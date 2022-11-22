ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Phil Layshio
3d ago

I'll say what's not being said. No bus driver wants to go through the aggregation of driving a bus full of Meade Village kids to school. The AAco Board Of ED does nothing to address the behavior issues on these buses and the poor bus drivers are left frustrated. If you were given the choice to drive a bus full of Piney Orchard kids or Meade Village kids.....what would you pick?

Kelly
3d ago

From Meade Village to the Macarthur Middle School is 4.2 miles. So none of the mothers want to ban together and take turns driving the kids to school?

#PatheticJoe
3d ago

Remember when way back when Pittman said he was going to fix this. And all you fools voted for him again. The cycle will never end

