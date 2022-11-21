Read full article on original website
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
Football: Three PCL Teams Advance to PIAA Quarterfinals
PHILADELPHIA – Behind three key victories this past weekend, Philadelphia Catholic League football continues to thrive. Heading into the quarterfinal round of the PIAA state tournament, PCL powerhouses St. Joseph’s Prep, Bonner-Prendergast, and Neumann-Goretti are all within three victories of bringing home a state trophy. For the Prep,...
Dover flips script to advance to Class AAA semis
Georgetown – Five weeks ago Dover was shut out in their regular season game versus Sussex Central. Five weeks ago the Senators’ Nasir Snipes-Guzman’s football future was uncertain as he awaited approval of a transfer waiver from the DIAA board. Fast forward to Friday night. Snipes-Guzman was back on the field and Dover shut out the Golden Knights 20-0 in ... Read More
brotherlygame.com
West Chester United one win away from qualifying for 2023 U.S. Open Cup
Finn Reese scored a goal and assisted another to lead West Chester to a convincing 4-0 win over rivals Vereinigung Erzgebirge in the Third Round of qualifying in the U.S. Open Cup at the VE Club Sunday afternoon. With the win, West Chester advances to the Fourth Round of qualifying...
Shop and Dine Under Thousands of Twinkling Lights Starting This Friday in West Chester
It’s time for the lights to ignite in downtown West Chester. Starting this Friday, visitors can sip, shop, and dine amidst thousands of twinkling lights and a variety of holiday festivities. It’s all part of six weekends of holiday magic, Thanksgiving through New Year’s, during Chester County Hospital Lights...
sju.edu
University Reveals Campus Master Plan Projects Aimed at Maximizing the Student Experience
Students, faculty and staff enjoyed a first look at many in-progress and coming-soon campus master plan projects last Wednesday during a special event in the Foley Center on Hawk Hill. Led by Interim President Cheryl A. McConnell, PhD, “A Place to Soar” was held to both inform and excite the community about critical building and renovation projects to modernize and maximize the University’s facilities. Prompted by the University’s recent merger with University of the Sciences, Saint Joseph’s is fast-tracking key construction projects to enhance the undergraduate student experience on Hawk Hill.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
CEO of Popular Barstool Sports Visits West Chester to Review Local Pizzerias
Dave Portnoy.Photo byOne Bite Pizza Reviews. Notoriously hard to please foodie and Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy visited West Chester last week for his One Bite Pizza Review series, and quickly realized that local pizzerias live up to the hype, writes Mac Bullock for the Chester Daily Voice.
berkscountyliving.com
Inside The President’s House
Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
Raleigh News & Observer
Four students are shot as high school dismisses early for Thanksgiving, PA police say
Four students were shot on Wednesday, Nov. 23, as their Philadelphia high school dismissed early for Thanksgiving break, police said. The shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. near Overbrook High School on the northwest side of Philadelphia. Police said a group of students had congregated near a beauty salon, when an...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Yocco's Celebrates 100 Years
The vast majority of the Lehigh Valley’s current populace has never known a time when quieting a hunger pang with a Yocco’s hot dog was not an option. It’s been 100 years since founder Theodore Iacocca served up his first hot dog (grilled to well-done perfection, never boiled or steamed) in center city Allentown. To put that in perspective, when that very first Yocco’s hot dog was being gobbled up in 1922, television had not yet been invented, Warren G. Harding was in the White House and a gallon of milk cost about 35 cents. And consider all that’s happened since then: wars, recessions, triumphs, tragedies and advancements in science and technology that keep the world moving along at a frenetic pace. So perhaps it’s comforting that the Yocco’s of today takes pride in keeping the Yocco’s experience as close to Theodore’s original vision as possible.
nexttv.com
Bill Kelly Joins KYW Philadelphia as Chief Meteorologist in January
Bill Kelly joins KYW Philadelphia as chief meteorologist starting January 9. He will be on the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts, and the 10 p.m. news on sister station WPSG. Kelly comes from WJLA Washington, part of the Sinclair group. Kelly also had a corporate role, developing companywide weather protocols and content and also provided mentoring colleagues.
Stormin’ Norman gives away 1,400 turkeys, passes baton
After giving away 250,000 Thanksgiving turkeys over 40 years, Stormin’ Norman Oliver is passing the baton to DETV president and founder Ivan Thomas. Oliver — a locally-famed civic leader affectionately dubbed Stormin’ Norman — announced the 2022 Turkey Drive would be his last before distributing more than 1,400 turkeys to Wilmington residents Tuesday. “God just moved me to do it,” ... Read More
PhillyBite
Top 7 Best Chicken Wing Spots in Philadelphia
Whether you are looking for a new place to try out your favorite chicken wing recipe or find some great places to hang out with friends, the following list will help you find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. Luckily, you don't have to look far to find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. You'll find that the city is a wing eater's paradise. Whether you're looking for traditional buffalo wings or the Korean fried chicken craze, you'll find your fix at one of these great restaurants.
PhillyBite
The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware
Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
Two Chester County Hospitals Receive Top Marks From Nonprofit Hospital Safety Grade
A newly released report by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, an employer-driven, safety-focused rating system, has awarded top marks to two Chester County hospitals. The Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report graded hospitals based on their care during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw years of patient safety progress reversed. “For a...
lebtown.com
The Gap was the nation’s largest National Guard training center for 3rd year in a row
For fiscal year 2022, Fort Indiantown Gap again led the nation as the largest National Guard training facility, with approximately 655,336 military training days. This is the Gap’s third year in a row, and sixth time in the last eight years, as the busiest National Guard training center in the country. Fiscal year 2022 ended for the Gap on Sept. 30.
PhillyBite
5 Best French Onion Soup in Philadelphia
Whether you're looking for a cozy, intimate venue or a great wine bar, Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro in Philadelphia is perfect for your next night out. They have a great selection of French wines and bistro fare. They also feature a fine selection of artwork and warm lighting. Their knowledgeable staff will help you make your visit a success. 129 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Exceptional Victorian Dripping in Luxury in West Chester
A gorgeous all-brick Victorian home set on 0.85 acres with seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester. This exceptional property boasts professionally landscaped and hard-scaped grounds which can be enjoyed from a Gunite in-ground pool with fountains or the large covered porch that would be perfect for entertaining.
PhillyBite
5 Best Bars and Taverns in Havertown PA
Located in the quaint town of Havertown, Pennsylvania, The Crossbar in Havertown is a tad unassuming if you aren't familiar with its avowed purpose. However, the well-conceived and executed bar and grill offer an impressive menu and a slew of beers on tap. Not only that, the staff is well oiled and friendly. Whether you are looking for a post-game repast or a pre-game brunch, The Crossbar is the place to be. 2225 Darby Rd, Havertown, PA 19083.
Shapiro transition team pulls in experience from Democratic and Republican administrations
“It obviously sends a very strong and sincere message that he’s wanting to get stuff done,” former Democratic Party chair T.J. Rooney said. The post Shapiro transition team pulls in experience from Democratic and Republican administrations appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
