ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
maritime-executive.com

Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California

The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

How to watch Festival of Lights at Riverside's Mission Inn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - What's a holiday season without a light festival?. Kick off the holiday season with flying colors this Friday, November 25 for the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Festival of Lights at Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. This year, FOX 11 and Good Day LA are the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
foxla.com

SoCal shoppers brave long lines at Honey Baked Ham stores

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - On Thanksgiving Eve, shoppers across Los Angeles County scrambled to get traditional staples in time for the holiday. For many, the ultimate centerpiece for Thanksgiving is the protein and for some, buying a pre-made ham or turkey is the better and more convenient option – even if it means temporarily practicing more patience.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Sierra Village Associates Pays $190MM for 363-Unit Apartment Community in Irvine

(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to sources with knowledge of the transaction, the property was sold for $190 million, or about $523,415 per unit.) CBRE negotiated the sale of luxury multifamily community, RIZE Irvine to Sierra Village Associates, an LLC based in Southern California. The sale represents the largest single-asset multifamily sale in Orange County since 2016.
IRVINE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A local Palm Springs Business is hosting a thanksgiving plate giveaway

This is Willie Holland of Holland Pharms' 2nd Annual Friendsgiving. Holland is handing out fully loaded Thanksgiving plates to people in need. They will provide turkey, Mac-And-Cheese, greens, dressing, fried chicken, and desserts. "Today is not only for the homeless; I am telling everyone in need to come; we are feeding as much of the The post A local Palm Springs Business is hosting a thanksgiving plate giveaway appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
2urbangirls.com

No tickets sold with all six SuperLotto Plus numbers

LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $10 million. There were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at a liquor...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Verano, a New Community Located in Popular Wildomar, California

WILDOMAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Verano, a new community of single-story homes in highly desirable Wildomar, California. Verano is conveniently situated on Hilltopper Way, just south of Bundy Canyon Road near Interstate 15. The new community is minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Promenade Temecula and Menifee Countryside Marketplace as well as boating and fishing at nearby Lake Elsinore. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Inland Valley Medical Center ®, Kaiser Permanente ®, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005192/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Verano, a new community located in popular Wildomar, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
WILDOMAR, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy