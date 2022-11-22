Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News helps a woman apply for temporary housing using Unite Florida
There are many people who need temporary housing after Hurricane Ian and on Monday Florida rolled out Unite Florida which is the first state-wide temporary housing program. Plenty of Floridians are not even aware the program exists to help them recover from the storm. Cheryl Garniss lost her home during...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida faces more reinsurance problems
As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10 percent in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and “increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims.”
WINKNEWS.com
Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
WINKNEWS.com
How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?
Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
WINKNEWS.com
Body of missing autistic Central Florida boy found
ORLANDO (CBS Miami) The body of a young autistic Central Florida boy who went missing a day ago in his neighborhood was found in a nearby canal, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Aaron Peña, 5, was last seen around noon Wednesday and was reported missing in an area...
WINKNEWS.com
Matlacha and Pine Island staying positive for Thanksgiving, despite the damage
It’s a hard reality for many families this Thanksgiving as they try to recover from Hurricane Ian. Communities on Matlacha and Pine Island still look rough, and some people don’t even have homes. One man who’s working on the island says he hopes people find the light in...
WINKNEWS.com
Coast Guard rescues more than 180 people from overloaded sailboat off Florida Keys
More than 180 people were rescued from an overloaded and unsafe sailboat off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said. At 5 a.m. Monday, a good Samaritan reported the incident off Rodriguez Key, the Coast Guard’s 7th District tweeted. The Coast Guard and others responded, battling challenging weather and seas to safely remove what they initially said were 22 people from the sailboat.
WINKNEWS.com
Massachusetts woman arrested after DUI crash kills Charlotte County deputy
A woman from Massachusetts was arrested Tuesday night after a DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the deputy pulled over a Honda in the northbound lanes of I-75, south of US-17, around 8:45 p.m. Both the Honda and the CCSO vehicle were off on the paved shoulder of the road, and the deputy’s lights were on. Both the deputy and the Honda driver were outside of their vehicles.
WINKNEWS.com
2 men arrested in Cypress Lake with lethal quantity of narcotics in home
Two men were arrested Tuesday after deputies say baggies with fentanyl residue in their vehicle led to a home in Cypress Lake containing lethal quantities of drugs. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over Todd Kerr, 50, and Steven Sestac, 41, following a tip, and found more than 100 baggies with fentanyl residue in their vehicle. Detectives then searched a home on Lake McGregor Drive where Kerr rents a room. Inside, detectives discovered 24.08 grams of fentanyl, 7.23 grams of heroin, 1.79 grams of MDMA, and Oxycodone pills.
