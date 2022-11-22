ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Calls for changes at troubled Johnston County intersection

Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road in Selma. The intersection has had several crashes through the years. Authorities are planning to install a four-way stop at the intersection. Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

11-year-old Hailey Brooks dies after getting hit by pickup truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade, sources confirm to WRAL News

WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

911 call shows residents tried to save murdered 16-year-old in Durham

McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when 16-year-old Reginald Parker was shot last Tuesday night.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Drag show ramps up security amid backlash in Southern Pines

A Dec. 3 drag show planned in Southern Pines is facing backlash. It comes after last week's deadly mass shooting at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado. A Dec. 3 drag show planned in Southern Pines is facing backlash. It comes after last week's deadly mass shooting at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC

