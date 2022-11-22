Read full article on original website
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Sandals Church Fights to Help Inland Empire Teens with New CenterCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Mikki Cichocki Receives Teacher of the Year AwardCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
University of La Verne College of Law Helps Secure Political Asylum for Ugandan ManUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Black Friday shopping will look different this year. Here's what to expect in SoCal
For many retailers, Black Friday deals have expanded throughout the week and online.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
maritime-executive.com
Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California
The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
foxla.com
How to watch Festival of Lights at Riverside's Mission Inn
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - What's a holiday season without a light festival?. Kick off the holiday season with flying colors this Friday, November 25 for the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Festival of Lights at Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. This year, FOX 11 and Good Day LA are the...
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
SoCal weather: Strong winds weaken as sunshine remains for Black Friday
Southern California on Friday can expect temperatures to be in the 60s and 70s as Santa Ana winds move out of the region by the afternoon.
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
Santa Ana wind event to ramp up through Thanksgiving in Southern California
A fresh round of Santa Ana winds in Southern California will renew the threat of wind damage and wildfires, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The threat comes just days after the first Santa Ana events of the season in the region when wind gusts topped 100 mph. Since the strong winds...
Just 13% of LA and OC residents can afford to buy a home, analysis shows
Mortgage interest rates more than doubled over the last 12 months, slowing the housing market. Typical SoCal prices are down about 8% from their peak, but still up about 2% from last year, data show.
foxla.com
SoCal shoppers brave long lines at Honey Baked Ham stores
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - On Thanksgiving Eve, shoppers across Los Angeles County scrambled to get traditional staples in time for the holiday. For many, the ultimate centerpiece for Thanksgiving is the protein and for some, buying a pre-made ham or turkey is the better and more convenient option – even if it means temporarily practicing more patience.
Santa Ana winds cause power outages in some Southern California communities
Another round of Santa Ana winds pushed through Southern California on Thanksgiving, causing some communities to have their power shut off amid concerns of possible wildfires.
Honda offers free gas to Southern California drivers ahead of Thanksgiving
In need of gas before hitting the road for Thanksgiving? Southern California Honda Dealers wants to help. Honda associates will be at select gas stations across Southern California at certain times to surprise Honda drivers with a free tank of gas. Other drivers who don’t have a Honda vehicle are also eligible to receive free […]
theregistrysocal.com
Sierra Village Associates Pays $190MM for 363-Unit Apartment Community in Irvine
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to sources with knowledge of the transaction, the property was sold for $190 million, or about $523,415 per unit.) CBRE negotiated the sale of luxury multifamily community, RIZE Irvine to Sierra Village Associates, an LLC based in Southern California. The sale represents the largest single-asset multifamily sale in Orange County since 2016.
A local Palm Springs Business is hosting a thanksgiving plate giveaway
This is Willie Holland of Holland Pharms' 2nd Annual Friendsgiving. Holland is handing out fully loaded Thanksgiving plates to people in need. They will provide turkey, Mac-And-Cheese, greens, dressing, fried chicken, and desserts. "Today is not only for the homeless; I am telling everyone in need to come; we are feeding as much of the The post A local Palm Springs Business is hosting a thanksgiving plate giveaway appeared first on KESQ.
getnews.info
Brand New Addiction Treatment Center Serving Palm Springs To Open Later This Month
Coachella Valley Recovery Center has announced it will open its doors this November, offering a new premier behavioral health treatment option outside the metro Palm Springs area. Addiction and substance use disorders are on the rise across the nation. Just in the Riverside County and Palm Springs area, it is...
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, California [Good Food & Waterfront Views]
Dine by the ocean and enjoy a delicious meal at the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. A good day at the beach becomes a great one when you dine at some of the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. Whether you’re in the mood for the fresh flavors of...
2urbangirls.com
No tickets sold with all six SuperLotto Plus numbers
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $10 million. There were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at a liquor...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Verano, a New Community Located in Popular Wildomar, California
WILDOMAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Verano, a new community of single-story homes in highly desirable Wildomar, California. Verano is conveniently situated on Hilltopper Way, just south of Bundy Canyon Road near Interstate 15. The new community is minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Promenade Temecula and Menifee Countryside Marketplace as well as boating and fishing at nearby Lake Elsinore. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Inland Valley Medical Center ®, Kaiser Permanente ®, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005192/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Verano, a new community located in popular Wildomar, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
