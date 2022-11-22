ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioneer, TN

Vols to take on Bulldogs in Battle 4 Atlantis opener

The No. 22 Tennessee men’s basketball team opens the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Wednesday. The Vols (2-1) face Butler (3-1) in a matchup scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2). The Bulldogs lead the series 3-2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee-NCAA Infractions Football

Vols' response to NCAA: Pruitt, staff 'deceived' monitors. Tennessee says former football coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others who were fired “repeatedly deceived” administrators and compliance staff. The school responded to the NCAA's Level I charge of failing to monitor the football program with a 108-page filing. Knox News first obtained the 108-page response Thursday. Tennessee argues it's “unrealistic” to expect a university to prevent or immediately detect intentional and concealed misconduct. Tennessee says compliance staff followed industry standards monitoring the program.
KNOXVILLE, TN

