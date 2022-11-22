Read full article on original website
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
KING-5
Longtime Seattle icon wins Best Outdoor Dining - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse is the winner of Best Outdoor Dining in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. What began in 1945 as a boat rental, bait stop, and coffee house is now Seattle's best known waterfront restaurant. Ray's Boathouse is perched on a pier at the spot where boats turn into the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Salt water, the Olympic Mountains, massive ships, and small pleasure boats are all visible from the expansive outdoor deck that's open weather permitting. Gigantic outdoor heaters keep the outdoor dining cozy this time of year and executive chef Kevin Murray's creations do this one-of-a-kind location justice.
secretseattle.co
Seattle Center Winterfest Returns This Weekend For Five Weeks Of Festive Fun
This Thanksgiving weekend is already packed with festive things to do in Seattle, from the Seattle tree lighting celebration in Westlake Park this Friday to the Magic in the Market festivities taking place at Pike Place Market on Saturday. In case you have room in your schedule for one more holiday event this weekend, we’re sharing all the details about this year’s Seattle Center Winterfest.
KING-5
Tips to keep that poinsettia alive
SEATTLE — Keep your poinsettia looking good until after Valentines Day by following these simple tips. Start by picking a healthy plant that is just beginning to flower. The colorful parts of the poinsettia are modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small yellow dots in the center, and if they are just beginning to open, the color display is likely to last longer.
KING-5
Best of Western Washington winners revealed! - 2022's Best
WASHINGTON — As 2022 wraps up, we've polled our viewers once again to see which local spots deserve to win a title in our annual Best of Western Washington contest. Below is the final list of winners. Congratulations to all!. This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with...
macaronikid.com
Regional Craft Shows, Holiday Bazaars and more!
Redmond Saturday Market is closed for the winter, but you can still find some of your favorite vendors at these upcoming Craft Shows! Several RSM vendors will be selling at these shows. Google the name of the Craft Show to get more detailed information. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!. November 19th...
This Is Washington's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thanksgiving dinner without the hassle
Thanksgiving is a holiday centered on gratitude and food, but it can also be expensive and stressful to spend hours in the kitchen whipping up a feast for friends and family. Luckily for residents in the area, many local businesses are offering to do the heavy lifting. What better way...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: A Beachfront Cabin on Quiet Vashon
Along the Pacific Northwest’s varied coastlines, “waterfront” can mean a lot of different things. Often, it’s an out-of-reach luxury estate with a high-maintenance yard and a yacht dock. Sometimes a home has private beach access, but it’s a journey down a steep bluff to get there. Occasionally, however, you come across a home where you can count the waves rolling in from the den. This cedar-shingled Vashon Island beach cottage, sitting along 40 feet of Colvos Passage waterfront, falls into that rare latter group—and, to preserve that peaceful setting, it’s part of a community that keeps neighbors close, but cars contained.
KING-5
Tacoma's Rust Mansion going on the market after a million dollar makeover - Unreal Estate
TACOMA, Wash. — After a nine month, million-dollar makeover, Tacoma's most iconic private home, The Rust Mansion, is going on the market, listed at $4.8 million. Real estate developer Ashley Burks purchased the home in a private sale for $2.5 million in December 2021 and went to work restoring the "White House of the West."
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Skies erupt in color during dramatic sunrise featuring Mt. Rainier
TACOMA, Wash. - The skies erupted in color as the sun rose across the Puget Sound area Saturday morning. And at a first brief glance, it may have appeared like Mt. Rainier followed suit!. Photos and videos from around the Tacoma, Washington, area showed a dramatic dark stripe emanating from...
3 Great Pizza Places in Washington
Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
everettpost.com
2022 Everett Tree Lighting and Wintertide, and Santa is Here
Tis the season, and it’s here. Kick it off with the annual tree lighting in downtown Everett this Friday, November 25th, at 4:00 pm. Santa is even coming at 5:00 pm, to light up the streets. There will hot cocoa and cookies, and an opportunity to get your picture with Santa (there will be more). He rides in on a fire truck no less to welcome the holiday cheer. There will be music and entertainment as well.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Skagit-Stanwood-Arlington
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Skagit-Stanwood-Arlington shares five things to do with your kids in Skagit County, Stanwood, Arlington, and Granite Falls over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Skagit-Stanwood-Arlington's picks for the five things to do in Skagit County, Stanwood, Arlington, and Granite Falls with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
secretseattle.co
35 Magical Things To Do In Seattle During The Holidays
It’s finally the best time of the year in Seattle! Starting the day after Thanksgiving, the Emerald City becomes alive with festive lights, Christmas trees, holiday markets, and events that run that gamut from classic to quirky. Some of these events are even free! Read on for the complete guide to the best things to do in Seattle during the holidays.
The Stranger
Seattle Is the Anti-Fashion Capital of the World
On September 22, Esquire posted a story that made this bold and puzzling claim: "It's Time to Admit That Seattle Is a Style Capital." Former Seattle Times writer Andrew Matson wrote this piece, which describes the progress of our local look from grunge to what The Cut called "gorpcore" in 2017. The impact of this trend on the fashion world is, Matson argues, considerable.
Residents work to save 'Raccoon Lodge' in Port Townsend
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — The "Raccoon Lodge," as it has become known, began as a therapeutic project when Kevin Mason was undergoing cancer treatments earlier this year. "Ideally, I just thought after it's all done and all the construction is through one day I'd see a squirrel poking its head out the window or even a raccoon," said Mason, 75.
q13fox.com
Lowland rain and mountain snow on the way this holiday weekend!
Seattle - Thanksgiving did not disappoint! From our foggy start to our sunny finish highs warmed above average into the low 50s around Puget Sound. The ridge of high pressure that gave us a beautiful Thanksgiving is slowly shifting east overnight. This will open the door for the next system to slide in from the north and continue to drop the south Friday. We expect heavy rain through the evening commute.
Another Iconic Seattle Starbucks Closes Over Safety Concerns
You may recall in July, Starbucks announced they were closing five stores in Seattle and one in Everett over safety concerns. Now another one is closing. This image is of the Broadway and Denny store. Iconic store near Capitol Hill District will close soon. MyNorthwest.com is reporting another Starbucks is...
seattlemet.com
Old Seattle Lives at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall
When an airplane flies overhead at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, near the site of Seattle’s original Boeing Field airport and just miles north of Sea-Tac, it’s so close that it feels disorienting. Even awe-inspiring. How did we get here, perusing upcycled Pez dispensers in an outcropping of vintage Airstreams as flying machines skim the rooftops?
