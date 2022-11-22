Newly issued retail dispensary license brings CNY company one step closer to getting its products on shelves

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Office of Cannabis Management took a big step toward adult-use marijuana being sold to New Yorkers before the end of the year. Thirty-six retail dispensary licenses were issued Monday to applicants who were or had relatives who were convicted of a marijuana-related crime prior to 2021, delivering on a promise Governor Hochul made to ensure these individuals made the first adult-use marijuana sales in the state.

The licenses were issued to nine different regions across New York State, excluding Upstate New York, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, Brooklyn, and the Mid-Hudson region because of a recent lawsuit this month that brought a temporary court-ordered injunction against the five regions.

However, the lawsuit doesn’t stop Central New York companies growing and processing cannabis products from selling to the newly licensed dispensaries. That includes Gen V Labs LLC, one of a handful of companies that were issued a license to grow and process cannabis on their property at Beak & Skiff Farms in LaFayette.

Gen V Labs President, Mack Hueber called this last step in the NY cannabis supply chain monumental.

“We’re just excited to launch our new brand which is Aryloom and supply New Yorkers with a true New York-owned and operated brand and all the products that we make.” Mack Hueber, Gen V Labs LLC President

Their Aryloom products consist of cannabis-infused beverages, gummies, and vapes that they’re hoping will be on the shelves of dispensaries before the end of the year.

“What we don’t know yet is where those dispensaries are going to be located so a good amount of the retail licenses that were awarded today go to these CAURD applicants and ultimately those retail locations will be determined by New York State,” Hueber said.

What we do know is those dispensaries won’t be located in the five regions with the court-ordered injunction which includes Central New York. Aryloom products also won’t be popping up on the shelves at Beak & Skiff as companies can’t have a dispensary license and also a license to grow and/or process cannabis.

“So a company like Gen V Labs can’t own a dispensary license if we own a cultivation and or processing license. That’s not the norm in cannabis but it’s actually the norm in alcohol which we’re used to. What it does do that is really good is it basically offers more selection, better prices, and only the highest quality products survive,” Hueber said.

Gen V Labs is hoping New York consumers choose their products to, as their label says, ‘adjust your altitude.’

