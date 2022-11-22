Read full article on original website
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor Festival of Lights Parade Saturday, December 3
The City of Bangor’s ‘Holiday’ Tree is up as of this morning. Now it is time for the annual Festival of Lights Parade. Something to be thankful for. Get Saturday, December 3rd on your calendar. Rotary Club of Bangor hosts the holiday parade, as in the past...
Bangor Area Restaurants That Are Open For Thanksgiving
If you want to leave the cooking to someone else, there are plenty of Bangor-area options from which to choose!. As my mother will attest, cooking a Thanksgiving Day meal is a ton of work and preparation. She can never understand why we don't immediately want to help clean up afterward. I mean, you are supposed to unbutton your pants and watch football for at least an hour right? Maybe even squeeze a nap in? Then, it's time for pie, then another hour on the couch.
These Beautiful Charcoal Brothers Can’t Wait To Be Your Cats!
This week's Pets of the Week, a duo of dapper cats, are just ready and waiting to snuggle with you!. Meet Dimkee and Hotay, two young adult male cats who are up for adoption. Annie Chalmers, Medical Technician at the SPCA of Hancock County, says despite superstition, anyone would be lucky to have these two black cats!
Good News for Veterans Who Need Food for Thanksgiving Dinner
The good work that Maine Veterans Project does continues. This is the result from the recent food drive at Cole Land Transportation Museum, where they filled a pair of Jeeps that were inside the museum. They had fun with it and donors placed their non perishables in either the Jeep. One for Navy, Marines and Coast Guard. The other Army, Air Force, Space Force.
Brownville Deer Pantry Seeking Donations to Fund Upcoming Season
The feeding season is coming up, and The Brownville Deer Pantry is in need. It's a live stream we can watch for hours, and do. The live stream from The Brownville Deer Pantry features numerous camera angles of deer feeding on oats, feed blocks and acorns. Going into another feeding season, the food pantry is prepping to feed between 150-200 deer every day.
Old Epic Sports Building Will Be New Home Of Wabanaki Center
It's been a couple of months since Bangor's staple store, Epic Sports, closed its doors for good after 25 years of occupying space at 6 Central St. downtown. Upon its closing, many wondered what organization/business would occupy such a vast space on such a high-profile corner of the city. It...
Old Town To Light Kayak Tree & Host Festival Of Lights Parade
The City of Old Town will be hosting its 5th Annual Kayak Tree Lighting and Festival of Lights Parade at the end of the month. The Kayak Tree Lighting is a fairly new tradition in the Old Town area. Old Town's Director of Economic & Community Development, EJ Roach, says it all started a few years back...
‘Green Tea’ Restaurant To Operate Out Of Old Arby’s Once Renovated
This past June, we told you of the sale of the old Bangor Arby's building that has stood vacant at 57 Bangor Mall Blvd. since it closed in 2015. It had operated as a sandwich shop for 32 years, prior to that. Z&S REALTY ESTATE INC, based in Veazie, purchased...
Celebrating its 45th Year, The Annual Train Show Comes Back to Brewer
When I was a kid, I thought trains were the best. As a youngster, I thought I had it made. My grandparents lived on a little side street in Brewer, and the train came right across their street. Over the years, I probably dropped about 3 rolls worth of pennies onto the tracks to get flattened by the passing cars. My cousin and I would drop whatever we were doing if we heard the sound of the whistle.
Changes Finally Coming to Ease Traffic at Acadia National Park
There are always so many cars in the peak of the season. Look at those license plates. Massachusetts. New York. New Hampshire. And of course Maine. Acadia is so amazing and we are so lucky to have it. The plan to make visiting Acadia more efficient, if you haven’t heard,...
Take a Peek Inside Maine’s Largest Music Warehouse, Maine Record Sales
This one is for the music lovers. Or Hell, this is for people who love a ping of nostalgia, the smell of an old book store, or finding something antique and rare by scrummaging through an old store with your own hands. A place that many people think is a...
Maine Discovery Museum Celebrates New Display, New Executive Director and the ’90s
Folks at the Maine Discovery Museum have been busy these last few months. But they took time out to celebrate several things this weekend; a new exhibit, a new Executive Director, and a successful 90s fundraiser. At the end of October, the MDM announced it would be demolishing the well-loved...
Light Up Eastern + Central Maine in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Is Tigger Your Type? Meet The SPCA’s Pet Of The Week
She's right back where she started, and we're hoping to change that. Tigger, this beautiful tiger cat was adopted from the SPCA as a kitten. And due to no fault of her own, after almost a decade in a home, has been brought back to the SPCA of Hancock County.
Grab Your Snow Pants. Looks Like Tubing is Coming Back to Hermon Mountain.
The pandemic ruined everything for a minute. Well, maybe more than a minute, but slowly things are starting to come back around. I could go on and on, but we all lived it. There's no new and exciting way to describe how we all sat around bored for two years because everything was all mucked up because of Covid. This year, it looks like the good old fashioned flu will be the ruiner. Oh well.
Bangor Mall Hosts The Final Craft Fair Of 2022 This Weekend
You have one last chance to get a head start on holiday shopping this weekend at the Bangor Mall!. Let's face it, buying gifts for friends and family can be a bit of a pain (In my case anyway!) so having the opportunity to have hundreds of vendors all in one place to get things done, doesn't sound like a bad idea right?
Bangor Middle School Wins Virtual Visit From Aspiring Astronaut All Thanks To Peanuts
Folks at the J.F. Doughty School in Bangor are celebrating this week, and they get to reap the delicious benefits of a job well done. They recently learned that they were the Grand Prize Winners of the "Peanut Butter & Beyond Contest." According to a recent press release sent out...
#TBT That Time We Solved The Mystery Of The Huge Metal Sculptures On A Bangor Lawn
It's been about a year since these huge metal sculptures appeared on one Bangor resident's front lawn. Here's the story of how we solved the mystery of where they came from!. It was just after Halloween when I noticed these new sculptures pop up on a lawn on Cedar St. in Bangor, a lawn I pass every day on my school pick-up route. And I wondered out loud if anyone knew the story behind these pieces of art that seemingly popped up overnight.
Here’s a Fresh Look at the New Brewer Riverwalk Expansion
If you haven't been down to the Brewer Riverwalk in a while, you might be interested to know that things look a little different out that way. This August, the City started an expansion project that would add to the paved walkway on Hardy St., from about where Mason's Brewing sits, back towards the 395 bridge to South Main St.
Foreigner Announces Farewell Tour with New Hampshire Show
It's the end of the line for Foreigner. The band has announced their final tour, which will make one last stop just shy of Maine. It's their final lap around the world. Foreigner will hit the road on what they say is their final tour. The 32-date first leg of The Historic Farewell Tour begins in July 2023, and stretches through September. On August 4, 2023 the tour makes a stop at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. Loverboy will open the show.
