Newark, NJ

Devils defeat Oilers for 13th straight win, trying franchise record

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The New Jersey Devils defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Monday.

It was the team’s 13th straight win, tying a franchise record.

Thousands of people packed the Prudential Center in Newark to see the win.

The Devils are taking hockey by storm this season. Fans were excited to see the improvement. The team has only made the post-season once in the last 10 years.

But the Devils have three Stanley Cup titles and fans are hopeful the team can get another.

The team will try to break the consecutive win record on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

