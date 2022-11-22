The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is the perfect time to give back to the community and those in need. This week the Signal 13 Foundation donated 1,100 turkeys to Baltimore City Police members.In a social media post, the police department thanked the foundation for all of their support, "The #BPD is thankful for the Signal 13 Foundation in Baltimore and all they do in supporting our members."

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO