize warning signs and co-workers. More crucially, they often don’t know how to report suspicious behavior or feel empowered to do so, according to workplace safety and human resources experts. One expert said too often attention is focused on the “red flags” and workers should instead be looking for the “yellow flags” — subtle changes in behavior, like increased anger or not showing up for work.
FOX 28 Spokane
Peltola, 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins full term
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House. The win comes months after the Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young in March. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich and Libertarian Chris Bye in the Nov. 8 election to win the full two-year term. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, with her win in the August special election became the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress and first woman to hold Alaska’s only House seat. Results of the ranked vote Nov. 8 election were announced Wednesday.
FOX 28 Spokane
State: New York’s first pot crop jeopardized by court fight
Albany, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials are warning a judge that a court fight over licensing rules for marijuana dispensaries could wind up hurting small farms that just harvested their first cannabis crop. New York on Monday issued its first 36 licenses for dispensaries. The state has had to delay plans to authorize scores more because of a legal battle over licensing criteria. In a court filing Tuesday, the state asked a judge to loosen an injunction preventing licenses from being issued in some parts of the state. They said marijuana farms could lose millions of dollars if they don’t have an outlet for this year’s harvest.
FOX 28 Spokane
Over half of Mississippi’s rural hospitals risk closing
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s leading public health official says over half of the state’s rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future. State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney spoke to state senators at a Monday hearing about the financial pressure on Mississippi hospitals. Edney says 38 rural hospitals could close. That would be 54% of the state’s total hospitals. The potential closures threaten to exacerbate poor health outcomes in one of the nation’s poorest states. Experts at the hearing say the crux of the problem facing Mississippi’s hospitals is that revenues have not kept pace with rising costs to provide care.
FOX 28 Spokane
Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since ’98
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state to win back-to-back terms since 1998. Dunleavy bested a field that included former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent; Democrat Les Gara, a former state lawmaker; and Republican Charlie Pierce, a former borough mayor who is being sued by a woman who says he sexually harassed her. Dunleavy had over 50% of the vote after final vote tallies were released Wednesday, and he avoided ranked choice voting in the general election to win a second term. Dunleavy’s first term in office was marked early on by tensions with lawmakers and a recall effort.
FOX 28 Spokane
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida.
FOX 28 Spokane
Oregon faces snow-plow driver shortage heading into winter
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The agency has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in the eastern part of the state, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
FOX 28 Spokane
Artist’s hand-painted dress to match her work goes viral
PONCHATOULA, La. (AP) — Louisiana artist Mandy Poche needed something to wear to her exhibit opening the next day. Instead of making a last-minute dash to the store, she turned to her creative skills and painted a white off-the-shoulder cocktail dress to match one of her artworks. The result has been an internet smash sensation. A video Poche posted on Facebook shows her making an initial turquoise brush stroke on the white dress and ends with the brightly hued garment next to a similarly colorful painting. In the three weeks since, it has been viewed nearly 9 million times. Interest has come from across the country and as far away as Australia.
