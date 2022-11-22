Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Lancaster holds 35th annual ‘Fowl Run’
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved tradition returned to Lancaster on Thanksgiving. Runners braved the cold for a five-kilometer run at the 35th annual Fowl Run at Long’s Park in Lancaster. The event is not a race, so there was no stress or pressure. Just good fun and...
qhubonews.com
City of Lancaster Closed for Thanksgiving
City of Lancaster offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 for Thanksgiving. There will be no street cleaning on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25. Street cleaning, metered, and residential permit parking will not be enforced on Thursday, November 24. Street cleaning and residential...
Historic castle-like home in Hummelstown stop on 30th annual Elegant Progressions
John Bekelja and his late wife, Olga, were drawn to their Hummelstown home for its stately architecture. “It’s not Gothic, it’s not Victorian,” Bekelja said. “I don’t quite know what the style is.”. The three-story limestone home features stained glass, twin circular towers and distinct...
abc27.com
Kosher Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County program is celebrating 50 years of helping seniors in the Harrisburg area. Kosher Meals on Wheels has delivered about 250,000 meals to the elderly, but as volunteers and the seniors they help will say, it is about more than just the food.
abc27.com
Manheim Township first responders prepare for first ‘Turkey Bowl’
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Police and fire and rescue are gearing up for their inaugural “Turkey Bowl” flag football game. The flag football match will act as a friendly competition between the two departments. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with...
abc27.com
Lancaster County sports card shop and auction house have relocated
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The nationally recognized Wheatland Auctions and VSM Sports Card Outlet recently announced that they have relocated to a new Lancaster County location. VSM Sports Card Outlet is a sports card memorabilia shop and Wheatland Auctions is an online auction house for sports and entertainment...
pahomepage.com
Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing
Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing. Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing. Shoppers see what’s in store during Black Friday …. Shoppers see what's in store during Black Friday in NEPA. Explosion Investigation. Peckville Christmas House shining bright. Peckville Christmas House shining bright. Church gives...
abc27.com
Ice-skating rink coming to Lancaster mall next week
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a pop-up outdoor ice-skating rink coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster this holiday season. According to a press release from Flight On Ice Entertainment, the “real” ice-skating rink will be opening on Friday, Dec. 2, and running through Feb. 26, 2023. The rink was originally scheduled to open on Nov. 18, but due to inclement weather during the ice-making process, the opening date was rescheduled.
abc27.com
Memorial blood drive to be held in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A blood drive is being held in memory of two people who served as volunteer firefighters in York. The blood drive is being held in memory of Zachary Sweitzer and Chief Rodney Miller who both served in the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company. On Thanksgiving Day in 2008, Zac’s life was cut short when he was hit by an underage impaired driver.
susquehannastyle.com
Best Christmas Light Displays Within the Susquehanna Valley
Whether it’s the vision of falling snow and twinkling lights, the sound of familiar carols, or the smell of peppermint candy canes and hot cocoa, the holiday season delights the senses. It is no secret that Christmas is regarded as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Every year, thousands of people are captivated by light displays that capture the essence of the holiday. One of the greatest aspects of the Christmas season is that it is enjoyed by everyone of all ages, and these light displays are an amazing spectacle for everyone in your family. The Susquehanna Valley features numerous impressive light displays, with options that are drive-thru or walk-thru, and this holiday season the Susquehanna Style encourages you to visit one of these light displays to celebrate the magic of the season.
Thanksgiving Eve in Harrisburg: Photos from one of the busiest bar days of the year
Is Thanksgiving Eve the busiest bar night of the year in Harrisburg?. While it’s true many come home for family and friend festivities on Thanksgiving day the bars in downtown Harrisburg were getting crowded by 10 p.m. despite cold temperatures. Traditionally the night before Thanksgiving is a busy time...
etownian.com
Outdoor Activity: The Wolf Sanctuary of PA
The Wolf Sanctuary of PA is celebrating their 40th year anniversary this month. The Wolf Sanctuary has spent the past 40 years dedicated to the conservation of wolves and debunking the misconceptions regarding wolves. The Wolf Sanctuary was officially founded by Bill and Barbara Darlington in 1980 after the change...
bctv.org
Christmas on the Mountain Becomes #1 in the USA
Now in its 31st year the Hillside Playground has been transformed (located on North 14th street in the city of Reading) into a Christmas Wonderland. It has become affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain”. This free to enter and free to park display, now with over 5 million led lights/Pixels, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations, has undergone a major overhaul for 2022. A refurbished classic light show set to your Favorite classic and modern holiday music, All New Character experiences complete with many new habitats, A ridiculous second 4K immersive light show that sets a completely new standard are just a few of the things you can expect for this season.
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County, Pa. plans to cut local library funding
One councilman opposed a women’s health class “because it was related to sexual matters.”. A borough in northern Lancaster County says it will no longer fund the local public library, citing its financial needs and concerns over whether the library aligns with the town’s “conservative values.”
abc27.com
Meals given away in York to people in need
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
Reading’s Christmas on the Mountain to open for 31st season Friday
Now in its 31st year, the Hillside Playground has once again been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain,” the free to enter and free to park display, features over 5 million led lights, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations. The lights display underwent...
WFMZ-TV Online
Where people in need can get free Thanksgiving meal
Various organizations around the region are offering a free, hot meal to those in need or alone on Thanksgiving. Common Ground at Trinity Lutheran Church, 527 Washington St., Reading: Worship at 11 a.m.; meal at noon (Eat in or take out) Covenant Church, 4000 Route 202, Doylestown, Bucks County: 1...
abc27.com
PennDOT inspects Dauphin County bridge, plans to repair sidewalk
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) inspected the Market Street bridge, which travels over the Susquehanna River, on Wednesday, Nov. 23. PennDOT found cracks in a concrete beam that supports the sidewalk portion of the bridge in August 2022. The sidewalk was closed on...
WGAL
Local dog handler participates in Thanksgiving National Dog Show
You might have watched the National Dog Show while you were getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner. It was also a chance to see a dog groomer and handler from Lancaster County on national TV. It was a pretty special holiday for Lexi Schlott and the dog she was showing, named...
abc27.com
Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
