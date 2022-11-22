ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, GA

Man in Georgia allegedly burned down ex-girlfriend’s house during SWAT standoff

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2gAC_0jJOTJtd00

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested in Pickens County, Georgia, after he allegedly burned down his ex-girlfriend’s house during a SWAT standoff.

According to WSB-TV, Picken County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a house in Jasper, Georgia, after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend, Scott Eric Shane Wallace, 54, broke into her house and threatened to burn it down.

When deputies arrived at the house, the woman was outside it but Wallace remained inside, according to WSB-TV.

SWAT teams with Cherokee County were called out to the house and they attempted to negotiate with Wallace. After some time, three SWAT officers went inside the house. Wallace then allegedly set it on fire, according to WSB-TV.

Wallace eventually came out of the house allegedly with a lighter and lighter fluid in his hands, according to WSB-TV. Wallace was arrested and has been charged with burglary, aggravated assault and arson.

According to WSB-TV, no officers were injured. The woman’s house was destroyed and her family members told WSB-TV that she has lost everything other than the clothes she escaped wearing and her phone.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

McDonald’s employees deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

ATLANTA — Three managers at a McDonald’s snapped into action and are credited with helping to deliver a baby girl inside an Atlanta restaurant. Sha’querria Kaigler, Keisha Blue-Murray and Tunisia Woodward were at work at McDonald’s when they heard a scream from the bathroom, McDonald’s told WSB-TV.
ATLANTA, GA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Not just fast food; baby comes quickly at Atlanta McDonald's

ATLANTA — (AP) — Yes, they've nicknamed the baby “Nugget," after a woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald's. Alandria Worthy tells WXIA-TV that her labor was intensifying and her fiancé was driving her to the hospital Wednesday morning when they stopped so she could use the bathroom at the fast food restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
112K+
Followers
144K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy