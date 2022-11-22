On 11/18/2022, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at Ulta Cosmetics, located at 2690 Enterprise Drive. Surveillance video shows three suspects conceal merchandise before leaving the store at approximately 5:53 p.m. The first suspect, a black female with medium length black hair, is seen wearing a black Puma sweater, black pants, and carrying a large black bag. The second suspect, a black male with a full beard, is seen wearing a navy cap, white shirt and a black and red Nike jacket. The third suspect, a black female with medium length black hair, is seen wearing a black hat, black and white letterman jacket, and black pants. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO