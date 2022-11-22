ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Cause of West Philly rowhome fire that left 91-year-old man dead remains unclear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were rescued from a burning home Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia. The flames tore through a rowhome and a third person inside did not survive.Sadly, a 91-year-old man was found on the first floor. That's where the fire started and quickly spread upstairs, and the flames were relentless. They also damaged the house next door.Two men were trapped trying to escape, and thanks to the quick thinking of a neighbor and firefighters they were saved.The fire department is now putting out an important message."You never want to see it anytime of year, but certainly don't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty

A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him. Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A burglar who broke into a home on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia on November 5th is being sought by police. The man noticed the Ring doorbell camera on the front door before pulling it from the door. Fortunately, his act was already captured by the camera and saved on Ring servers. Police released the video today and reported that the man also made off with a stove and a refrigerator. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094 Det. Campbell DC 22-22-065556 The post Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
DOVER, DE
fox29.com

Man, 66, fatally struck by taxi in Eastwick, police say

PHILADELPHIA - An auto-pedestrian crash resulted in the death of one man on Thursday morning, according to police. Authorities say the crash occurred on the 2500 block of Island Avenue around 6:13 a.m. Police say a yellow Toyota Sienna taxi driven by a 45-year-old man struck a 66-year-old man. MORE...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue just before 7:15 p.m.  Police say the man was shot in the right hand, upper left quad and the left side of his back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., authorities say. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police release video of burglaries in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police released surveillance video of suspects wanted in connection with recent commercial break-ins in West Philadelphia, police say. The burglaries happened on Nov. 11 and Nov. 13.The first store that fell victim to the burglary was Family Bargain on the 100 block of South 52nd Street. The suspect broke into the cash register and took jewelry from the display case, police say.Another store, Wine & Spirits, located on the 4900 block of Baltimore Avenue was burglarized on Nov. 13. Officials say the suspects took several large cases of liquor. You can watch the videos of the burglaries here.Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Woman, 26, dies after being shot in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the death of a woman in Germantown, police say. According to authorities, officers responded to an apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street just after midnight on Thursday. Police say a woman was shot one time in the right forearm and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 North Philly boxers asking kids to put down guns, pick up gloves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men in North Philadelphia are helping to keep kids safe by giving them a safe place to be in a boxing gym. Former welterweight "Two Gun" Johnny Barr got his nickname from the power in his fists while fighting in the 70s. He found out firsthand how tough the streets could be. CBS3 photojournalist Brad Nau shows us why he and his boxing partner are telling kids to put down the guns and pick up the gloves. "Philly is the fight town," Barr said. "Today we losing that fight, but it's a different kind of fight. You...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

