New York City, NY

Related
PIX11

NYPD officer struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver struck a cop while trying to evade police in the Bronx Tuesday night, and fled the scene with his accomplice in the backseat, authorities said. Officers noticed a man changing the license plate on a gray BMW in front of 2287 Loring Ave. at around 10:40 p.m. and parked […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man suspected of attempted rape on subway

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say tried to rape a woman on the subway in Lower Manhattan. Investigators say the suspect took off his pants and underwear and attacked the 24-year-old woman, but she was able to get away. It happened around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday aboard a northbound 4 train. Police said the suspect took off when the train pulled into the Bowling Green station, where he then boarded a ferry to Staten Island. He's described as having dyed blond hair and a right eyebrow piercing. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole

A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
QUEENS, NY
News 12

Nassau police: Inmate who died from overdose identified as Brooklyn man

Police identified the inmate who officials say died at the Nassau County Correctional Center as Nikita Pertsev, of Brooklyn. On Wednesday, the 29-year-old inmate at the East Meadow facility suffered a medical emergency brought on by an overdose of an unknown substance. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman released a statement...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Norwood: Man Sought following Early Morning Non-Fatal Shooting

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached photos who is sought in connection to a non-fatal shooting in Norwood. Police said that on Sunday, Nov. 13, at around 3.50 a.m. the man exited a social club located at 390 East 204th Street, and entered a black Mercedes Benz sedan with a New Jersey temporary license plate.
WEBSTER, NY
PIX11

Man arrested for attacking 12-year-old boy with crutch: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a 12-year-old boy with a crutch while he headed to school last week in Brooklyn, police confirmed Wednesday. Jamal McIlwain, 28, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 and menacing, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Man Robbed at Gunpoint in South Farmingdale; Suspects Made Off with Victim's Wallet, Cops Say

The Eighth Squad reports on a Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 4:15 AM in South Farmingdale. According to Detectives, a 34-year-old male was walking near the intersection of Yoakum Avenue and Woodward Parkway when he was approached by two male subjects. The subjects demanded that the victim give them his belongings. The victim complied and gave the subjects his wallet.
SOUTH FARMINGDALE, NY
norwoodnews.org

Kingsbridge Heights: Search for Girl, 15, Reported Missing

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance locating a 15-year-old girl reported missing who lives in Kingsbridge Heights. Police said Maria Batista of 5 East 196 Street, Apt#406 in The Bronx, was last seen Monday, Nov. 21, at 7.30 a.m., leaving her home. She is described as being around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, is Hispanic, has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants, and black and blue ‘Yeezy’ sneakers.
BRONX, NY

