ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Decatur music store, Emiron, may be forced to close after 50 years

By Deidra Brisco
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ifSF_0jJONsQG00

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A music store in Decatur may be closing soon. New development in the area is forcing an old favorite to close or relocate.

Emiron Music has been in Decatur for 51 years. The name is short for Emily and Ron, the two owners of the store who met in 1970.

Lincoln County homeowner says fungus from Jack Daniels barrel house killing trees, shrubs

The store used to be Forbes Piano Company when Ron the owner was just the manager of the store.

After 51 years, the store now has to make changes as development in Decatur grows. Ron says they are making it a showplace.

“They’re going to make this a showplace for Decatur,” said Ron Crow.

An 80-unit motel will be built across the street from Emiron, and the building the business lives in will be renovated and reopened to match the growth of Decatur. Ron says he knows that renovations mean he will be priced out.

DeKalb County woman charged with providing drugs to exchange students she was hosting

“It will be for lease but as a showcase, I’m sure the lease price will be a little pricey for us. I haven’t even discussed it with them because I know what new real estate leases are. Essentially, this will be new real estate when they finish with it.”

Guitars, drums, hand percussion, trumpets, trombones, keyboards, sheet music; anything you want in a musical instrument you could find at Emiron.

Robert Lowry in Decatur said they have fond memories of this place as a kid.

“This is pretty sad. I grew up with it. I grew up going there buying sheet music, got my first trumpet there during middle school. I joined band and it was a lot of fun going in seeing all the instruments seeing a lot of crazy stuff going on,” said Lowry.

Former Limestone County teacher now married to student in alleged sex crime

The end for Emiron is undecided as they try to salvage the store by moving to a new location.

The owner says he’s looking for a place that is the right fit, one that is the right size has the right lease amount and the right location.

If those requirements aren’t met, the doors on Emiron will close for good.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 3

Lisa White
3d ago

I sure hope that they find a new place to lease. losing emiron will be a great loss for the business, musicians, school kids, teachers, etc, etc.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Ashley Wilson named 2023 City Family of the Year

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Farm-City Committee held its annual Farm-City Banquet Thursday evening, Nov. 17, at Loft 212 downtown, where it named Ashley Wilson the 2023 City Family of the Year.   Wilson runs Curt’s Closet, the local nonprofit she founded to cope with the grief over the tragic loss of her youngest son Curt.   “I had no idea the true reason I had been invited to the Cullman County Farm-City event,” Wilson shared with The Cullman Tribune. “I was looking forward to an evening with friends and a wonderful dinner. To my surprise, they all did an amazing job keeping...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Fire & Rescue on the scene of structure fire at Polaris

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a fire in Madison. Employees are being sent home after a structure fire broke out at Polaris Industries located at 7049 Greenbrier Parkway. Officials are asking motorists the avoid the area. A 48 News crew...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Holidays in Huntsville: What to do, where to go

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many things to do in Huntsville around the holidays, it’s hard to keep up with everything. Our friend Jessica, also known as The Huntsville Mom, is sharing some of her favorite holiday traditions and new places to add to your bucket list this season!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Development Continues at Orion Amphitheater

While there are plenty of things going on inside the venue, there are even more developments happening outside the venue. While there are plenty of things going on inside the venue, there are even more developments happening outside the venue. Muscle Shoals Mothers Open Area’s First Selfie Studio …
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crash on I-565 Eastbound causes one car to overturn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the accident happened at I-565 Eastbound and Research Park Blvd. and caused one of the cars to overturn. Sgt. White also said both drivers were checked out at the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy