Jersey Proud: Bloomfield holds annual turkey giveaway for families in need
Some New Jersey towns are giving away turkeys and all the trimmings to make sure families can put a Thanksgiving meal on the table this year.
The Bloomfield mayor's turkey giveaway has been a holiday tradition for more than a dozen years. They're helping more than 700 families this year.
In addition to all the food, the bags also include several rapid COVID tests to make sure people are healthy when they gather.
