Las Vegas, NV

Thanksgiving meal options across Las Vegas amid inflation, food shortage concerns

By Mary Jane Belleza
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gathering at the table is a bit more expensive this year, with high food costs on the menu as many families deal with inflation and food shortages.

Jackson’s Bar and Grill (KLAS)

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost this year for a turkey is almost thirty dollars, a 21% increase from last year.

Brian Slipock, the owner of Jackson’s Bar and Grill has been preparing for the Thanksgiving Rush since October.

He said he and his staff are ready to serve the community and families don’t have to worry about skimping on a holiday side dish this year.

“We’ve been getting a ton of calls about what we’re offering and our prices because people are saying I can’t find a turkey or it’s too expensive and by the time I add everything else in as far as the side dishes, it’s too expensive for them, so we’ve been getting a lot of calls about coming in,” explained Slipock.

He added that you can’t beat the price at just $20 a plate per person which comes with turkey breast and all the fixings.

He expects it to be busier than in years past and he’s already getting a head start on planning Christmas meals.

“Inflation, the supply chain, getting the food in and everything like that and being with family and not spending time away from them in the kitchen, it’s going to make us and every restaurant in town a lot busier and I think it’s just great overall,” Slipock added.

That includes Stations Casinos as it prepares to dish out over 200 meals for Thanksgiving.

Joe Yalda, the vice president of guest experience at Red Rock Casino said a variety of their restaurants like Lucilles Barbecue and Lucky Penny will have a Thanksgiving feast.

“We always have hundreds of those meals go out every year,” Yalda said. ” We noticed it’s a good addition to the community along with coming to our resorts to have that Thanksgiving feeling with all the family vibes we offer. “Reservations are available still at all of our restaurants and if you’re the type of person who wants a home-cooked meal, we are offering Thanksgiving to go at Green Valley Ranch. Those start at $300 and feed up to 8 people and that also includes 2 pies.”

Thanksgiving take-home meals are available for a limited time at Green Valley Ranch. Yalda said orders must be called in by November 22nd, 2022. You can call 702-617-6880.
Walk-ins are also welcome at Jackson’s Bar and Grill.

