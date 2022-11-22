ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NC

Jamestown artist makes shell art

By Chad Tucker
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQMXv_0jJORkJs00

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Most of us throw oyster shells away but not Virginia Washburn.

“Even the crazy shaped [shells] have purpose,” said Washburn, who makes them shine. “Even though they are imperfect, they are perfect just like we are.”

Winston-Salem teacher finds joy in art

About a year ago, she started Perfectly Imperfect, giving decorative life to oyster shells.

“I bleach them twice,” she said. “Typically, do three coats of paint.”

A nurse and teacher by day, at night she finds the shell’s beauty by making them into just about everything from natives to Christmas ornaments.

“Last Christmas, I couldn’t keep up,” she said.

Many of her ornament creations have a special story behind them. Some she sends to people going through a tough time like fighting cancer.

“Just want people to know they are being thought about, that someone is praying for them and they are not alone,” she said.

You can find her creations online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Craftsmen Classic Art Festival debuts during Thanksgiving Weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Craftsman's classic is hosting its 49th annual event in Greensboro during Thanksgiving weekend. According to organizers, the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic 2022 hosts the largest group of local businesses in the Triad. The event is set to take place on Nov. 25, Nov. 26 and...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro firefighters spend Thanksgiving showing up for the community, remembering those they’ve lost

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — First responders never get a day off, even on holidays, and that includes the firefighters at Greensboro Station 5. “It’s a blessing to continue serving through every holiday that we’re here. That’s what we’re called to do, is to serve the citizens, and we don’t take it lightly,” said Justin Perrish, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Redding makes good use of skills, produces fine furniture by hand

In this age of pre-fab everything veneer and particle-board, where can old-timey, hand-made wood furniture be found?. Don’t go any further than Coty Redding. This local artisan makes custom-cut furniture from wood like cedar, pine and white oak that grow in abundance in Caswell County. He has his own wood-working shop and hydraulic sawmill here in nearby Prospect Hill. And he’s open for business!
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
DOBSON, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Mebane author's third book is of hope, second chances

One of the first things Kurt Pearson will tell you about himself is that he is not a writer, which may sound odd coming from someone who has just released his third book. Presented with this piece of information and Pearson will clarify in modest fashion. “I’m not a trained...
MEBANE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Sandy Ridge News

Thanks to all the blood donors who participated in our blood drive this past Saturday. It was a great success; our goal was 25 units and 32 were donated. Our last Bingo Fundraiser for the community center was also very successful. Thanks to all who came out to play and wind up the year. Congratulations to Tabitha Deskins, winner of the grand prize coverall game.
SANDY RIDGE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem Samaritan Ministries feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's nonprofit organization Samaritan Ministries serves its shelter residents and community members every day, making sure no one is left hungry. Their mission is simple, to provide food, shelter, and hope through Christian love. This Thanksgiving, administrators tell WXII the mission is the same, but there's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem man makes sure that no person goes without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving or any holiday of the year and gives food outside the Bethesda Center For The Homeless. Winston-Salem resident, Arthur Green has been giving out meals during the holiday for 10...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WAVY News 10

Dog abandoned in NC finds new forever home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Injured Asheboro veteran looks forward to accessible home

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s true that when veterans return from war, they often face different kinds of battles here at home. Army Specialist Josh Craven, of Asheboro, was severely injured while stationed in Iraq on August 4, 2010, and became an amputee. With his wife Holly by his side, he got through it and […]
ASHEBORO, NC
ourdavie.com

Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run

Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Food insecurity continues to increase across Piedmont Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The holiday season is a time for giving. In our community, it's more important now than ever. Food insecurity among local families continue to increase. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is encouraging people to do their part to help feed families. "Unfortunately, there's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Porch parade returns

Lit up for all to see, this house was a Christmas wonderland during last year’s Stokes County Christmas Porch Parade. (Submitted photo) For the third consecutive year, the King Department of Parks and Recreation is sponsoring its Christmas Parade of Porches. Don’t let the name fool you — anyone...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
82K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy