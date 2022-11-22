ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Lancaster holds 35th annual ‘Fowl Run’

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved tradition returned to Lancaster on Thanksgiving. Runners braved the cold for a five-kilometer run at the 35th annual Fowl Run at Long’s Park in Lancaster. The event is not a race, so there was no stress or pressure. Just good fun and...
LANCASTER, PA
qhubonews.com

City of Lancaster Closed for Thanksgiving

City of Lancaster offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 for Thanksgiving. There will be no street cleaning on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25. Street cleaning, metered, and residential permit parking will not be enforced on Thursday, November 24. Street cleaning and residential...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Kosher Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County program is celebrating 50 years of helping seniors in the Harrisburg area. Kosher Meals on Wheels has delivered about 250,000 meals to the elderly, but as volunteers and the seniors they help will say, it is about more than just the food.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Manheim Township first responders prepare for first ‘Turkey Bowl’

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Police and fire and rescue are gearing up for their inaugural “Turkey Bowl” flag football game. The flag football match will act as a friendly competition between the two departments. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with...
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County sports card shop and auction house have relocated

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The nationally recognized Wheatland Auctions and VSM Sports Card Outlet recently announced that they have relocated to a new Lancaster County location. VSM Sports Card Outlet is a sports card memorabilia shop and Wheatland Auctions is an online auction house for sports and entertainment...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing

Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing. Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing. Shoppers see what’s in store during Black Friday …. Shoppers see what's in store during Black Friday in NEPA. Explosion Investigation. Peckville Christmas House shining bright. Peckville Christmas House shining bright. Church gives...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Ice-skating rink coming to Lancaster mall next week

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a pop-up outdoor ice-skating rink coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster this holiday season. According to a press release from Flight On Ice Entertainment, the “real” ice-skating rink will be opening on Friday, Dec. 2, and running through Feb. 26, 2023. The rink was originally scheduled to open on Nov. 18, but due to inclement weather during the ice-making process, the opening date was rescheduled.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Memorial blood drive to be held in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A blood drive is being held in memory of two people who served as volunteer firefighters in York. The blood drive is being held in memory of Zachary Sweitzer and Chief Rodney Miller who both served in the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company. On Thanksgiving Day in 2008, Zac’s life was cut short when he was hit by an underage impaired driver.
YORK, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Best Christmas Light Displays Within the Susquehanna Valley

Whether it’s the vision of falling snow and twinkling lights, the sound of familiar carols, or the smell of peppermint candy canes and hot cocoa, the holiday season delights the senses. It is no secret that Christmas is regarded as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Every year, thousands of people are captivated by light displays that capture the essence of the holiday. One of the greatest aspects of the Christmas season is that it is enjoyed by everyone of all ages, and these light displays are an amazing spectacle for everyone in your family. The Susquehanna Valley features numerous impressive light displays, with options that are drive-thru or walk-thru, and this holiday season the Susquehanna Style encourages you to visit one of these light displays to celebrate the magic of the season.
HERSHEY, PA
etownian.com

Outdoor Activity: The Wolf Sanctuary of PA

The Wolf Sanctuary of PA is celebrating their 40th year anniversary this month. The Wolf Sanctuary has spent the past 40 years dedicated to the conservation of wolves and debunking the misconceptions regarding wolves. The Wolf Sanctuary was officially founded by Bill and Barbara Darlington in 1980 after the change...
LITITZ, PA
bctv.org

Christmas on the Mountain Becomes #1 in the USA

Now in its 31st year the Hillside Playground has been transformed (located on North 14th street in the city of Reading) into a Christmas Wonderland. It has become affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain”. This free to enter and free to park display, now with over 5 million led lights/Pixels, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations, has undergone a major overhaul for 2022. A refurbished classic light show set to your Favorite classic and modern holiday music, All New Character experiences complete with many new habitats, A ridiculous second 4K immersive light show that sets a completely new standard are just a few of the things you can expect for this season.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Meals given away in York to people in need

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
YORK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Where people in need can get free Thanksgiving meal

Various organizations around the region are offering a free, hot meal to those in need or alone on Thanksgiving. Common Ground at Trinity Lutheran Church, 527 Washington St., Reading: Worship at 11 a.m.; meal at noon (Eat in or take out) Covenant Church, 4000 Route 202, Doylestown, Bucks County: 1...
READING, PA
abc27.com

PennDOT inspects Dauphin County bridge, plans to repair sidewalk

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) inspected the Market Street bridge, which travels over the Susquehanna River, on Wednesday, Nov. 23. PennDOT found cracks in a concrete beam that supports the sidewalk portion of the bridge in August 2022. The sidewalk was closed on...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy