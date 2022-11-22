Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Joplin native returns home to help with annual Thanksgiving dinner
A Joplin native returns home for the holidays, helping those in need.
Joplin Turkey Trot goes full gobble to raise funds for area organizations
JOPLIN, Mo. — One of Joplin’s most favored and highly attended Thanksgiving events saw another large turnout this year. Around 1,300 people gathered in downtown Joplin, Thursday morning, for the “11th Annual Joplin Turkey Trot”. Participants were able to run in a certified 5k race, and a 1-mile fun run for kids, starting and ending the race in front of City Hall.
Joplin Thanksgiving tradition continues for 24th year
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Thanksgiving tradition—24 years in the making, continued for the Joplin First United Methodist Church as they hosted their annual community Thanksgiving dinner. This year’s event marked a return to a dine-in format — after two years of serving drive-thru meals. “It was...
Carthage Crisis Center feeds homebound people for Thanksgiving
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Thanksgiving brought a few dozen volunteers together to feed hundreds of people in Carthage. It was the annual Thanksgiving Outreach at the Carthage Crisis Center. Workers and volunteers have been planning for weeks, gathering supplies and identifying residents who are alone this holiday. An assembly line put it all together this morning, getting ready for a big delivery run.
Pre-Thanksgiving pie party at “Joplin Workshops”
JOPLIN, Mo. — A nice pre-Thanksgiving treat, today, for the hard-working employees of a Joplin nonprofit. Pizza and pie were on the menu at “Joplin Workshops.”. KODE’s own Mike Olmstead and Ray Foreman were part of the serving crew, who loved spending time there. “JWI” provides employment...
“Higher Power Garage” gifts cars to three local women
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some people think celebrating Christmas before Thanksgiving is a big no-no. But this is the kind of early celebration you might get behind, three local women in need, all getting an early holiday gift. “We fix cars here, that’s what we do. But, really what we’re...
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays
We take a look at some of your birthdays, as we enter them to win tickets to B&B Theatre in Neosho. And we find out if Howie, Bubba, and you were the oldest, middle, or youngest child in our Facebook Question of the day!
Christmas gift drive in Jasper County
CARTHAGE, Mo. — In Carthage, Public Administrator, Angie Casavecchia has a project going at the courthouse. A Christmas tree that’s decorated with the names of her clients. Since they are generally individuals with no family to make important decisions for them, many wouldn’t get any presents during the...
20+ year Joplin heating and air business joins Paschal company
SPRINGDALE, Ark.— Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric is expanding its operations into Southwest Missouri by acquiring Lyerla Heating and Air. Lyerla Heating & Air is an award-winning customer service company, founded in 2001. The company has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President, Kevin Brady says he is proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join Paschal as the general manager of the Southwest Missouri division.
During the holidays, be aware of these fire risks
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those of you staying home this long holiday weekend, cooking, perhaps decorating, be aware of some risks. “My dad decided to make a big flat churro and plopped it in there, but apparently the steam will build inside the churro and it exploded so there was grease everywhere,” said Melia Bowen, Carthage.
Holiday window artwork on display at Joplin City Hall
JOPLIN, Mo. — The 2022 edition of the Joplin City Hall Holiday Windows has been lit as part of their holiday spirit in downtown Joplin. “Visit Joplin” has installed a stained glass holiday scene in the front windows of City Hall. The window looks out onto Main Street/Route 66.
INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital employees honored
MIAMI, Okla. – Two Ottawa County hospital employees were honored for their extraordinary and compassionate care offered to patients. Kiera Robinson, an INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Emergency Department nurse, was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Ray Espy, a paramedic, was honored with the hospital’s Sunflower Award.
Nativity Festival in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — One Pittsburg church is getting into the spirit of Christmas. The church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints is gearing up for its annual “Nativity Festival”. Members of the church and the Pittsburg community donate their nativity scenes for the event. The...
Freeman is teaming up with Crowder College for a new program
JOPLIN, Mo. — “Freeman Health System” is looking for new students for its “Certified Medical Assistant Apprenticeship Program.”. It’s a 16-week program through “Crowder College”. They’ll take classes in Neosho on Mondays and Tuesdays, and also participate in a “Classroom Day” with the...
Commerce Thanksgiving Day fire claims life of elderly woman
COMMERCE, Okla. – An elderly woman died in a Thanksgiving Day fire, the state Fire Marshal’s office confirmed on Friday. The woman’s name has not been released. Judah Sheppard, State Fire Marshal supervisor said her identity will be released pending a report from the medical examiner’s office.
GMFS Pick of the Litter!
The Joplin Humane Society has partnered with Henkle’s Ace Hardware to produce tumblers for you to buy! Of course the proceeds will benefit the homeless pets in their care, and of course we’re going to show you some of the adorable animals that are looking for homes in this week’s Pick of the Litter!
City of Neosho: “You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch” about recent theft
The City of Neosho says, "You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch," to the person(s) involved with stealing Christmas decorations.
Stella, Lamar to receive over $2M to improve water systems
KSNF/KODE— More than $400,000,000 in state grants will help improve water systems throughout Missouri. Here locally, the Village of Stella has been approved for almost $2.9 million to address issues with drinking water. The state is using federal ARPA funds for the projects. There are a total of 41...
Thanksgiving dinner at St. John’s Lutheran Church
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas kitchen is already busy preparing a community meal that will feed hundreds this Thanksgiving. Mashed potatoes and pumpkin pies are on the list for Tuesday at Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Pittsburg. Turkeys were on yesterday’s agenda, and tomorrow will be the...
Joplin news anchor sports a fantastical jacket for sweet reason
