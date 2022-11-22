Official: Westchester DA's Office will not file charges in case of Italian student who died at Thornwood boarding school

The Westchester County District Attorney's Office says it will not file charges in the case of an Italian student who died at a Thornwood boarding school, according to the Mount Pleasant police chief.

As News 12 previously reported, 17-year-old Claudio Mandia was found dead in a room at EF Academy in February.

Police say he died by suicide.

The school says Mandia had been expelled three days earlier for academic reasons.

According to police, he was in solitary confinement and couldn't leave without permission.

Mandia's parents had arrived in New York to see him the day his body was found.

The investigation included documents from EF Academy and an examination of Claudio's personal electronic devices.

His family filed a civil lawsuit against the school earlier this month, alleging EF knew their son wasn't mentally stable. They say the school never should have put him in solitary confinement.