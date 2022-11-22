Tis the season, and it’s here. Kick it off with the annual tree lighting in downtown Everett this Friday, November 25th, at 4:00 pm. Santa is even coming at 5:00 pm, to light up the streets. There will hot cocoa and cookies, and an opportunity to get your picture with Santa (there will be more). He rides in on a fire truck no less to welcome the holiday cheer. There will be music and entertainment as well.

EVERETT, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO