Daily Record
Club Q shooting suspect ordered held without bond in first court appearance
COLORADO SPRINGS — The suspect accused of killing five people at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend was ordered held without bond during a brief initial court appearance Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, appeared via video from the El Paso County jail, clad in an orange...
Daily Record
Club Q shooting suspect arrested on suspicion of hate crimes, murder; police lower number of injured victims to 18
Colorado Springs officials on Monday identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub over the weekend and hailed the two men who stopped the gunman as heroes — but released few other details about the incident, the suspected shooter or a sealed 2021 criminal case that has drawn intense interest.
Daily Record
Officials identify Club Q patrons who disarmed, subdued Colorado Springs gunman
A patron at Club Q disarmed and hit a gunman with his own weapon shortly after shots erupted inside the nightclub late Saturday night, stopping the mass shooting and preventing further bloodshed, the mayor of Colorado Springs said. The patrons — identified by city officials Monday afternoon — then pinned...
Daily Record
Army veteran who pistol-whipped Club Q shooter with his own gun says he “tried to finish him”
The U.S. Army veteran who stopped the active shooter at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday night said he wasn’t thinking when he rushed the man, grabbed his gun and beat the shooter with it — just reacting. “I just start whaling on this dude,” Richard Fierro...
Daily Record
Club Q shooting suspect changed name in 2016 to protect themself from birth father, court records show
The suspect accused of opening fire in a Colorado Springs nightclub changed their name in 2016 to protect themself from their birth father and that man’s “criminal history,” according to court records obtained by The Denver Post. Nicholas Franklin Brink asked a Bexar County, Texas, judge to...
Daily Record
Florence woman accused of taking thousands from father-in-law’s business
The woman accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from her father-in-law’s trucking company appeared in district court Monday. Brittany Walker, 29, was arrested in June on suspicion of theft, a Class 4 felony, for allegedly taking money from the account of her father-in-law, Craig Walker’s business, Two Guns Trucking. She is accused of taking between $20,000 and $100,000 between January 2020 and June 24, 2022.
Daily Record
City of Florence hires law firm, moves forward with search for new city manager
The Florence City Council met on Monday evening and discussed several notable developments toward naming both a permanent city attorney and city manager. The former city attorney, Matt Krob, was terminated March 7 for “inadequate” advice to city employees and the city has moved forward with the aid of Denver-based attorney Nick Poppe.
Daily Record
Fremont County posts strong retail sales tax collection
Fremont County officials expect to end the year on a positive financial note, and as such, they are planning similarly for 2023. During his Sales & Use Tax report on Tuesday, Budget & Finance Officer Shawn Sutton said Fremont County’s retail sales tax collection year to date is about $328,412 ahead of 2021.
Daily Record
Florence Pioneer Museum slated to present their annual Model Train Open House
The Florence Pioneer Museum and Research Center will open its doors on Dec. 17 to all model train aficionados. The Museum will be open by donation for the day so fans of model trains can come and check out the displays that have been brought in to share with the Fremont community. Static trains (trains that are just for looking at) will be there all day 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Running trains will begin moving at 3 p.m. and run until 6 p.m.. From 3-6 p.m., come and talk to the engineers about their models. Something new this year is the Clanton twins, Gabe and Lucas, just 6 years old, who are experts on their model train. They would love to talk to you about their model train.
