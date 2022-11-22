PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were rescued from a burning home Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia. The flames tore through a rowhome and a third person inside did not survive.Sadly, a 91-year-old man was found on the first floor. That's where the fire started and quickly spread upstairs, and the flames were relentless. They also damaged the house next door.Two men were trapped trying to escape, and thanks to the quick thinking of a neighbor and firefighters they were saved.The fire department is now putting out an important message."You never want to see it anytime of year, but certainly don't...

