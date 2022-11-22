ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Kingpin of bike thefts’ stole cars, sentenced to prison

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who has been arrested more than 80 times and been the subject of more than 200 police reports was sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for stealing cars and drug possession, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced.

Leroy Parsons, also known as the “kingpin of bike thefts” , pled guilty to three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree theft. The 55-year-old was sentenced to 50 months behind bars.

Portland gas prices are dropping in time for holiday travel

The DA’s office said Parsons stole six cars over the last year, and in one of the incidents, he was in possession of “an unlawful amount of meth.” Many of the cars Parson stole reportedly sustained broken windows, punched-out ignitions, and discarded license plates.

Law enforcement was reportedly able to retrieve each vehicle within days or weeks of being reported stolen.

“Cases like these are incredibly frustrating for the victims, our community and the criminal justice system in a moment of system-wide strain and they make us less safe. Where Mr. Parsons is concerned, justice has been served. I am grateful for the hard work by Portland police officers to expeditiously retrieve these vehicles and gather the evidence needed for today’s outcome,” Deputy District Attorney Victor Mercardo said.

Comments / 8

Michelle Barnes
3d ago

Wow, 4 whole years. He'll do 18 months, they'll let him out, and he'll go right back to his old ways. Until it really hurts, people like them will never stop.

Jeffrey Marshall
3d ago

Wow, so incredibly harsh. A mere one month for every four REPORTED crimes. What happened to 3 strikes and you’re out?

KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

