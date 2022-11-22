ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

thesungazette.com

BOYS BASKETBALL: Trailblazers earn second win against Tulare Union

VISALIA – Despite a sluggish first quarter, the Trailblazers took off in the second quarter and kept the lead throughout the rest of the game. Though the Tribe put forward a good effort to take back the game and managed to close the gap to only six points, the Trailblazers kept the lead and got the win.
VISALIA, CA
clovisroundup.com

West Clovis ‘Monsters’ Win Seniors Championship 2022

On Saturday November 19th, as the cold evening temperature began to drop further, falling to frigid degrees, the West Clovis Monsters ranked #1 in the CCYFL Juniors Division faced off against the #2 Miners, based out of the Fresno High/Edison High areas of Fresno. With the clock dwindling down to...
CLOVIS, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kingsburg’s Carly Raven makes a Golden choice

All the hard work that Carly Raven, Kingsburg High School senior, has put into the game of softball paid off on Nov. 9. The Vikings senior made it official and signed a letter of Intent to play softball for the University of California-Berkeley (Cal) Golden Bears of the PAC-12 conference.
KINGSBURG, CA
gtgazette.com

Two qualify for state championship meet

The Sac Joaquin Sections championship were held in Folsom and two local athletes qualified for the state championship meet in Fresno on Nov. 26. Zofia Bradford placed 5th overall and ran a personal best of 20:39.1. Landon York also placed 5th with a personal best of 17.39.1. He fought for his place at the finish line and beat the next runner by .2 of a second to receive the last spot to compete at state.
FOLSOM, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Chowchilla, November 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Chowchilla, November 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Kingsburg High School soccer team will have a game with Chowchilla Union High School on November 22, 2022, 17:45:00.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Local team is key to Black Bear Diner Hanford's success

The ultra energetic and excited management team at Black Bear Diner in Hanford excitedly exclaim, “It’s like Disneyland” as they describe the unique and quirky atmosphere of the big/small diner. Located in the heart of the biggest commercial area in Hanford, Black Bear Diner on Lacey Boulevard...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Fraternal Hall to host health screening event

Residents living in and around the Hanford area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening at an upcoming event. Hanford Fraternal Hall will host this community event on Dec. 14. The site is located at...
HANFORD, CA
KMJ

Truck Rolls Over After Four-vehicle Crash In Fowler

FOWLER, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — A truck rolled over after a four-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Fowler. Authorities were called out to northbound Highway 99 just south of Manning Avenue around 3:00 a.m. for reports of a large crash. One truck rolled over, trapping the passenger who had to be...
FOWLER, CA

