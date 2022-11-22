Police identify gunman shot, killed in Herriman standoff

HERRIMAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) — Police have identified the gunman who was shot and killed after firing his rifle at SWAT members and armored vehicles in Herriman on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Alma Worthington, 38, was an active member of the Utah Army National Guard.

Around 3:45 p.m., Herriman Police Department responded to Worthington’s 911 call in which he said he was armed and thinking of harming himself at his house near the 13000 block of South Keegan Drive.

“He’s a combat veteran,” said Cody Stromberg, deputy chief of HPD. “He’s clearly suffering from PTSD and some mental health issues.”

He threatened to shoot anyone who came into the residence, according to the press release. Officers contacted his family members and attempted to help him over the phone. During the conversations, Worthington fired shots from his semi-automatic rifle outside his house in the direction of neighboring residences.

By then, the South Valley SWAT Team and patrol officers from Herriman, Riverton and South Jordan had surrounded the residence.

A “shelter-in-place” order was initiated through a reverse 911 call for nearby residences. Police had also activated the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System through the Salt Lake County Emergency Management so as to reach more of the neighborhood.

For the next few hours, negotiations went on. HPD noted in the press release that members of the National Guard offered their assistance in trying to de-escalate the situation.

Worthington fired “multiple rounds” inside his house as officers tried to convince him to surrender peacefully. Police said it was “very clear” to them that he was going to force officers to kill him.

Unified Police Department’s SWAT Team arrived at the scene to evacuate neighbors. Worthington fired several rounds at the armored vehicles upon noticing the tactical units. He continued to fire his rifle as he went out his back door, and SWAT members returned fire at that point.

He was pronounced dead at the scene

A third-party agency will conduct an investigation into this fatal officer-involved fatal, according to the press release. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave following standard practice.

