The Florence Pioneer Museum and Research Center will open its doors on Dec. 17 to all model train aficionados. The Museum will be open by donation for the day so fans of model trains can come and check out the displays that have been brought in to share with the Fremont community. Static trains (trains that are just for looking at) will be there all day 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Running trains will begin moving at 3 p.m. and run until 6 p.m.. From 3-6 p.m., come and talk to the engineers about their models. Something new this year is the Clanton twins, Gabe and Lucas, just 6 years old, who are experts on their model train. They would love to talk to you about their model train.

FLORENCE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO