Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: In An Alternate Universe, Would Russell Westbrook Still Be A Seattle Supersonic?
Brooklyn Nets All-Star forward Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Lakers sixth man point guard Russell Westbrook were originally drafted by the now-defunct Seattle Supersonics, a beloved team in one of the country's more bustling cities that was essentially relocated in the middle of the night by a group of charlatan owners who had purchased the franchise under misleading pretenses.
Tri-City Herald
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Have No Timetable for Return
The 2022-23 NBA season was supposed to be the year for the LA Clippers. It was supposed to be the year when the team was finally fully healthy and they'd have a legit shot at the NBA Championship - that hasn't been the case. After returning for only three games,...
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Climbing in 3-Point Shooting With Recent Performances
The deep ball is starting to find the basket in Oklahoma City. The Thunder were dead last in 3-point shooting last season, and began the season near the bottom of the league between 27-30 in the league. However, as the season continues on the Thunder’s off-season shooting focus seems to...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: This Year’s Patrick Beverley Is Nothing Like Last Year’s Patrick Beverley
Current Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Patrick Beverley is missed in Minnesota. He spent the 2021-22 season as the Timberwolves' starting point guard and spiritual leader, a grounding veteran presence who helped guide Minnesota to a 46-36 record and a return to the postseason. Yes, the 6'1" vet was not as instrumental to that as stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, but his years of playoff battles and two-way moxie galvanized the team for its first postseason berth since the Jimmy Butler season in 2018.
Tri-City Herald
What Jets Benching Zach Wilson Means for Detroit Lions
Robert Saleh has reportedly made a decision on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. According to ESPN, the second-year quarterback is no longer the starter under center. The former second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had one of his most disappointing performances against the New England Patriots. "When...
Tri-City Herald
Quick Hits: Wilks on His Future, How Sam Has Looked, Denver’s Struggles + More
"It's hard for me to really dive in on what's going on because I'm not in the building. I can express, as I said earlier, Russ is a winner. Anytime that he's on the field, that's an opportunity for him to come through and make a play. We got to execute on our side. Number one, stopping the run and not allow those guys to get going which is going to create an element of there game in play action, which he's very good at. Definitely still a dominant player in my opinion."
Tri-City Herald
What They’re Saying: Lions Feel ‘We Can Really Dominate Anybody’
The Detroit Lions walked away from their close loss to the Buffalo Bills feeling a renewed level of confidence. Despite being nearly a 10-point underdog, the team battled one of the top squads in the NFL and had an opportunity to win late in the game. Here is a sample...
