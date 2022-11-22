Read full article on original website
jon ormand
2d ago
The military has clearly lost it way under Xiden, Austin and Modern Milley. PE is dumbed down so more can pass, especially chix. Ships are named for gay anti military SF elected people, woke-ology fills the ships and the academies amd now since so few candidates want to be a part of this Shirtshow they have dumbed down the selection process.No wonder the disarray is growing in both size and number.We cant be the strongest im the world anymore
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Andre Bing Was "A Little Off": Shoots 6 Workers And HimselfC. HeslopChesapeake, VA
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Three sailors assigned to Norfolk’s naval maintenance center died by suicide this month
Three sailors assigned to Norfolk’s naval maintenance center have died by suicide in recent weeks. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine confirmed the rash of suicides Monday, which occurred throughout the month of November. All three sailors were assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center at Naval Station Norfolk....
Chesapeake Shooting: WUSA9 reached out to 140 Virginia lawmakers, here's what some say about gun violence prevention
VIRGINIA, USA — In light of yet another mass shooting, WUSA9 reached out to all 140 Virginia lawmakers in the General Assembly to ask how they would prevent further gun violence. WUSA9 made the requests following a week-and-a-half of violence in the Commonwealth. On Tuesday night, an employee walked...
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City
These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
After mass shootings, Virginia House Democrats to push gun control proposals
In the wake of another mass shooting in Virginia, House Democrats say they will propose gun control measures next year.
After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda
Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left 7 dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources. While offering few details to reporters following an annual Thanksgiving ceremony, Youngkin said his […] The post After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
13News Now
CVW-8 returns to Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Air Stations Oceana
NORFOLK, Va. — Friday, the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 returned to Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Air Stations Oceana, and Jacksonville after a two-month deployment. CVW-8 is comprised of the following squadrons:. VFA-213 "Black Lions" VFA-31 "Tomcatters" VFA-37 "Ragin’ Bulls" VFA-87 "Golden Warriors" VAQ-142 "Gray...
Washington Examiner
Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
fox5dc.com
President Biden calls Virginia Walmart shooting rampage a 'horrific and senseless act of violence'
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden said the Virginia Walmart shooting rampage was a "horrific and senseless act of violence" in a statement released Wednesday morning. Biden said he and the first lady are mourning the loss of the six people killed when a store employee opened fired Tuesday night. Police say the shooter then turned the gun on himself.
Suffolk siblings to lose survivor benefits, years after father died in military accident
SUFFOLK, Va. — A "For Sale" sign sits outside Chenoah Kent's house off Route 58 in Suffolk. The mother and teacher is moving to Roanoke, where the cost of living is cheaper. "I had to tell [the school] administration that I was breaking my teaching contract and we'd have to locate to a more affordable area," Kent said.
969wsig.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
Virginia and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff for five days after Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
Effective today: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered all state and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff following a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake.
Virginia Beach minister and 5/31 survivor offers support to Walmart survivors
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After a gunman shot and killed six people in a Chesapeake Walmart late Tuesday night, survivors are still grappling with what happened. One Virginia Beach reverend said he knows what they’re going through. Edward Weeden was inside the Virginia Beach Municipal Center when a disgruntled...
'Guilt should not be a part of this' | NSU professor weighs in on Virginia's newly proposed history standards
NORFOLK, Va. — The facts of history are both unbiased and objective. “History does not have favorites. It is what it is, if you’re accurate in your depiction," said Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander. Right now, the way educators teach our past is on the table for review. Last week,...
wfirnews.com
Calls for gun legislation after Chesapeake Wal-Mart fatal shootings
The legislator who presides over Virginia’s Senate if the Lt. Governor is absent says the overnight fatal Wal-Mart shootings in Chesapeake says she’ll be submitting new gun legislation in the upcoming session. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
Report: Virginia could do more to stop drugged driving
A new report from the Virginia State Crime Commission reviewed the state's laws regarding intoxicated driving and found that there are several enforcement barriers that the general assembly could address.
Miyares launches 'One Pill Can Kill,' a public awareness campaign
NORFOLK, Va. — As many families prepare to gather for the holidays, Attorney General Jason Miyares wants many to be reminded of the lives lost due to opioid use. “Every day, four Virginians lose their lives [because of opioids], and there are families that are impacted,” he said.
Virginia lawmaker renews push to lower voting age to 16 in local elections
A Virginia Democrat wants to lower the voting age for local elections to 16, a change to the state’s constitution that voters would ultimately need to approve.
Search suspended after abandoned canoe washes up in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: The Coast Guard said it suspended the search for a possible missing person after an abandoned canoe washed up in someone's yard in Norfolk Thursday morning. The canoe was found along the eastern branch of the Elizabeth River around 10 a.m. and had someone's personal...
Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors died by suicide
The deaths come months after several sailors assigned to the USS George Washington died by suicide.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1