Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Visits to Red Rock Canyon become growing Thanksgiving tradition

Taking a hike at Red Rock Canyon before taking in a Thanksgiving meal has become a growing holiday tradition that over a thousand people took advantage of this year. It’s especially so as the COVID-19 pandemic forced holiday plans to change over the past two years. But, some restrictions have stuck around. The state park, that boasts a 13-mile scenic drive, several hiking trails and thousands of climbing opportunities, still requires a reservation. They were first implemented in November 2020 to manage visitor capacity.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

12 Things To Do In Las Vegas That Don’t Involve A Casino

A lot of people tell me how they never want to set food in Las Vegas. It is their idea of travel hell. Las Vegas is always portrayed through the glitz and glamour of the Strip. And if your only image of the city is that then I understand why you would never want to go. The Vegas Strip is overpriced, full of drinkers, expensive meals and hotel rooms, and flashy lights. It’s a scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Colorful Las Vegas mansion gaining both good, bad attention

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - All eyes are on a mansion with a unique personality in one Las Vegas neighborhood. Brandon Bowsky’s home is as colorful as his personality. “I was originally going to wear a really funny outfit and just mess with you guys just wear a unicorn outfit with shades on,” said Bowsky. His style is clearly shown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Magical Forest opens Friday to celebrate holidays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A holiday tradition opens for its 31st season on Friday, Nov. 25. The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village is a favorite stop for many local families. It’s a festive winter wonderland of colorfully decorated and lit trees, rides, and food. All the proceeds go to local programs that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in southern Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Hard Rock International Is Taking Over A MGM Property

There’s going to be some big changes happening on the Las Vegas Strip in 2023. Hard Rock International has finalized an agreement to acquire the operations of The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas from MGM Resorts International, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. As part of the acquisition, Hard Rock plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school

Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

You can get a giant turkey leg on Thanksgiving on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegans who make it a point to indulge in a giant turkey leg while at Disneyland can grab one closer to home on Thanksgiving. According to a news release, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will offer 26 ounce turkey legs on Nov. 24.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pizza Marketplace

Mulberry Street Pizza wows California, Las Vegas

Richie Palmer has been in the restaurant industry for a long time. His pizza brand, Mulberry Street Pizzeria, has five total units — four in L.A. and one in Las Vegas — and has become the toast of the town. But he didn't get his start in pizza.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Opens New Thrift Store and Donation Center on Iconic Las Vegas Blvd.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) opened a new retail store on Las Vegas Blvd. to the public on Friday, November 18, 2022. The Goodwill Las Vegas Blvd. Store offers tens of thousands of unique clothing, housewares, electronics, and other items generously donated by the community and carefully prepared every day for sale by the store’s forty team members.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Cirque Du Soleil Black Friday 2022 And Cyber Monday Deals

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group presents rarely offered deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday for its touring and resident shows performing across North America. Audiences can take advantage of world-class discounts ranging from 15% to 50% off the one-of-a-kind productions. Offers are valid for select 2022 and 2023 performances...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas

There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Ukrainian family celebrates first Thanksgiving in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many begin to prepare their Thanksgiving meal to gather around the table. This year the holiday will be extra special for one family.The Khomenko family recently arrived from Ukraine and is quickly adapting to their new life. Stanislav Khomenko, 31, is excited about the first Thanksgiving meal he and his […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

