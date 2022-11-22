Read full article on original website
Man Injured in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured. Police say they were called to the 2700 block of Cherry Street at about 7:30PM Wednesday. That’s where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Police have...
elmoreautauganews.com
Jason Popwell, 35, Jailed after Shooting Fatality Thanksgiving Night on Mims Lane
Jason Popwell, 35, was booked last night for Manslaughter after a person died after being shot on Mims Lane. He is being held on a $250,000 bond. The shooting occurred on Mims Lane in Autauga Heights of Autauga County Thanksgiving evening. Prattville Police made the arrest. We will update with...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Man’s Shooting Death
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death. Police say at around 10:30PM on Tuesday, 61-year-old Carlos Medrano of Montgomery was found shot to death in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road, south of the bypass. Investigators have released no other information. If you...
WSFA
1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffery Ard, 60, of Dozier, is charged with murder in the death of Scott Daniel White, 53, also of Dozier. Deputies were called...
Fatal Loachapoka car accident leaves one man dead
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
Montgomery County man killed in single-vehicle car crash
A single-vehicle car wreck has resulted in the death of 42-year-old Clinton Davis Lindsey of Montgomery County, according to officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous reports state that the incident occurred Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 231 about six miles north of Troy. Lindsey was reportedly...
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Arson in 3-Alarm Fire at Vacant Hotel
Montgomery Fire Rescue officials have arrested the man they say is responsible for a 3-alarm fire at the old County Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road in Montgomery. 30 year old Darryl Lamar Jackson is charged with 1st Degree Arson. Officials say video surveillance developed Jackson as a suspect and...
wdhn.com
Troy police need help looking for church burglary suspect
TROY, Ala (WDHN)—The Troy Police Department is asking for public help in identifying a suspect in a church burglary, per CrimeStoppers. According to a press release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man broke into the church and stole several musical instruments as well as other equipment. The burglary took...
WSFA
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
WSFA
Man charged in arson of abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson for a fire that significantly damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel. According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, Darryl Lamar Jackson, 30, is charged with arson first degree. The fire happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the former Country Inn & Suites...
Two Auburn suspects arrested on felony warrants for burglary and theft
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two suspects were arrested on burglary and theft charges, according to the Auburn Police Department. Auburn Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive. A victim told officers that a male suspect forced his way into the residence and physically assaulted the victim. During the assault, […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Shooting that Left Two People Hurt
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left two men hurt. Police say at about 1:23 Saturday morning, they were called to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road. They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Arson in Fire at Vacant Montgomery Home
The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department says a man has been charged with setting a fire at a vacant home earlier this month. Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says 29-year-old Quindarius Rashard Body is charged with second degree arson in the fire, which happened on November 2. Investigators say the fire happened...
Auburn Police arrest two on forgery, theft charges after involvement in forged check scheme
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Nov. 18, Auburn Police arrest Joseph Lamar Wilson, 34, from Opelika, Alabama, on felony warrants for the possession of a forged instrument (third degree), theft of property (third degree), and identify theft. The following day, Nov. 19, Auburn Police arrested Salsa Carle Martin, 33, from Auburn, Alabama, for the same […]
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
An Alabama native was among the victims who were shot in the mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reports that Sarah Walker grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and had moved to Virginia with her family. She was working at the Walmart store in...
WSFA
Mathews man dead after single vehicle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Mathews man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pike County Wednesday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, was killed when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Davis, who was not using a...
opelika-al.gov
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY 11.18 THEFT SUSPECTS
On 11/18/2022, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at Ulta Cosmetics, located at 2690 Enterprise Drive. Surveillance video shows three suspects conceal merchandise before leaving the store at approximately 5:53 p.m. The first suspect, a black female with medium length black hair, is seen wearing a black Puma sweater, black pants, and carrying a large black bag. The second suspect, a black male with a full beard, is seen wearing a navy cap, white shirt and a black and red Nike jacket. The third suspect, a black female with medium length black hair, is seen wearing a black hat, black and white letterman jacket, and black pants. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
WSFA
Missing Montgomery toddler found Monday night dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A missing toddler who was found unresponsive Monday evening has died, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed. The child has since been identified as 3-year-old Demetrius Bibb, of Montgomery. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officers and fire medics responded to a missing person call in the...
alabamanews.net
Two Men Killed in Interstate 65 Crash in Butler County
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a crash on Interstate 65 that killed two men in Butler County. State troopers say 25-year-old Esteban Morales of Hickory, N.C., was driving a small SUV that hit the rear end of a tractor-trailer truck. Investigators say two passengers in the SUV were killed. They...
