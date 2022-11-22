ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

K-State basketball wins opening game in Cayman Islands

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knJTi_0jJOHphf00

CAYMAN ISLANDS (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball is 4-0 after beating Rhode Island in its first game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Wildcats took down the Rams 77-57 on Monday night.

K-State had quite the start, jumping out to a 14-2 lead in the first five minutes. The Wildcats held the lead the entire game, and extended it to 16 before the midway point of the first half.

K-State led 44-27 at halftime.

The game never got closer than 13 points in the second half. Junior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin was good for the ‘Cats. He scored 15 points, including 13 in the first half. Keyontae Johnson tallied 14 points and David N’Guessan made it a trio of Wildcats in double figures with 12 points. Those three top-scorers also combined for 18 rebounds.

K-State got 20 points from players off the bench in the win. Markquis Nowell was the king of the pass game, narrowly missing a double-double with 12 assists and nine points.

K-State shot over 52 percent from the field and 43.8 percent (7-for16) from three-point land.

The Wildcats continue Cayman Islands Classic play on Tuesday when they’ll play Nevada at 6:30 p.m.

