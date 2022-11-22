Vols' response to NCAA: Pruitt, staff 'deceived' monitors. Tennessee says former football coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others who were fired “repeatedly deceived” administrators and compliance staff. The school responded to the NCAA's Level I charge of failing to monitor the football program with a 108-page filing. Knox News first obtained the 108-page response Thursday. Tennessee argues it's “unrealistic” to expect a university to prevent or immediately detect intentional and concealed misconduct. Tennessee says compliance staff followed industry standards monitoring the program.

