Boston, MA

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic

The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
BOSTON, MA
Bruins Wrap: Boston Completes Comeback With 3-2 Overtime Win

BOSTON — The Bruins got back on track with a comeback 3-2 win over the Hurricanes on Friday afternoon at TD Garden and made history with 12 straight wins on home ice. Boston improved to 17-3-0, while Carolina dipped to 10-7-4. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The...
BOSTON, MA
Brad Marchand Records Assist As Bruins Fall 5-2 To Panthers

The Boston Bruins head into Thanksgiving with a loss. Boston was unable to keep up its winning ways Wednesday night, falling on the road to the Florida Panthers, 5-2, for their third loss of the season. Brad Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and...
BOSTON, MA
Check Out Bruins’ Winter Classic Jerseys For Fenway Park Showdown

We now know what the Bruins will look like when they ring in the new year at Fenway Park. The B’s on Friday officially unveiled their jerseys for the Jan. 2 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the home of the Red Sox. The Black and Gold unveiled the “unmistakably Boston” look Friday morning shortly before their Black Friday matinee at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
Red Sox Acquire Versatile Infielder In Trade With Pirates

The Boston Red Sox made their first real move of the offseason Wednesday by signing a relief pitcher, but they weren’t done there. The Red Sox also pulled off a trade later in the day, acquiring infielder Hoy Park from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for 18-year-old left-handed pitcher Inmer Lobo. The 26-year-old Park was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
Devils Fans Throw Debris Onto Ice As Win Streak Snapped By Maple Leafs

Devils fans didn’t take their team’s loss too well as they threw beer and debris onto the ice toward Maple Leafs players. New Jersey’s 13-game win streak wasn’t extended Wednesday night as Toronto picked up the 2-1 win at Prudential Center. The win streak tied the longest in franchise history and made New Jersey one of the hottest teams in the NHL, along with the Boston Bruins. The frustration for Devils fans came from three disallowed goals. While anger is a normal reaction for a fan base, The Athletic’s Sean McIndoe noted the decisions to call back the goals were reasonable.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Stars Game Picks

The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars are set to meet for the third time this season when they collide tonight from the American Airlines Center. Winnipeg Jets (+132) vs. Dallas Stars (-160) Total: 6 (O -114, U -106) During the first two meetings of the season, the teams have split...
DALLAS, TX
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Pulled Jeremy Swayman Early In Third Period

Jim Montgomery isn’t afraid to make some unconventional moves at points in Bruins games, and that rang true Wednesday night at FLA Live Arena. No, it wasn’t the five-forward power play, but rather Montgomery pulling Jeremy Swayman with 11:45 left in the third period and Boston down two goals to the Florida Panthers.
BOSTON, MA
Bruins Look To Make History On Home Ice Vs. Hurricanes

The last time the Bruins faced the Hurricanes, Carolina squeezed them out of the first round of the 2021-22 Stanley Cup playoffs. On Black Friday, Boston looks to write a different narrative as it attempts to make NHL history with 12 consecutive home wins. For more on the B’s opponent,...
BOSTON, MA
Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Win Streak Snapped After Loss Vs. Panthers

The Boston Bruins reached the end of their seven-game winning streak in frustrating fashion, falling against the Flordia Panthers, 5-2, at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. The Bruins fell to 17-3-0 on the season, while the Panthers improved to 10-8-2 and snapped their three-game losing streak. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. All...
BOSTON, MA
Jeremy Swayman Looks To ‘Move Forward’ After Loss Vs. Panthers

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman struggled, as did the team overall, losing against the Florida Panthers, 5-2, at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday to snap their seven-game win streak. During Swayman’s previous showing, against the Chicago Blackhawks, both he and the Bruins were dominant. However, the Panthers gave the Bruins...
BOSTON, MA
Matthew Tkachuk Leads Panthers Into Divisional Battle Vs. Bruins

Matthew Tkachuk has big shoes to fill. The Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night as the Black and Gold look to keep up their winning ways. Tkachuk was acquired for Jonathan Huberdeau from the Calgary Flames and has fit in with his new team, recording eight goals and 17 assists in 17 games.
BOSTON, MA
How Stephen Curry Is Helping Red Sox With Aaron Judge Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox might have Stephen Curry to thank if Aaron Judge leaves the New York Yankees this offseason. OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration. But the Golden State Warriors superstar was called upon this week to help the San Francisco Giants in their effort to sign Judge — a free agent after seven seasons with the Yankees — and a successful sales pitch obviously would benefit the Red Sox (and the rest of the American League East, for that matter).
BOSTON, MA
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Has Become Major Liability For Sportsbooks

Linus Ullmark has led the Boston Bruins to a historic start this season, and it has bookmakers nervous for what may come at season’s end. In the midst of Boston’s 17-3-0 start to the season, Ullmark has been leaned upon heavily to carry the Bruins in net. Jeremy Swayman, whom many thought Ullmark would split time with throughout the season, suffered an injury that kept him out of the lineup for a few games, which only gave the Swedish-born goaltender more time to establish himself as Boston’s top man in the crease.
BOSTON, MA
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During During Bruins-Hurricanes To Win Signed Taylor Hall Jersey

The Bruins return home for a special Black Friday matinee matchup against the Hurricanes, and one skillful competitor can win big during the game. Boston continues its stretch of playing Florida opponents as the Black and Gold take on Carolina at TD Garden. Jim Montgomery’s squad remains one of the best in the NHL, and they hope to prove so against a stout Eastern Conference opponent.
BOSTON, MA
