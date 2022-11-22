ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reidsville, NC

1 killed, 3 seriously injured in NC head-on crash

By Dolan Reynolds
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPj39_0jJONWCO00

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed and three were seriously injured in a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon.

WGHP was told the call reporting the crash on the 2100 block of Freeway Drive came in around 3:21 p.m.

A truck was going south, crossed the median line and hit a truck going north head-on.

The driver of the truck that crossed the median died.

Three people in the truck going north were seriously injured.

One person was airlifted to a hospital, and two people were taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Freeway Drive was closed and has been reopened.

CBS 17

