NBC 2
Car hops curb and drives through The Naples Winery building
NAPLES, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash after a car hopped a curb and slammed into The Naples Winery building located at 1200 5th Ave. S. According to the report, a vehicle was traveling south on Goodlette-Frank Rd. at approximately 1:46 AM Friday morning and drove across 5th Ave. S. The vehicle then hopped a curb at the end of the road.
WINKNEWS.com
Seven bullet holes damage two businesses in Cape Coral
Two businesses in Cape Coral were shot up with bullet holes, making it the second shooting in that area within the last week. According to Cape Coral police, there were seven bullet holes in one building. Pete Wall works a couple of doors down from both businesses, at the plaza...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port family welcomes home twins just after Thanksgiving
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port family has two extra blessings for Thanksgiving this year. After more than five years trying to add to their family, Mattheaw and Crystal Lintz are bringing their newborn twin girls home, just in time for their first Thanksgiving. Olive and Piper Lintz were born Monday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice. The family spent years trying to get pregnant naturally and they soon sought medical intervention. Their first embryo transfer in September of 2021 resulted in a miscarriage, but they decided to try again. Since opening in November of 2021, SMH-Venice has delivered more than 200 babies, but the Lintz girls were the first set of twins delivered at SMH-Venice.
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte man dies in Fort Myers crash
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was killed Thursday evening in a crash on I-75 in Fort Myers, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a van driven by a 30-year-old Port Charlotte man was heading south on I-75 north of Bayshore Road at about 6:15 p.m.
NBC 2
At emotional luncheon, heroes of Hurricane Ian reunite with people they saved
FORT MYERS, Fla. — On a Saturday afternoon in a Fort Myers steakhouse, 18 people made their way into a dining room for a luncheon they knew nothing about. The group featured a wide range of guests: a food truck operator, a pastor and his family, a realtor, and a tree trimmer.
stnonline.com
Florida School Bus Attendant Saves Drowning Toddler
Thanks to Charlotte County Public Schools (CCPS) bus attendant Kathleen Richardson, a local family has something extra special to be thankful for this holiday season. On Nov. 16, Richardson saved the life of her neighbor’s 17-month-old child from drowning after falling into a swimming pool. Richardson responded after hearing the boy’s mother calling for help because the child was unresponsive. Charlotte County Public Schools released a statement on their site, confirming this incident.
NBC 2
Creepy red smiley face found under Cape Coral bridge
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A scary red smiley face that appeared to be made “out of blood” seemingly popped up overnight in Cape Coral. A video shared with NBC2 showed the smiley face made with a red liquid along with other splatters of red fluid around the sidewalk that passed under Burnt Store Road near Yucatan Parkway.
etxview.com
Helping after the hurricane: Methodist teams respond in Florida after storm Ian
SC United Methodist Volunteers in Mission Early Response Teams (UMVIM ERT) responded twice to the Fort Myers, Florida, area in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 Hurricane decimated portions of the Fort Myers area with 155 mph winds and waves of floodwaters. Its deadly destructive path tore across Florida as the deadliest hurricane to strike the state since the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane.
coastalbreezenews.com
Bayshore Lights Up
Bayshore residents and businesses took time off from Hurricane recovery to Light up Bayshore, their first tree lighting celebration. Local dignitaries included Dan Rodriguez, Deputy County Manager; outgoing Commissioner Penny Taylor and Commissioner Elect Daniel Kowal. But the biggest guest of honor was Santa himself, arriving in style on an East Naples Fire Truck. Family fun activities included writing letters to Santa and our troops and making ornaments. Young and old christened a cutout Christmas tree with their handprints while enjoying cookies and hot cocoa. There was music, carolers and a kids “turn on the tree” countdown. The event, which promises to become a tradition, was sponsored by the Collier County Community Redevelopment Agency, Bayshore Gateway Triangle Community Redevelopment Area and Bayshore Beautification MSTU.
Florida doctor accused of giving female patients laughing gas and raping them
NAPLES, Fla. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old physician stands accused of sedating at least two female patients for cosmetic medical treatments and raping them. One female victim said that she was given nitrous oxide and as it was wearing off, she noticed Dr. Eric Andrew Salata performing sexual intercourse, the Naples Police Department announced in a news release. Police said she "felt shocked after the sedation subsided" and contacted authorities. A sexual assault examination was reportedly performed and sent to a lab for the investigation.
Community mourns loss of fallen Charlotte County deputy
"It kinda just wakes you up a little bit, makes you remember you never know what’s going to happen," said Donna Cardenas, co-owner of Port Charlotte Florist.
WINKNEWS.com
Blackout Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, the deadliest day to drive
The Charlotte County deputy killed by Cassandra Smith on Tuesday night is a reminder that roads can be dangerous this time of the year. In the United States, the night before Thanksgiving, also known as Blackout Wednesday, is considered a bigger drinking day than New Year’s Eve or St. Patrick’s Day.
Suspect in Florida Deputy's DUI Death Denied Bond
Suspect had just come off DUI probation in August, according to sheriff
WINKNEWS.com
How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?
Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
WESH
Woman eating lunch with husband killed when car drives through Wendy's, officials say
A South Carolina woman eating lunch with her husband inside a Wendy's restaurant died after being hit by a car that drove into the restaurant. Janie Kirkland, 70, of Hartsville, was hit at the Lee County restaurant on Tuesday, according to the Lee County coroner. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Smith...
WINKNEWS.com
Water safety at Collier County beaches
More Collier County beaches are opening, including the North Gulf Shore access point and the Vanderbilt Beach Access Point at numbers two, four, and six. Despite this, the water is still not safe to swim in. While the shores and streets around Vanderbilt Beach look a lot better than they...
Florida Weekly
A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther
I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Punta Gorda woman was killed Tuesday evening when she stepped into the path of a vehicle on Jones Loop Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say an SUV driven by an 18-year-old man was traveling west on Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road at about 9:30 p.m.
wufe967.com
Florida vandal caught on camera spray-painting lawns, homes of Trump supporters
Two East Naples, Florida homes were vandalized by a man on a bicycle with a can of spray paint and a disdain for former President Trump. Surveillance footage taken from the two homes owned by Trump supporters show the vandal riding along a sidewalk with a bright flashing light mounted on the rear of the seat.
‘A tremendous loss’: Florida deputy killed in crash had just celebrated 23rd birthday: sheriff
A Florida deputy who was killed while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 75 had just celebrated his 23rd birthday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said.
