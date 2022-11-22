Devils fans didn’t take their team’s loss too well as they threw beer and debris onto the ice toward Maple Leafs players. New Jersey’s 13-game win streak wasn’t extended Wednesday night as Toronto picked up the 2-1 win at Prudential Center. The win streak tied the longest in franchise history and made New Jersey one of the hottest teams in the NHL, along with the Boston Bruins. The frustration for Devils fans came from three disallowed goals. While anger is a normal reaction for a fan base, The Athletic’s Sean McIndoe noted the decisions to call back the goals were reasonable.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO