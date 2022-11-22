Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Related
Man, 23, found fatally shot in neck in the Bronx
Officials are investigating the death of a man who was shot in the neck in the Bronx on Thursday night, authorities said.
Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head in horrific shooting caught on video
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. The horrific shooting was caught on camera. The video, released by the NYPD, shows the suspect walking up to a locked Sunoco on […]
30-year-old man fatally shot in Bronx on Thanksgiving morning
A man was fatally shot on Thanksgiving morning in the Bronx, according to police. The victim was hit in the torso around 11 a.m. near the intersection of East 174th Street and Hoe Avenue in Cortona Park East, officials said.
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport man identified as New York City homicide victim, police say
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Bridgeport man has been identified as the victim of a homicide in New York City earlier this month, according to Bridgeport police. Myron Dukes, 48, of Harriet Street, was discovered in the back seat of a black Range...
NYPD officer struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver struck a cop while trying to evade police in the Bronx Tuesday night, and fled the scene with his accomplice in the backseat, authorities said. Officers noticed a man changing the license plate on a gray BMW in front of 2287 Loring Ave. at around 10:40 p.m. and parked […]
Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
Police: Man suspected of attempted rape on subway
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say tried to rape a woman on the subway in Lower Manhattan. Investigators say the suspect took off his pants and underwear and attacked the 24-year-old woman, but she was able to get away. It happened around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday aboard a northbound 4 train. Police said the suspect took off when the train pulled into the Bowling Green station, where he then boarded a ferry to Staten Island. He's described as having dyed blond hair and a right eyebrow piercing. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole
A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
News 12
Nassau police: Inmate who died from overdose identified as Brooklyn man
Police identified the inmate who officials say died at the Nassau County Correctional Center as Nikita Pertsev, of Brooklyn. On Wednesday, the 29-year-old inmate at the East Meadow facility suffered a medical emergency brought on by an overdose of an unknown substance. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman released a statement...
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: Man Sought following Early Morning Non-Fatal Shooting
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached photos who is sought in connection to a non-fatal shooting in Norwood. Police said that on Sunday, Nov. 13, at around 3.50 a.m. the man exited a social club located at 390 East 204th Street, and entered a black Mercedes Benz sedan with a New Jersey temporary license plate.
Man arrested for attacking 12-year-old boy with crutch: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a 12-year-old boy with a crutch while he headed to school last week in Brooklyn, police confirmed Wednesday. Jamal McIlwain, 28, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 and menacing, according […]
2 dead, 2 critically hurt in Thanksgiving morning apartment fire in the Bronx
Two people, a 20-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man have died. Two other women remain in critical condition.
Subway rider tries to pull 10-year-old boy off train in Manhattan; boy’s siblings intervene: NYPD
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A subway rider grabbed a 10-year-old boy’s legs and tried to take him off the train at the 34th Street subway station on Wednesday morning in an attempted kidnapping, police said. The victim was on the train with his 16-year-old sister and 15-year-old brother, authorities said. They were headed to school on […]
Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
Gas station shooting victim remains hospitalized; suspect at large
Local customers say he was always friendly and respectful, and that the man would often send money back to Pakistan to support his wife and six kids.
13-year-old boy hospitalized in East Harlem slashing, suspect at-large
A 13-year-old boy was slashed in East Harlem on Tuesday, according to police. The attack took place near the corner of East 117th Street and Second Avenue, officials said.
longisland.com
Man Robbed at Gunpoint in South Farmingdale; Suspects Made Off with Victim's Wallet, Cops Say
The Eighth Squad reports on a Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 4:15 AM in South Farmingdale. According to Detectives, a 34-year-old male was walking near the intersection of Yoakum Avenue and Woodward Parkway when he was approached by two male subjects. The subjects demanded that the victim give them his belongings. The victim complied and gave the subjects his wallet.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man dies of injuries days after being surrounded and assaulted on Harlem street: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was brutally assaulted in Harlem earlier this month. Authorities say that at 10:04 p.m. on Nov. 4, police responded to a 911...
Peekskill man faces attempted murder charges in shooting
The shooting happened on Central Avenue near Washington Street just before noon on Nov. 9.
norwoodnews.org
Kingsbridge Heights: Search for Girl, 15, Reported Missing
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance locating a 15-year-old girl reported missing who lives in Kingsbridge Heights. Police said Maria Batista of 5 East 196 Street, Apt#406 in The Bronx, was last seen Monday, Nov. 21, at 7.30 a.m., leaving her home. She is described as being around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, is Hispanic, has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants, and black and blue ‘Yeezy’ sneakers.
Comments / 0