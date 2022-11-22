Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Family searching for homeless man who found woman's car keys in Philadelphia, returned them with note
PHILADELPHIA - A simple act of kindness on Thanksgiving Eve saved the day and now the family involved wants to pay it forward. Rose McSorley was celebrating her daughter's wedding in the City of Brotherly Love when she lost her car keys. "All the guests were leaving and we were...
'I could've lost my son': Mother of teen shot near Overbrook High School calls for end to violence
PHILADELPHIA - The mother of a high schooler who was shot along with three other teenagers is speaking out and calling for an end to the violence plaguing the city of Philadelphia. Erica Wilson, the mother of 16-year-old Amir Wearing, spoke exclusively with FOX 29's Monica Evans just days after...
Suspect sought for allegedly striking Philadelphia gas station employee in face with thrown rock
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of striking a Philadelphia gas station employee in the face with a rock thrown during an altercation involving several people. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the male, seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and gray shoes. Investigators...
Police: 3 sought in attempted abduction in East Frankford
The Philadelphia Police Department shared chilling video of an attempted abduction on Thanksgiving Eve. Three suspects, estimated to be in their late teens, are seen exiting a car and returning moments later with a person who is struggling to escape.
Cause of West Philly rowhome fire that left 91-year-old man dead remains unclear
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were rescued from a burning home Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia. The flames tore through a rowhome and a third person inside did not survive.Sadly, a 91-year-old man was found on the first floor. That's where the fire started and quickly spread upstairs, and the flames were relentless. They also damaged the house next door.Two men were trapped trying to escape, and thanks to the quick thinking of a neighbor and firefighters they were saved.The fire department is now putting out an important message."You never want to see it anytime of year, but certainly don't...
Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
'Inhaler saved my life': Passenger on SEPTA bus shot by stray bullet in Frankford
The bullet went straight through his right forearm. He believes the inhaler he had in his pocket prevented the bullet from hitting him anywhere else.
House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty
A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him. Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
Police confident in keeping holiday tourists safe at large events in Philadelphia
Philadelphia will hold its annual Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday, and the Christmas Village at LOVE Park near City Hall will continue to draw visitors through December. Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said the Philadelphia Police Department will increase its presence around big events, using successful practices used in the past.
Man charged in string of home invasion robberies near Pa. university
A Philadelphia man has been charged 15 counts of robbery for his involvement in a series of home-invasion robberies near Temple University, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. Nasir Johnson, 25, was arrested on the 4900 block of Royal Street at 7:40 p.m. on Monday after officers spotted...
Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A burglar who broke into a home on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia on November 5th is being sought by police. The man noticed the Ring doorbell camera on the front door before pulling it from the door. Fortunately, his act was already captured by the camera and saved on Ring servers. Police released the video today and reported that the man also made off with a stove and a refrigerator. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094 Det. Campbell DC 22-22-065556 The post Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pastor: Philly church was broken into, but box had 'small amount, if anything'
Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a Philadelphia church and headed straight for the collection box. The pastor says the box had recently been emptied.
Suspects attack Philadelphia business owner in driveway, steal $60,000: Police
A Philadelphia business owner was attacked in his own driveway. Police say he was robbed of $60,000.
Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
Man, 66, fatally struck by taxi in Eastwick, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An auto-pedestrian crash resulted in the death of one man on Thursday morning, according to police. Authorities say the crash occurred on the 2500 block of Island Avenue around 6:13 a.m. Police say a yellow Toyota Sienna taxi driven by a 45-year-old man struck a 66-year-old man. MORE...
Police: Man charged with fatally shooting roommate in Dover residence where drugs, guns seized
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. Police say the man was shot in the right hand, upper left quad and the left side of his back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., authorities say. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police.
Police release video of burglaries in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police released surveillance video of suspects wanted in connection with recent commercial break-ins in West Philadelphia, police say. The burglaries happened on Nov. 11 and Nov. 13.The first store that fell victim to the burglary was Family Bargain on the 100 block of South 52nd Street. The suspect broke into the cash register and took jewelry from the display case, police say.Another store, Wine & Spirits, located on the 4900 block of Baltimore Avenue was burglarized on Nov. 13. Officials say the suspects took several large cases of liquor. You can watch the videos of the burglaries here.Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information.
Police: Woman, 26, dies after being shot in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the death of a woman in Germantown, police say. According to authorities, officers responded to an apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street just after midnight on Thursday. Police say a woman was shot one time in the right forearm and...
2 North Philly boxers asking kids to put down guns, pick up gloves
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men in North Philadelphia are helping to keep kids safe by giving them a safe place to be in a boxing gym. Former welterweight "Two Gun" Johnny Barr got his nickname from the power in his fists while fighting in the 70s. He found out firsthand how tough the streets could be. CBS3 photojournalist Brad Nau shows us why he and his boxing partner are telling kids to put down the guns and pick up the gloves. "Philly is the fight town," Barr said. "Today we losing that fight, but it's a different kind of fight. You...
