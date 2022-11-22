ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Tri-City Herald

Lakers: In An Alternate Universe, Would Russell Westbrook Still Be A Seattle Supersonic?

Brooklyn Nets All-Star forward Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Lakers sixth man point guard Russell Westbrook were originally drafted by the now-defunct Seattle Supersonics, a beloved team in one of the country's more bustling cities that was essentially relocated in the middle of the night by a group of charlatan owners who had purchased the franchise under misleading pretenses.
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Climbing in 3-Point Shooting With Recent Performances

The deep ball is starting to find the basket in Oklahoma City. The Thunder were dead last in 3-point shooting last season, and began the season near the bottom of the league between 27-30 in the league. However, as the season continues on the Thunder’s off-season shooting focus seems to...
Tri-City Herald

Lakers: This Year’s Patrick Beverley Is Nothing Like Last Year’s Patrick Beverley

Current Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Patrick Beverley is missed in Minnesota. He spent the 2021-22 season as the Timberwolves' starting point guard and spiritual leader, a grounding veteran presence who helped guide Minnesota to a 46-36 record and a return to the postseason. Yes, the 6'1" vet was not as instrumental to that as stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, but his years of playoff battles and two-way moxie galvanized the team for its first postseason berth since the Jimmy Butler season in 2018.
Tri-City Herald

What Jets Benching Zach Wilson Means for Detroit Lions

Robert Saleh has reportedly made a decision on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. According to ESPN, the second-year quarterback is no longer the starter under center. The former second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had one of his most disappointing performances against the New England Patriots. "When...
Tri-City Herald

Quick Hits: Wilks on His Future, How Sam Has Looked, Denver’s Struggles + More

"It's hard for me to really dive in on what's going on because I'm not in the building. I can express, as I said earlier, Russ is a winner. Anytime that he's on the field, that's an opportunity for him to come through and make a play. We got to execute on our side. Number one, stopping the run and not allow those guys to get going which is going to create an element of there game in play action, which he's very good at. Definitely still a dominant player in my opinion."
