Kingsport Times-News
Cumberland boys basketball looks for another wide-open title chase
Four teams were in the chase for the Cumberland District boys championship last season. This season the race could be even more wide open.
Kingsport Times-News
Vols to take on Bulldogs in Battle 4 Atlantis opener
The No. 22 Tennessee men’s basketball team opens the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Wednesday. The Vols (2-1) face Butler (3-1) in a matchup scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2). The Bulldogs lead the series 3-2.
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee-NCAA Infractions Football
Vols' response to NCAA: Pruitt, staff 'deceived' monitors. Tennessee says former football coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others who were fired “repeatedly deceived” administrators and compliance staff. The school responded to the NCAA's Level I charge of failing to monitor the football program with a 108-page filing. Knox News first obtained the 108-page response Thursday. Tennessee argues it's “unrealistic” to expect a university to prevent or immediately detect intentional and concealed misconduct. Tennessee says compliance staff followed industry standards monitoring the program.
